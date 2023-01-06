Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bella Roma Coconut Creek New

review star

No reviews yet

4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY

UNIT C&D

COCONUT CREEK, FL 33066

Slice Pizza

Slice Pizza

$2.75

Specialty Slice

Specialty SLICES

Appetizers

Mozzarella Alla Caprese

$10.50

Fried Mozzarella

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$10.50

Mussesls Marinara Appitzer

$9.95

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Soups

Cup Chicken Pastina

$2.95

Cup Pasta Fagioli

$2.95

Cup Tomato Basil

$2.95

Bowl Chicken Pastina

$5.95

Bowl Pasta Fagioli

$5.95

Bowl Tomato Basil

$5.95

Salads

House Salad

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Gorgonzola Salad

$11.95

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Greek Salad

$11.95

Chef Salad

$11.95

Tuna Salad

$11.95

Sm Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Lg Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Sides

Side Meatballs

$6.95

Side Sausage

$6.95

Side Meatsauce

$6.95

Side Veggies

$4.95

Side Sauce

$2.95

Small Fries

$3.95

Large Fries

$5.95

Side Saute Brocc

$4.95

Side Steamed Brocc

$4.95

Side Saute Spinach

$4.95

Garlic Rolls

1/2 Dozen Garlic Rolls

$2.95

Dozen Garlic Rolls

$5.95

1/2 Dozen Garlic Rolls w/ Cheese

$4.50

Dozen Garlic Rolls w/ Cheese

$8.95

Set Rolls

$2.00

Chicken Wings

10 wings

$11.50

20 wings

$21.50

30 wings

$30.50

40 wings

$39.50

50 wings

$49.50

100 wings

$84.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.50

Cheesecake

$4.95

Zeppoli

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Ice Cream

$3.95

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

Chicken Siciliano

$19.95

Chicken Francese

$18.95

Lemon Chicken

$18.95

Chicken Piccata

$18.95

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Chicken Ziti Broccoli

$18.50

Chicken Monachina

$20.95

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.50

Seafood

Shrimp Parmigiana

$20.75

Mussels Marinara

$17.50

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Traditional Dishes

Vegetable Lasagna

$16.95

Lasagna

$17.50

Baked Ziti

$15.50

Baked Ziti Siciliano

$16.50

Stuffed Shells

$15.50

Manicotti

$15.50

Cheese Ravioli

$15.50

Sebastian Sampler

$18.95

Pasta w/ Meatball

$16.50

Pasta w/ Sausage

$16.50

Pasta w/ Meatsauce

$16.50

Pasta w/ Sauce

$12.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.50

Penne Ala Vodka

$16.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.95

Eggplant Supreme

$16.50

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.95

Subs

Italian Combo Sub

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Bruschetta Sub

$10.75

Steak Supreme Sub

$12.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.50

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.75

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.75

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.25

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.25

Sausage and Peppers Sub

$10.25

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$10.25

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub

$14.95

Tuna Sub

$10.25

Pizza

14'' Cheese

$15.95

16'' Cheese

$16.95

18'' Cheese

$17.95

Pizza Dough

$3.95

Gourmet Pizzas

Grandma Pie

$25.00

14'' White pizza

$18.95

14'' Bella Tomato

$19.95

14'' Hawaiian

$19.95

14'' Veggie pizza

$22.92

14'' Spinach & Riccota

$19.95

14'' House pizza

$22.92

14'' Meatlovers

$25.95

16'' White pizza

$20.95

16'' Bella Tomato

$21.95

16'' Hawaiian

$21.95

16'' Veggie pizza

$25.95

16'' Spinach & Riccota

$21.95

16'' House pizza

$25.95

16'' Meatlovers

$28.95

18'' White pizza

$21.95

18'' Bella Tomato

$22.95

18'' Hawaiian

$22.95

18'' Veggie pizza

$28.95

18'' Spinach & Riccota

$23.93

18'' House pizza

$28.95

18'' Meatlovers

$31.95

Sicilian & Gluten Free

Sicilian pizza

$19.00

Gluten Free pizza

$12.95

Pizza Rolls

RONI ROLL

$10.50

SPINACH ROLL

$10.50

HAM ROLL

$10.50

CHICKEN ROLL

$11.95

Calzone

SM Calzone

$10.95

Med Calzone

$15.95

Large Calzone

$18.95

Stromboli

SM HOUSE STROMBOLI

$11.50

MED HOUSE STROMBOLI

$16.95

LG HOUSE STROMBOLI

$19.95

SM BYO Stromboli

$11.50

MED BYO Stromboli

$16.95

LG BYO Stromboli

$19.95

SM STEAK STROMBOLI

$12.95

LG STEAK STROMBOLI

$23.95

SM CHIC PARM STROMBOLI

$12.95

LG CHIC PARM STROMBOLI

$21.95

SM CHIC CHED. BROC. STROMB.

$12.95

LG CHIC CHED. BROC. STROMB.

$22.95

Drinks

2 Liter soda

$3.50

Can Soda

$1.50

BEER

BUD LITE

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

YUENGLING

$4.00

PERONI

$4.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

STELLA

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

FLORIDIAN

$5.00

HOP GUN IPA

$5.00

PINEAPPLE BEACH

$5.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$5.00

APPETIZERS

MOZZARELLA ALLA CAPRESE

$70.00

MOZZ ALA CAPRESE W/ PROSCHIUTTO

$100.00

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$75.00

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$70.00

ZUCCHINI FRITTI

$70.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$25.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$30.00+

ANTIPASTO

$35.00+

CHIC CAESAR

$40.00+

GREEK SALAD

$35.00+

CHEFF SALAD

$35.00+

COBB SALAD

$35.00+

TRADITIONAL DISHES

LASAGNA

$65.00+

VEG. LASAGNA

$70.00+

BAKED ZITI

$40.00+

BAKED ZITI SICILIANO

$45.00+

STUFFED SHELLS

$45.00+

MANICOTTI

$45.00+

RAVIOLI

$45.00+

FETT. ALFREDO

$40.00+

FETT.ALFREDO W/ CHIC

$50.00+

FETT. ALFREDO W/ SHRIMP

$70.00+

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$40.00+

PENNE ALLA VODKA W/ CHIC

$50.00+

PENNE ALLA VODKA W/ SHRIMP

$70.00+

EGGPLANT PARM

$40.00+

EGGPLANT SUPREME

$45.00+

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$45.00+

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$45.00+

MEATBALLS

$60.00+

RIGGATONI BELLA ROMA

$55.00+

PASTA WITH TOM. SAUCE

$20.00+

PASTA WITH MARINARA SAUCE

$20.00+

Half Try LASAGNA

$65.00

Half Try VEG. LASAGNA

$70.00

Half Try BAKED ZITI

$40.00

Half Try BAKED ZITI SICILI

$45.00

Half Try STUFFED SHELLS

$45.00

Half Try MANICOTTI

$45.00

Half Try RAVIOLI

$45.00

Half Try FETT. ALFREDO

$40.00

Half Try FETT.ALFREDO W/ CHIC

$50.00

Half Try FETT. ALFREDO W/ SHRIMP

$70.00

Half Try PENNE ALLA VODKA

$40.00

Half Try PENNE ALLA VODKA W/ CHIC

$50.00

Half Try PENNE ALLA VODKA W/ SHRIMP

$70.00

Half Try EGGPLANT PARM

$40.00

Half Try EGGPLANT SUPREME

$45.00

Half Try EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$45.00

Half Try SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$45.00

Half Try MEATBALLS

$60.00

Half Try RIGGATONI BELLA ROMA

$55.00

Half Try PASTA WITH TOM. SAUCE

$20.00

Half Try PASTA WITH MARINARA. SAUCE

VEAL

VEAL PARM

$75.00+

VEAL MARSALA

$75.00+

VEAL FRANCESE

$75.00+

VEAL CACCIATORE

$75.00+

CHICKEN

CHIC PARM

$55.00+

CHIC MARSALA

$55.00+

CHIC FRANCESE

$55.00+

CHIC ZITI BROCCOLI

$50.00+

LEMON CHIC

$55.00+

CHIC MONACHINA

$65.00+

ROAST.GAR CHIC BROCC

$55.00+

CHIC PICCATA

$55.00+

CHIC CAPRESE

$65.00+

CHIC PORCHINI

$65.00+

SEAFOOD

FISH FRANCESE

$65.00+

LINGUINE W/ CLAM SAUCE

$55.00+

ZUPPA DI PESCE

$80.00+

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$70.00+

SHRIMP OREGANATO

$75.00+

SHRIMP CARBONARA

$70.00+

DESSERTS

CANNOLIS

$55.00+

CHEESECAKE

$40.00

ZEPPOLES

$25.00+

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$50.00

TIRAMISU

$60.00+

ADDITIONAL SERVICES

STERNO FEE

$2.00

RACK DEPOSIT

$10.00

Sauce Sides

4oz. Tom/Marinara sauce

$1.50

12oz Tomato Sauce

$3.95

Side Alfredo Sauce

$6.95

Side Vodka Sauce

$8.00

Side Clam Sauce

$9.00

Side Meat Sauce

$6.95

4oz. Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.50

Dressing Sides

2oz. Bals. Ving

$0.75

2oz. Creamy Italian

$0.75

2oz. Thousand Island

$0.75

2oz. Honey Mustard

$0.75

2oz. Ranch

$0.75

2oz. Caesar

$0.75

2oz. Greek Dressing

$0.75

2oz. Blue Cheese

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
