Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Bagels
Sandwiches

Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

672 New Loudon Rd

Latham, NY 12110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Turkey
Small Turkey
Large Italian Mix

Small Deli Subs

Small Italian Mix

Small Italian Mix

$11.50

Our most famous sub. Comes standard with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicollo, and fresh prosciutto. Can be served hot or cold.

Small American Mix

Small American Mix

$11.00

Comes standard with freshly shaved ham, turkey, and roast beef!

Small Turkey

Small Turkey

$11.00
Small Ham

Small Ham

$11.00
Small Tuna

Small Tuna

$12.00
Small Roast Beef

Small Roast Beef

$11.00

Small Custom Mix

$12.00

Small Veggie

$9.00

A classic veggie sub that comes standard with lettuce, tomato, onion, choice pepper, and your choice of cheese.

Small BLT

$11.00

Large Deli Subs

Large Italian Mix

Large Italian Mix

$12.75

Our most famous sub. Comes standard with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicollo, and fresh prosciutto. Can be served hot or cold.

Large American Mix

Large American Mix

$12.50

Comes standard with freshly shaved ham, turkey, and roast beef!

Large Turkey

Large Turkey

$12.50
Large Ham

Large Ham

$12.50
Large Tuna

Large Tuna

$14.00
Large Roast Beef

Large Roast Beef

$12.50

Large Custom Mix

$13.50

Large Veggie

$9.50

A classic veggie sub that comes standard with lettuce, tomato, onion, choice pepper, and your choice of cheese.

Large BLT

$12.50

Hot Subs and Sandwiches

Meatball

Meatball

$9.50+
Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$10.50+
Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$10.50+
Traditional Hot Roast Beef

Traditional Hot Roast Beef

$9.00

A Bella Napoli classic. A generous and juicy portion of freshly shaved roast beef. Served on our special sesame roll.

French Dip

French Dip

$10.50

A Bella Napoli Classic. Freshly shaved roast beef and cheese most commonly served on a crispy torpedo roll. Comes with a side of hot Au Jus.

Sausage and Pepper

Sausage and Pepper

$10.00+

Fresh Baked Goods

Half Dozen Mini Cannoli (Original)

Half Dozen Mini Cannoli (Original)

$11.10Out of stock
Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75Out of stock
1 Dozen Fudge Fancies

1 Dozen Fudge Fancies

$7.50Out of stock
1 lb Assorted Italian Cookies and Biscotti Box

1 lb Assorted Italian Cookies and Biscotti Box

$12.50Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cupcake

Peanut Butter Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock
Oreo Cupcake

Oreo Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock
Lemon Cupcake

Lemon Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock
Rasberry Cupcake

Rasberry Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock
Cannoli Kit (1 Dozen)

Cannoli Kit (1 Dozen)

$24.00Out of stock

A great way to have some fun. Fill your own cannoli like a true Bella Napoli Baker!

Hot

Coffee

Coffee

$1.65+
Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.50+

Bottled

Orange Juice

$2.15

Arnold Palmer

$2.11

Pure Leaf Green Tea

$2.11

Water - Saratoga 16oz.

$1.89
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A classic Italian American Bakery. Family owned and operated since 1957.

Website

Location

672 New Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110

Directions

Gallery
Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery image
Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery image
Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery image
Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Genoa Importing
orange starNo Reviews
435 Loudon Rd Loudonville, NY 12211
View restaurantnext
Cafe Madison Albany
orange star4.1 • 710
1108 Madison Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Maggie's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1186 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave - (C) - 33 New Scotland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
33 New Scotland Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Pearl's Bagels & Bakery - Albany, NY
orange starNo Reviews
16 Picotte Drive Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Spinners
orange starNo Reviews
22 Picotte Drive Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Latham

Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham
orange star4.5 • 1,427
471 troy schenectady rd. Latham, NY 12110
View restaurantnext
Vintage Pizza - 688 New Loudon Rd
orange star4.3 • 318
688 New Loudon Rd Latham, NY 12110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Latham
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston