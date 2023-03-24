- Home
Bella Roma II 1060 Wilbraham Rd #2
1060 Wilbraham Rd #2
Springfield, MA 01109
General Food Menu
Appetizer
Fried Cheesecake (2ct)
Ultimate Nacho's
Beef, Jalapeno's, Tomatoes, Onions, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa
Fried Pickles
Waffle Fries
Chicken Nuggets (12ct)
Mac and Cheese Bites (12ct)
French Fries
Curly Fries
French Fries w/ Nacho Cheese
Curly Fries w/ Nacho Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella Stick (7ct)
With Marinara
Fried Mushrooms (15ct)
With Marinara
Fried Ravioli (8ct)
With Marinara
Potato Skins (4ct)
With Sour Cream
Potato Skins w/ Broccoli (4ct)
With Sour Cream
Meatballs (3ct)
With Parm Cheese
Grape Leaves (5ct)
Garlic Bread (12")
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese (12")
Onion Rings
Cheesy Bread
With Marinara
Garlic Knots (12ct)
With Marinara
Mega Fries
Nacho Cheese, Bacon, and Side of Ranch
Sampler
2 Chicken Tenders, 2 Mozzarella Stickds, 6 Fried Pickles, 6 Fried Mushrooms
Fried Dough
Popcorn Chicken (25ct)
With Ranch
Clam Strips
With Tarter Sauce
Broccoli Bites (12ct)
With Ranch
Sweet Potato
Potato Balls
Empanadas
Fried Plantains
Alcapurias
Large Salads
Antipasto Salad - Large
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozarella Cheese
Bella Roma Salad - Large
Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Mozarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad - Large
Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad - Large
Cajun Steak Salad - Large
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Olives
Ceasar Salad - Large
Ceasar Salad with Crispy Chicken - Large
Ceasar Salad with Grilled Chicken - Large
Chef Salad - Large
Ham, turkey, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese
Cobb Salad - Large
Turkey, Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese
Crispy Chicken Salad - Large
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Garden Salad - Large
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Olives
Garden Salad with Chicken- Large
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Olives
Golden BBQ Salad - Large
Bacon, Gorgonzola
Greek Salad - Large
Greek Salad with Chicken - Large
Gyro Salad - Large
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta Cheese, Grape Leaves
Popcorn Chicken Salad - Large
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Steak Gorgonzola Salad - Large
Sweet Chili Chicken Salad - Large
with Broccoli
Taco Salad - Beef
with Chips
Taco Salad - Chicken
with Chips
Tuna Salad - Large
Small Salads
Garden Salad - Small
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Olives
Garden Salad with Chicken - Small
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Olives
Buffalo Chicken Salad - Small
Golden BBQ Salad - Small
Bacon, Gorgonzola
Popcorn Chicken Salad - Small
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Chef Salad - Small
Ham, turkey, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese
Gyro Salad - Small
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta Cheese, Grape Leaves
Greek Salad - Small
Greek Salad with Chicken - Small
Ceasar Salad - Small
Ceasar Salad with Crispy Chicken - Small
Ceasar Salad with Grilled Chicken - Small
Antipasto Salad - Small
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozarella Cheese
Crispy Chicken Salad - Small
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Bella Roma Salad - Small
Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Mozarella Cheese
Tuna Salad - Small
Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad - Small
Sweet Chili Chicken Salad - Small
with Broccoli
Steak Gorgonzola Salad - Small
Cobb Salad - Small
Turkey, Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese
Cajun Steak Salad - Small
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Olives
Grinders
Bacon Egg and Cheese Grinder
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Chick Fil A Grinder
Nuggets, Waffle Fries, Chick Fil A Sauce, Cheese
BLT Grinder
Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauce. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheese
Cajun Chicken Grinder
Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese
Cajun Roni Steak Grinder
Pepperoni, Steak, Lettuce Tomatoes, Maybe
Cambridge Grinder
Steak, Pickles, and Bleu Cheese
Cheeseburger Grinder
Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheese
Chicken Parm Grinder
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Eggplant Parm Grinder
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Fish Grinder
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tarter Sauce
Golden BBQ Grinder
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese
Grilled Chicken Grinder
Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese
Gryo Grinder
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce
Ham and Cheese Grinder
Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo
Ham Egg Cheese Grinder
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Honey BBQ Grinder
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese
Italian Cold Cut Grinder
Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese
Meatball Parm Grinder
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage Parm Grinder
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Steak and Cheese Grinder
Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese
Steak Bomb Grinder
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
Steak Egg and Cheese Grinder
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Tuna Grinder
Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese
Turkey Grinder
Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese
Wraps
Bella Special Wrap
Nuggets, Waffle Fries, Chick Fil A Sauce, Cheese
BLT Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoe, Mayo, and Cheese
Buffalo Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Crispy Chicken
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Parm Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cajun Seasoning, Provolone Cheese
Cambridge Wrap
Steak, Pickles, and Bleu Cheese
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Chicken
Golden BBQ Wrap Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese
Gyro Wrap
Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce
Italian Cold Cut Wrap
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Provolone Cheese
Philly Steak Wrap
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese
Taco Wrap - Beef Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese
Taco Wrap - Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese
Tuna Wrap Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, and Cheese
Turkey Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sliced Turkey, Bacon
Quesadillas
Chick Fil A Quesadillas
Nuggets, Waffle Fries, Chick Fil A Sauce, Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
With Cheese
Cajun Chicken Quesadillas
With Cheese
Cajun Steak Quesadillas
Pepperoni, Cheese, Cajun Steak
Cambridge Quesadillas
Steak, Pickles, Cheese, Bleu Cheese
Cheese Quesadillas
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
With Cheese
Gyro Quesadillas
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Cheese
Hawaiian Quesadillas
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Cheese
Philly Steak Quesadillas
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese
Veggie Quesadillas
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Olives, Garlic, Tomatoes, Cheese
Clubs
BLT Club
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
Cheeseburger Club
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Bacon
Chicken Cutlet Club
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Bacon
Grilled Chicken Club
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Bacon
Ham & Cheese Club
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Bacon
Ham & Turkey Club
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Bacon
Tuna Club
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
Turkey Club
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Bacon
Greek Specials
Athenian Gyro Beef
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce, Feta Cheese
Athenian Gyro Chicken
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce, Feta Cheese
Beef Gyro Over Rice
Greek Salad, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce
Beef Gyro Pita
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce, Feta Cheese
Chicken Gyro Pita
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce, Feta Cheese
Chicken Shish Kebab Over Rice
Greek Salad, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce
Burgers
Kids Menu
Build Your Own Pizza
Pizza Slices
Build Your Own Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
Small Gourmet Pizzas
Athens Pizza - Small
Beef and Lamb, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese
Bella Special - Small
Waffle Fries, Nuggets, Mozzarella, Chick Fil A Sauce
Bianca Pizza - Small
Red or White Sauce. Sausage, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Blue Buffalo - Small
Bleu Cheese Dressing (Sauce), Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo - Small
Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauce on Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Burger - Small
Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Chicken Alfredo - Small
Grilled chicken, Parm Cheese, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Combo - Small
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Small
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Eggplant Special - Small
Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozarella Cheese
Florentine - Small
Red or White Sauce. Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese
Four Cheese Pizza - Small
Ricotta Cheese, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese
French Fries Pizza - Small
Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese
Golden BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small
Golden BBQ Chicken
Greek - Small
Beef Gyro, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Hawaiian - Small
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese
Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small
Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Chicken
Italiano - Small
Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
Mac n Cheese Pizza - Small
Mac N Cheese, Bacon
Margarita - Small
Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese
Meatlovers - Small
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese
Mediterranean Pizza - Small
Red or White Sauce. Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions
Mexican Taco - Small
Onions, Hamburger, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Sauce, Chips, Mozzarella Cheese
Paddy's Special - Small
Olive Oil, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Steak - Small
Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
Roma Special - Small
Steak, Meatballs, Genoa Salami, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese
Shrimp Alfredo - Small
Shrimp, Broccoli, Garlic, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce
Tortellini Alfredo - Small
Tri-Colored Tortellini, Crispy Chicken, Mozarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce
Veggie - Small
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Broccoli
Medium Gourmet Pizzas
Athens Pizza - Medium
Beef and Lamb, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese
Bella Special - Medium
Waffle Fries, Nuggets, Mozzarella, Chick Fil A Sauce
Bianca Pizza - Medium
Red or White Sauce. Sausage, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Blue Buffalo - Medium
Bleu Cheese Dressing (Sauce), Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo - Medium
Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauce on Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Burger - Medium
Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Chicken Alfredo - Medium
Grilled chicken, Parm Cheese, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Combo - Medium
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Medium
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Eggplant Special - Medium
Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozarella Cheese
Florentine - Medium
Red or White Sauce. Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese
Four Cheese Pizza - Medium
Ricotta Cheese, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese
French Fries Pizza - Medium
Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese
Golden BBQ Chicken Pizza - Medium
Golden BBQ Chicken
Greek - Medium
Beef Gyro, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Hawaiian - Medium
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese
Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza - Medium
Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Chicken
Italiano - Medium
Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
Mac n Cheese Pizza - Medium
Mac N Cheese, Bacon
Margarita - Medium
Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese
Meatlovers - Medium
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese
Mediterranean Pizza - Medium
Red or White Sauce. Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions
Mexican Taco - Medium
Onions, Hamburger, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Sauce, Chips, Mozzarella Cheese
Paddy's Special - Medium
Olive Oil, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Steak - Medium
Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
Roma Special - Medium
Steak, Meatballs, Genoa Salami, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese
Shrimp Alfredo - Medium
Shrimp, Broccoli, Garlic, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce
Tortellini Alfredo - Medium
Tri-Colored Tortellini, Crispy Chicken, Mozarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce
Veggie - Medium
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Broccoli
Large Gourmet Pizzas
Athens Pizza - Large
Beef and Lamb, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese
Bella Special - Large
Waffle Fries, Nuggets, Mozzarella, Chick Fil A Sauce
Bianca Pizza - Large
Red or White Sauce. Sausage, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Blue Buffalo - Large
Bleu Cheese Dressing (Sauce), Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo - Large
Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauce on Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Burger - Large
Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Chicken Alfredo - Large
Grilled chicken, Parm Cheese, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Combo - Large
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Large
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Eggplant Special - Large
Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozarella Cheese
Florentine - Large
Red or White Sauce. Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese
Four Cheese Pizza - Large
Ricotta Cheese, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese
French Fries Pizza - Large
Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese
Golden BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large
Golden BBQ Chicken
Greek - Large
Beef Gyro, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Hawaiian - Large
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese
Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large
Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Chicken
Italiano - Large
Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
Mac n Cheese Pizza - Large
Mac N Cheese, Bacon
Margarita - Large
Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese
Meatlovers - Large
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese
Mediterranean Pizza - Large
Red or White Sauce. Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions
Mexican Taco - Large
Onions, Hamburger, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Sauce, Chips, Mozzarella Cheese
Paddy's Special - Large
Olive Oil, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Steak - Large
Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
Roma Special - Large
Steak, Meatballs, Genoa Salami, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese
Shrimp Alfredo - Large
Shrimp, Broccoli, Garlic, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce
Tortellini Alfredo - Large
Tri-Colored Tortellini, Crispy Chicken, Mozarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce
Veggie - Large
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Broccoli
Extra Large Gourmet Pizzas
Athens Pizza - Extra Large
Beef and Lamb, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese
Bella Special - Extra Large
Waffle Fries, Nuggets, Mozzarella, Chick Fil A Sauce
Bianca Pizza - Extra Large
Red or White Sauce. Sausage, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Blue Buffalo - Extra Large
Bleu Cheese Dressing (Sauce), Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo - Extra Large
Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauce on Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Burger - Extra Large
Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Chicken Alfredo - Extra Large
Grilled chicken, Parm Cheese, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Combo - Extra Large
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Extra Large
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Eggplant Special - Extra Large
Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozarella Cheese
Florentine - Extra Large
Red or White Sauce. Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese
Four Cheese Pizza - Extra Large
Ricotta Cheese, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese
French Fries Pizza - Extra Large
Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese
Golden BBQ Chicken Pizza - Extra Large
Golden BBQ Chicken
Greek - Extra Large
Beef Gyro, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Hawaiian - Extra Large
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese
Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza - Extra Large
Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Chicken
Italiano - Extra Large
Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
Mac n Cheese Pizza - Extra Large
Mac N Cheese, Bacon
Margarita - Extra Large
Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese
Meatlovers - Extra Large
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese
Mediterranean Pizza - Extra Large
Red or White Sauce. Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions
Mexican Taco - Extra Large
Onions, Hamburger, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Sauce, Chips, Mozzarella Cheese
Paddy's Special - Extra Large
Olive Oil, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Steak - Extra Large
Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
Roma Special - Extra Large
Steak, Meatballs, Genoa Salami, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese
Shrimp Alfredo - Extra Large
Shrimp, Broccoli, Garlic, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce
Tortellini Alfredo - Extra Large
Tri-Colored Tortellini, Crispy Chicken, Mozarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce
Veggie - Extra Large
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Broccoli
Party Gourmet Pizzas
Athens Pizza - Party
Beef and Lamb, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese
Bella Special - Party
Waffle Fries, Nuggets, Mozzarella, Chick Fil A Sauce
Bianca Pizza - Party
Red or White Sauce. Sausage, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Blue Buffalo - Party
Bleu Cheese Dressing (Sauce), Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo - Party
Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauce on Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Burger - Party
Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Chicken Alfredo - Party
Grilled chicken, Parm Cheese, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Combo - Party
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Party
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Eggplant Special - Party
Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozarella Cheese
Florentine - Party
Red or White Sauce. Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese
Four Cheese Pizza - Party
Ricotta Cheese, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese
French Fries Pizza - Party
Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese
Golden BBQ Chicken Pizza - Party
Golden BBQ Chicken
Greek - Party
Beef Gyro, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Hawaiian - Party
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese
Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza - Party
Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Chicken
Italiano - Party
Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
Mac n Cheese Pizza - Party
Mac N Cheese, Bacon
Margarita - Party
Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese
Meatlovers - Party
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese
Mediterranean Pizza - Party
Red or White Sauce. Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions
Mexican Taco - Party
Onions, Hamburger, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Sauce, Chips, Mozzarella Cheese
Paddy's Special - Party
Olive Oil, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Steak - Party
Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
Roma Special - Party
Steak, Meatballs, Genoa Salami, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese
Shrimp Alfredo - Party
Shrimp, Broccoli, Garlic, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce
Tortellini Alfredo - Party
Tri-Colored Tortellini, Crispy Chicken, Mozarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce
Veggie - Party
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Broccoli
Calzone/Stromboli
Calzones
Buffalo Calzone
Chicken, Mozzarella, and Ricotta
Cheese and Ricotta Calzone
Cheese and Ricotta
Combo Calzone
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, and Ricotta
Hawaiian Calzone
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Ricotta
Meatlover Calzone
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Ham, Bacon, and Ricotta
Philly Steak Calzone
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, and Ricotta
Roma Special Calzone
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Steak, Mozzarella, and Ricotta
Veggie Calzone
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, tomatoes, Broccoli, Olives. Garlic, and Ricotta
Spanish Dishes
Side Orders
Entrees
Dinners
Italian Dinners
Sauteed Dinners
Chicken ala Broccoli
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Chicken Alfredo
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Chicken Francaise
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Chicken Stir Fry over Rice
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Shrimp Alfredo
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Tortellini Alfredo
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Parmigiana Dinners
Fried Dinners
Chicken Tenders with Fries (6ct)
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Clam Strips
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Fish and Chips with Fries
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Honey Chicken with Fries (4ct)
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Popcorn Chicken over Curly Fries
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Seafood Combo with Fries
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Shrimp with Fries
With Salad and Garlic Bread
Coupons
Special Combos
Coupon 1
1 Party Size Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda
Coupon 2
1 Party Size Cheese Pizza, 20 Wings, 2 Liter Soda
Coupon 3
1 Party Size Pizza with up to 3 toppings
Coupon 4
1 Large Pizza with 1 Topping, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda
Coupon 5
1 Large Pizza with up to 3 Toppings, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda
Coupon 6
1 Large Pizza with up to 3 Toppings
Coupon 7
1 Large Pizza with 1 Topping, 20 Wings, 2 Liter Soda
Coupon 8
1 Small Pizza with 1 Topping, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda
Coupon 9
10 Wings, French Fries
Coupon 10
Choice of 2 12" Grinders, 2 Bags of Chips, 2 Cans of Soda
Coupon 11
1 Extra Large Pizza with us to 3 Toppings
Coupon 12
1 Extra Large 1 Topping Pizza, 20 Wings, 2 Liter Soda
Coupon 13
$2.00 Off when you buy 2 Diners
Coupon 14
1 Extra Large Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, Cheesy Bread, 2 Liter Soda
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1060 Wilbraham Rd #2, Springfield, MA 01109