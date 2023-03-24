Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bella Roma II 1060 Wilbraham Rd #2

1060 Wilbraham Rd #2

Springfield, MA 01109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

General Food Menu

Appetizer

Fried Cheesecake (2ct)

$8.55

Ultimate Nacho's

$10.45

Beef, Jalapeno's, Tomatoes, Onions, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa

Fried Pickles

$8.45

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets (12ct)

$8.45

Mac and Cheese Bites (12ct)

$8.45

French Fries

$6.45

Curly Fries

$6.45

French Fries w/ Nacho Cheese

$7.95

Curly Fries w/ Nacho Cheese

$7.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Mozzarella Stick (7ct)

$9.45

With Marinara

Fried Mushrooms (15ct)

$8.45

With Marinara

Fried Ravioli (8ct)

$8.45

With Marinara

Potato Skins (4ct)

$8.45

With Sour Cream

Potato Skins w/ Broccoli (4ct)

$8.45

With Sour Cream

Meatballs (3ct)

$7.45

With Parm Cheese

Grape Leaves (5ct)

$7.25

Garlic Bread (12")

$5.45

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese (12")

$6.45

Onion Rings

$7.45

Cheesy Bread

$9.45

With Marinara

Garlic Knots (12ct)

$8.45

With Marinara

Mega Fries

$8.45

Nacho Cheese, Bacon, and Side of Ranch

Sampler

$10.95

2 Chicken Tenders, 2 Mozzarella Stickds, 6 Fried Pickles, 6 Fried Mushrooms

Fried Dough

$8.45

Popcorn Chicken (25ct)

$8.45

With Ranch

Clam Strips

$8.45

With Tarter Sauce

Broccoli Bites (12ct)

$8.45

With Ranch

Sweet Potato

$3.50

Potato Balls

$2.50

Empanadas

$2.50

Fried Plantains

$3.75

Alcapurias

$2.50

Large Salads

Antipasto Salad - Large

$14.60

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozarella Cheese

Bella Roma Salad - Large

$14.60

Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Mozarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad - Large

$13.60

Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad - Large

$13.60

Cajun Steak Salad - Large

$14.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Olives

Ceasar Salad - Large

$11.60

Ceasar Salad with Crispy Chicken - Large

$13.60

Ceasar Salad with Grilled Chicken - Large

$13.60

Chef Salad - Large

$14.60

Ham, turkey, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese

Cobb Salad - Large

$14.60

Turkey, Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad - Large

$14.60

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Garden Salad - Large

$10.90

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Olives

Garden Salad with Chicken- Large

$13.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Olives

Golden BBQ Salad - Large

$12.60

Bacon, Gorgonzola

Greek Salad - Large

$13.60

Greek Salad with Chicken - Large

$14.60

Gyro Salad - Large

$13.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta Cheese, Grape Leaves

Popcorn Chicken Salad - Large

$13.60

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Steak Gorgonzola Salad - Large

$14.60

Sweet Chili Chicken Salad - Large

$13.60

with Broccoli

Taco Salad - Beef

$14.60

with Chips

Taco Salad - Chicken

$14.60

with Chips

Tuna Salad - Large

$13.60

Small Salads

Garden Salad - Small

$8.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Olives

Garden Salad with Chicken - Small

$9.90

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Olives

Buffalo Chicken Salad - Small

$10.10

Golden BBQ Salad - Small

$9.60

Bacon, Gorgonzola

Popcorn Chicken Salad - Small

$9.90

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Chef Salad - Small

$10.10

Ham, turkey, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese

Gyro Salad - Small

$10.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta Cheese, Grape Leaves

Greek Salad - Small

$10.10

Greek Salad with Chicken - Small

$10.90

Ceasar Salad - Small

$8.60

Ceasar Salad with Crispy Chicken - Small

$9.60

Ceasar Salad with Grilled Chicken - Small

$9.60

Antipasto Salad - Small

$10.10

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozarella Cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad - Small

$10.10

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Bella Roma Salad - Small

$10.60

Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Mozarella Cheese

Tuna Salad - Small

$9.60

Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad - Small

$10.10

Sweet Chili Chicken Salad - Small

$9.90

with Broccoli

Steak Gorgonzola Salad - Small

$10.60

Cobb Salad - Small

$10.10

Turkey, Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese

Cajun Steak Salad - Small

$10.90

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Olives

Grinders

Bacon Egg and Cheese Grinder

$11.20

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Chick Fil A Grinder

$11.50

Nuggets, Waffle Fries, Chick Fil A Sauce, Cheese

BLT Grinder

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$11.50

Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauce. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheese

Cajun Chicken Grinder

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese

Cajun Roni Steak Grinder

$11.50

Pepperoni, Steak, Lettuce Tomatoes, Maybe

Cambridge Grinder

$11.50

Steak, Pickles, and Bleu Cheese

Cheeseburger Grinder

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$10.95

Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheese

Chicken Parm Grinder

$11.20

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$11.20

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Fish Grinder

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tarter Sauce

Golden BBQ Grinder

$11.50

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese

Grilled Chicken Grinder

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese

Gryo Grinder

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce

Ham and Cheese Grinder

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo

Ham Egg Cheese Grinder

$11.20

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Honey BBQ Grinder

$11.50

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese

Italian Cold Cut Grinder

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese

Meatball Parm Grinder

$11.20

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage Parm Grinder

$11.20

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Steak and Cheese Grinder

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese

Steak Bomb Grinder

$11.50

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

Steak Egg and Cheese Grinder

$11.20

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Tuna Grinder

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese

Turkey Grinder

$11.50

Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo, Cheese

Wraps

Bella Special Wrap

$9.60

Nuggets, Waffle Fries, Chick Fil A Sauce, Cheese

BLT Wrap

$9.60

Lettuce, Tomatoe, Mayo, and Cheese

Buffalo Wrap

$9.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Crispy Chicken

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$9.60

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Parm Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$9.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cajun Seasoning, Provolone Cheese

Cambridge Wrap

$9.60

Steak, Pickles, and Bleu Cheese

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Chicken

Golden BBQ Wrap Wrap

$9.60

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Mozzarella Cheese

Gyro Wrap

$9.60

Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce

Italian Cold Cut Wrap

$9.60

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Provolone Cheese

Philly Steak Wrap

$9.60

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese

Taco Wrap - Beef Wrap

$9.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese

Taco Wrap - Chicken Wrap

$9.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese

Tuna Wrap Wrap

$9.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, and Cheese

Turkey Wrap

$9.60

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sliced Turkey, Bacon

Quesadillas

Chick Fil A Quesadillas

$9.70

Nuggets, Waffle Fries, Chick Fil A Sauce, Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas

$9.70

With Cheese

Cajun Chicken Quesadillas

$9.70

With Cheese

Cajun Steak Quesadillas

$9.70

Pepperoni, Cheese, Cajun Steak

Cambridge Quesadillas

$9.70

Steak, Pickles, Cheese, Bleu Cheese

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.70

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

$9.70

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$9.70

With Cheese

Gyro Quesadillas

$9.70

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Cheese

Hawaiian Quesadillas

$9.70

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Cheese

Philly Steak Quesadillas

$9.70

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese

Veggie Quesadillas

$9.70

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Olives, Garlic, Tomatoes, Cheese

Clubs

BLT Club

$11.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Cheeseburger Club

$11.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Bacon

Chicken Cutlet Club

$11.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Bacon

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Bacon

Ham & Cheese Club

$11.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Bacon

Ham & Turkey Club

$11.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Bacon

Tuna Club

$11.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Turkey Club

$11.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Bacon

Greek Specials

Athenian Gyro Beef

$10.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce, Feta Cheese

Athenian Gyro Chicken

$10.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce, Feta Cheese

Beef Gyro Over Rice

$15.20

Greek Salad, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce

Beef Gyro Pita

$10.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce, Feta Cheese

Chicken Gyro Pita

$10.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce, Feta Cheese

Chicken Shish Kebab Over Rice

$15.20

Greek Salad, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$12.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$15.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, Cheese

Double Hamburger

$14.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Hamburger

$11.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Texas Burger

$13.20

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, BBQ, Cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders & French Fries (3ct)

$8.80

Kids Mozzarella Stick & French Fries (3ct)

$8.80

Kids Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$7.35

Kids Combo

$9.80

Tenders (2ct), Mozzarella Sticks (2ct), French Fries

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.80

Chocolate Cake

$5.80

Fried Cheesecake (2ct)

$8.80

Red Velvet Cake

$5.80

Build Your Own Pizza

Pizza Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.59

Pepperoni Slice

$3.89

Chick-Fill-A Slice

$4.59

Combo Slice

$4.59

Meatlover Slice

$4.59

Buffalo Slice

$4.59

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$4.59

Honey BBQ Slice

$4.59

French Fries Slice

Build Your Own Pizza

Small

$11.00

12" Build your own Pizza

Medium

$12.20

14" Build your own Pizza

Large

$14.20

16" Build your own Pizza

Extra Large

$16.20

20" Build your own Pizza

Party

$20.20

25" Build your own Pizza

Gourmet Pizza

Small Gourmet Pizzas

Athens Pizza - Small

$16.20

Beef and Lamb, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese

Bella Special - Small

$16.20

Waffle Fries, Nuggets, Mozzarella, Chick Fil A Sauce

Bianca Pizza - Small

$16.20

Red or White Sauce. Sausage, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Blue Buffalo - Small

$16.20

Bleu Cheese Dressing (Sauce), Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo - Small

$16.20

Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauce on Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Burger - Small

$16.20

Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Chicken Alfredo - Small

$16.20

Grilled chicken, Parm Cheese, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Combo - Small

$16.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Small

$16.20

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Eggplant Special - Small

$16.20

Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozarella Cheese

Florentine - Small

$16.20

Red or White Sauce. Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese

Four Cheese Pizza - Small

$16.20

Ricotta Cheese, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese

French Fries Pizza - Small

$16.20

Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese

Gluten Free

$10.99

Golden BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small

$16.20

Golden BBQ Chicken

Greek - Small

$16.20

Beef Gyro, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Hawaiian - Small

$16.20

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese

Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small

$16.20

Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Chicken

Italiano - Small

$16.20

Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

Mac n Cheese Pizza - Small

$16.20

Mac N Cheese, Bacon

Margarita - Small

$16.20

Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese

Meatlovers - Small

$16.20

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese

Mediterranean Pizza - Small

$16.20

Red or White Sauce. Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Mexican Taco - Small

$16.20

Onions, Hamburger, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Sauce, Chips, Mozzarella Cheese

Paddy's Special - Small

$16.20

Olive Oil, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Steak - Small

$16.20

Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

Roma Special - Small

$16.20

Steak, Meatballs, Genoa Salami, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese

Shrimp Alfredo - Small

$16.20

Shrimp, Broccoli, Garlic, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce

Tortellini Alfredo - Small

$16.20

Tri-Colored Tortellini, Crispy Chicken, Mozarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce

Veggie - Small

$16.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Broccoli

Medium Gourmet Pizzas

Athens Pizza - Medium

$18.20

Beef and Lamb, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese

Bella Special - Medium

$18.20

Waffle Fries, Nuggets, Mozzarella, Chick Fil A Sauce

Bianca Pizza - Medium

$18.20

Red or White Sauce. Sausage, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Blue Buffalo - Medium

$18.20

Bleu Cheese Dressing (Sauce), Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo - Medium

$18.20

Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauce on Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Burger - Medium

$18.20

Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Chicken Alfredo - Medium

$18.20

Grilled chicken, Parm Cheese, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Combo - Medium

$18.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Medium

$18.20

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Eggplant Special - Medium

$18.20

Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozarella Cheese

Florentine - Medium

$18.20

Red or White Sauce. Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese

Four Cheese Pizza - Medium

$18.20

Ricotta Cheese, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese

French Fries Pizza - Medium

$18.20

Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese

Golden BBQ Chicken Pizza - Medium

$18.20

Golden BBQ Chicken

Greek - Medium

$18.20

Beef Gyro, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Hawaiian - Medium

$18.20

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese

Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza - Medium

$18.20

Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Chicken

Italiano - Medium

$18.20

Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

Mac n Cheese Pizza - Medium

$18.20

Mac N Cheese, Bacon

Margarita - Medium

$18.20

Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese

Meatlovers - Medium

$18.20

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese

Mediterranean Pizza - Medium

$18.20

Red or White Sauce. Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Mexican Taco - Medium

$18.20

Onions, Hamburger, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Sauce, Chips, Mozzarella Cheese

Paddy's Special - Medium

$18.20

Olive Oil, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Steak - Medium

$18.20

Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

Roma Special - Medium

$18.20

Steak, Meatballs, Genoa Salami, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese

Shrimp Alfredo - Medium

$18.20

Shrimp, Broccoli, Garlic, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce

Tortellini Alfredo - Medium

$18.20

Tri-Colored Tortellini, Crispy Chicken, Mozarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce

Veggie - Medium

$18.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Broccoli

Large Gourmet Pizzas

Athens Pizza - Large

$22.20

Beef and Lamb, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese

Bella Special - Large

$22.20

Waffle Fries, Nuggets, Mozzarella, Chick Fil A Sauce

Bianca Pizza - Large

$22.20

Red or White Sauce. Sausage, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Blue Buffalo - Large

$22.20

Bleu Cheese Dressing (Sauce), Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo - Large

$22.20

Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauce on Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Burger - Large

$22.20

Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Chicken Alfredo - Large

$22.20

Grilled chicken, Parm Cheese, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Combo - Large

$22.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Large

$22.20

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Eggplant Special - Large

$22.20

Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozarella Cheese

Florentine - Large

$22.20

Red or White Sauce. Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese

Four Cheese Pizza - Large

$22.20

Ricotta Cheese, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese

French Fries Pizza - Large

$22.20

Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese

Golden BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large

$22.20

Golden BBQ Chicken

Greek - Large

$22.20

Beef Gyro, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Hawaiian - Large

$22.20

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese

Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large

$22.20

Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Chicken

Italiano - Large

$22.20

Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

Mac n Cheese Pizza - Large

$22.20

Mac N Cheese, Bacon

Margarita - Large

$22.20

Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese

Meatlovers - Large

$22.20

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese

Mediterranean Pizza - Large

$22.20

Red or White Sauce. Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Mexican Taco - Large

$22.20

Onions, Hamburger, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Sauce, Chips, Mozzarella Cheese

Paddy's Special - Large

$22.20

Olive Oil, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Steak - Large

$22.20

Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

Roma Special - Large

$22.20

Steak, Meatballs, Genoa Salami, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese

Shrimp Alfredo - Large

$22.20

Shrimp, Broccoli, Garlic, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce

Tortellini Alfredo - Large

$22.20

Tri-Colored Tortellini, Crispy Chicken, Mozarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce

Veggie - Large

$22.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Broccoli

Extra Large Gourmet Pizzas

Athens Pizza - Extra Large

$27.20

Beef and Lamb, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese

Bella Special - Extra Large

$27.20

Waffle Fries, Nuggets, Mozzarella, Chick Fil A Sauce

Bianca Pizza - Extra Large

$27.20

Red or White Sauce. Sausage, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Blue Buffalo - Extra Large

$27.20

Bleu Cheese Dressing (Sauce), Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo - Extra Large

$27.20

Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauce on Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Burger - Extra Large

$27.20

Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Chicken Alfredo - Extra Large

$27.20

Grilled chicken, Parm Cheese, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Combo - Extra Large

$27.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Extra Large

$27.20

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Eggplant Special - Extra Large

$27.20

Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozarella Cheese

Florentine - Extra Large

$27.20

Red or White Sauce. Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese

Four Cheese Pizza - Extra Large

$27.20

Ricotta Cheese, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese

French Fries Pizza - Extra Large

$27.20

Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese

Golden BBQ Chicken Pizza - Extra Large

$27.20

Golden BBQ Chicken

Greek - Extra Large

$27.20

Beef Gyro, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Hawaiian - Extra Large

$27.20

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese

Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza - Extra Large

$27.20

Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Chicken

Italiano - Extra Large

$27.20

Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

Mac n Cheese Pizza - Extra Large

$27.20

Mac N Cheese, Bacon

Margarita - Extra Large

$27.20

Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese

Meatlovers - Extra Large

$27.20

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese

Mediterranean Pizza - Extra Large

$27.20

Red or White Sauce. Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Mexican Taco - Extra Large

$27.20

Onions, Hamburger, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Sauce, Chips, Mozzarella Cheese

Paddy's Special - Extra Large

$27.20

Olive Oil, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Steak - Extra Large

$27.20

Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

Roma Special - Extra Large

$27.20

Steak, Meatballs, Genoa Salami, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese

Shrimp Alfredo - Extra Large

$27.20

Shrimp, Broccoli, Garlic, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce

Tortellini Alfredo - Extra Large

$27.20

Tri-Colored Tortellini, Crispy Chicken, Mozarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce

Veggie - Extra Large

$27.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Broccoli

Party Gourmet Pizzas

Athens Pizza - Party

$32.20

Beef and Lamb, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese

Bella Special - Party

$32.20

Waffle Fries, Nuggets, Mozzarella, Chick Fil A Sauce

Bianca Pizza - Party

$32.20

Red or White Sauce. Sausage, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Blue Buffalo - Party

$32.20

Bleu Cheese Dressing (Sauce), Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo - Party

$32.20

Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauce on Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Burger - Party

$32.20

Ketchup, Mustard, Onions, Pickles, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon

Chicken Alfredo - Party

$32.20

Grilled chicken, Parm Cheese, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Combo - Party

$32.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch - Party

$32.20

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Eggplant Special - Party

$32.20

Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Mozarella Cheese

Florentine - Party

$32.20

Red or White Sauce. Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese

Four Cheese Pizza - Party

$32.20

Ricotta Cheese, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese

French Fries Pizza - Party

$32.20

Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese

Golden BBQ Chicken Pizza - Party

$32.20

Golden BBQ Chicken

Greek - Party

$32.20

Beef Gyro, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Hawaiian - Party

$32.20

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese

Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza - Party

$32.20

Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Chicken

Italiano - Party

$32.20

Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

Mac n Cheese Pizza - Party

$32.20

Mac N Cheese, Bacon

Margarita - Party

$32.20

Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese

Meatlovers - Party

$32.20

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese

Mediterranean Pizza - Party

$32.20

Red or White Sauce. Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Mexican Taco - Party

$32.20

Onions, Hamburger, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Sauce, Chips, Mozzarella Cheese

Paddy's Special - Party

$32.20

Olive Oil, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Steak - Party

$32.20

Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

Roma Special - Party

$32.20

Steak, Meatballs, Genoa Salami, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese

Shrimp Alfredo - Party

$32.20

Shrimp, Broccoli, Garlic, Parm Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce

Tortellini Alfredo - Party

$32.20

Tri-Colored Tortellini, Crispy Chicken, Mozarella Cheese, Alfredo Sauce

Veggie - Party

$32.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Broccoli

Wings

10 Wings

$13.50

1 Sauce

15 Wings

$20.25

2 Sauce

20 Wings

$27.00

2 Sauce

30 Wings

$40.50

2 Sauce

50 Wings

$62.50

2 Sauce

Boneless (6ct)

$12.25

1 Sauce

Boneless (12ct)

$20.25

1 Sauce

Calzone/Stromboli

Calzones

Buffalo Calzone

$17.20

Chicken, Mozzarella, and Ricotta

Cheese and Ricotta Calzone

$11.70

Cheese and Ricotta

Combo Calzone

$17.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, and Ricotta

Hawaiian Calzone

$17.20

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Ricotta

Meatlover Calzone

$17.20

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Ham, Bacon, and Ricotta

Philly Steak Calzone

$17.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, and Ricotta

Roma Special Calzone

$17.20

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Steak, Mozzarella, and Ricotta

Veggie Calzone

$17.20

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, tomatoes, Broccoli, Olives. Garlic, and Ricotta

Stromboli

BYO Stromboli

$12.95

Build your own Stromboli

Spanish Dishes

Appetizers

Sweet Potato

$3.50

Potato Balls

$2.50

Alcapurias

$2.50

Empanadas

$2.50

Fried Plantains

$3.75

Side Orders

MED Sancoho

$10.00

LG Sancoho

$12.00

MED Rice

$6.00

LG Rice

$8.00

MED Yellow Rice

$8.00

LG Yellow Rice

$10.00

MED Beans

$7.00

LG Beans

$9.00

1LB Pork

$13.00

MED Beef Stew

$12.00

LG Beef Stew

$15.00

MED Soup of the Day

$10.00

LG Soup of the Day

$12.00

Entrees

Roasted Chicken Plate

$13.00

Pork Shoulder Plate

$13.00

Chicken Stew Plate

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$13.00

Beef Stew Plate

$14.50

Bistec Plate

$14.50

Chicharrones de pollo

$13.00

Carne frita

$13.00

Dinners

Italian Dinners

Baked Ziti

$14.20

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Lasagna

$14.70

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Meat Sauce

$14.20

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Meatball

$14.20

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Sauteed Dinners

Chicken ala Broccoli

$18.20

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Chicken Alfredo

$18.20

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Chicken Francaise

$18.20

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Chicken Stir Fry over Rice

$18.20

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.20

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Tortellini Alfredo

$18.20

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Parmigiana Dinners

Chicken Parm

$14.70

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Eggplant Parm

$14.70

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Italian Combo

$14.70

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Sausage and Peppers Parm

$14.70

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Sausage Parm

$14.70

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Fried Dinners

Chicken Tenders with Fries (6ct)

$14.70

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Clam Strips

$14.70

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Fish and Chips with Fries

$14.70

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Honey Chicken with Fries (4ct)

$14.70

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Popcorn Chicken over Curly Fries

$14.70

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Seafood Combo with Fries

$18.20

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Shrimp with Fries

$15.20

With Salad and Garlic Bread

Drinks

12oz Can

$1.70

20oz Bottle

$2.70

2 Liter Bottle

$3.50

Water

$1.50

Malta India

$2.50

Passion Fruit

$3.00

Guanabana

$3.00

Tamarindo

$3.00

Coupons

Special Combos

Coupon 1

$35.20

1 Party Size Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda

Coupon 2

$44.20

1 Party Size Cheese Pizza, 20 Wings, 2 Liter Soda

Coupon 3

$26.20

1 Party Size Pizza with up to 3 toppings

Coupon 4

$29.20

1 Large Pizza with 1 Topping, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda

Coupon 5

$32.20

1 Large Pizza with up to 3 Toppings, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda

Coupon 6

$17.20

1 Large Pizza with up to 3 Toppings

Coupon 7

$36.20

1 Large Pizza with 1 Topping, 20 Wings, 2 Liter Soda

Coupon 8

$25.20

1 Small Pizza with 1 Topping, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda

Coupon 9

$14.20

10 Wings, French Fries

Coupon 10

$23.20

Choice of 2 12" Grinders, 2 Bags of Chips, 2 Cans of Soda

Coupon 11

$20.20

1 Extra Large Pizza with us to 3 Toppings

Coupon 12

$38.20

1 Extra Large 1 Topping Pizza, 20 Wings, 2 Liter Soda

Coupon 13

$2.00 Off when you buy 2 Diners

Coupon 14

$37.20

1 Extra Large Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, Cheesy Bread, 2 Liter Soda

Sides

Dressing

Bleu cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Creamy Italian

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Vinaigrette

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Greek

$1.00

Oil & Vinger

$1.00

Wings Sauces

Hot

$1.00

Mild

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Golden BBQ

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Hotyaki

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1060 Wilbraham Rd #2, Springfield, MA 01109

Directions

Main pic

