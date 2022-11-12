Bakeries
Bagels
Sandwiches
Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A classic Italian American Bakery. Family owned and operated since 1957.
Location
672 New Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave - (C) - 33 New Scotland Ave
No Reviews
33 New Scotland Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurant