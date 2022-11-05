A map showing the location of Bella’s 5706 Clarendon RoadView gallery

Bella’s 5706 Clarendon Road

5706 Clarendon Road

Brooklyn, NY 11203

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
Grilled Salmon Dinner

APPETIZER

Bella's Loaded Nachos

$13.95

Onion, diced peppers, diced tomatoes, frijoles, melted cheddar cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, and salsa. Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Jerk Chicken, or Vegetarian.

Bella's Special Wings

$13.95

5 pieces wings seasoned and marinated, fried to a golden brown then tossed in the sauce of your choice. Choice dipping sauce.

Cheese Fries

$9.95

16 oz portion, Melted cheddar cheese, Cheddar sauce

Chicken Finger

$9.95

5 pcs, choice of dipping sauce (Sweet Catalina or ranch dressing)

Empanadas: Beef

$10.95Out of stock

Turnover filled with seasoned ground beef, fried to a golden brown

Empanadas: Chicken

$10.95Out of stock

Turnover filled with seasoned chicken, fried to a golden brown.

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Guacamole Dip And Chip

$10.95

Fried Cut Tortilla server with Bella's house-made guacamole

House Fries (Salt / Pepper)

$6.50

Bella's Fries: fried golden brown then while it's still hot, seasoned with salt and pepper.

Mozzarella Stick (6)

$8.95

6 pcs, Marinara dipping sauce

BELLA'S DELUXE BURGERS

Bella's Hamburger Deluxe

$13.95

8 oz. Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Bella's Special Sauce, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or F. Fries

Bella's Cheese Burger

$14.95

8 oz. Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Bella's Special Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or F. Fries

Brooklyn Burger

$14.95Out of stock

8 oz. Angus Burger, Lettuce, Sweet Pickled Cucumbers, Sauteed Red onions, Sauteed Bell Mushrooms, Fried Medallion Sliced Potatoes, Catalina/ Mayo Sauce, Provolone Cheese, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or F. Fries

Caribbean Burger

$15.95

8 oz. Angus Burger, Jerk Spice Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Slice of Pineapple, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or F. Fries

TexMex Burger

$16.95

8 oz. Angus Burger, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle (Smoked), Pepper Jack Cheese, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or F. Fries

Turkey Burger

$14.95

8 oz. Turkey patty cooked to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onions, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or House Fries

Veggie Burger

$14.95

Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Bella's Special Sauce, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or F. Fries

BELLA'S BURGERS ONLY- No Sides

Bella's HamBurger

$11.95

8 oz. Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Bella's Special Sauce, on a Brioche Bun.

Bella's Cheese Burger

$12.95

8 oz. Angus Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Bella's Special Sauce, on a Brioche Bun.

Caribbean Burger

$13.95

8 oz. Angus Burger, Jerk Spice Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Chedda Cheese, Slice of Pineapple, on a Brioche Bun.

TexMex Burger

$13.95

8 oz. Angus Burger, Lettuce, Mix Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle (Smoked), Pepper Jack Cheese, on a Brioche Bun.

Turkey Burger

$12.95

8 oz. Turkey patty cooked to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onions, on a Brioche Bun.

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Bella's Special Sauce, on a Brioche Bun.

BELLA'S FLATBREADS

Jerk Chicken Flatbread

$19.95

Chicken seasoned with herbs and spices then marinated with jerk sauce, then grilled to perfection. Served with cheese, onions, tomatoes, Pica de Gallo, and sweet bell peppers. Serves 2

Oxtail Flatbread

$27.95

Oxtail seasoned and marinated with fresh herbs and spices, slow-cooked until tender. Served with cheese, onions, tomatoes, Pica de Gallo, and sweet bell peppers.

Shrimp Flatbread

$22.95

Grilled shrimp served with cheese, onions, tomatoes, Pica de Gallo, and sweet bell peppers.

Ox and Surf Flatbread

$37.95

The Best of Both Worlds: Oxtail seasoned and marinated with fresh herbs and spices, slow-cooked until tender combined with 8 grilled jumbo shrimp. Served with cheese, onions, tomatoes, Pica de Gallo, and sweet bell peppers.

DESSERT

Served by the Slice

Red Velvet Cake

$7.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.95

Ice Cream

$5.95

2 scoops of premium ice cream. Choice of chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla

ENTRÉES

Chicken Lollipop

$17.95

6 pcs Lollipop wings seasoning/marinade with options of jerk spice or Bourbon, deep-fried. Served with a side of your choice

Grilled Rib-Eye Steak

$32.95

Lamb Chops

$28.95

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

$28.95

Chargrilled Lamb. Market cut selection. Seasoned with Garlic and Rosemary.

Stewed Oxtail “Bella Style”

$28.95

Oxtail seasoned and marinated with fresh herbs and spices, slow-cooked until tender. Server with 2 sides of your choice.

Jerk Chicken

$17.95

Chicken seasoned with herbs and spices then marinated with jerk sauce, then grilled to perfection.

Grilled Chicken

$17.95

HOUSE TACOS

Boss Lady Oxtail Tacos

$18.95

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Lamb Tacos

$17.95

Philly Cheese Steak Tacos

$14.95

Steak Tacos

$14.95

Salmon Tacos

$16.95

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla

$11.95

Tortilla wrap, tacos seasoning, mozzarella, onions, bell peppers, scallions, and cilantro. Served with Guacamole and Pica de Gallo and Smoke chipotle dressing.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Tortilla wrap, warmed on the griddle, filled with Chicken, cheese, onions, bell peppers, scallions, and cilantro. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo and Smoke chipotle dressing.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.95

Tortilla wrap, warmed on the griddle, filled with Shrimp, cheese, onions, bell peppers, scallions, and cilantro. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo and Smoke chipotle dressing.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.95

Tortilla wrap, warmed on the griddle, filled with steak, cheese, onions, bell peppers, scallions, and cilantro. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo and Smoke chipotle dressing.

Salmon Quesadilla

$16.95

Tortilla wrap, warmed on the griddle, filled with salmon, cheese, onions, bell peppers, scallions, and cilantro. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo and Smoke chipotle dressing.

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

SALADS

Avocado Salad

$14.95

Spring mix (Mesclun), Cherry tomatoes, Red onion, Kirby cucumber or English cucumber, Avocado Haas, Mango Dressing

Bella's Salad

$12.95

Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Italian Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, Garlic crouton, Shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

SEAFOOD

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$24.95

6 tail-on jumbo shrimp, prepared to your preference. Fried, Grilled, or Jerked

Crab Legs Dinner

$48.95

Steamed Crab legs, Seasoned with Old Bay, garlic, paprika, pepper, and lemons.

Red Snapper Dinner

$27.95

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$24.95

SIDE ORDER

Bella's House Fries

$6.50

Finger-length pieces of potatoes, deep-fried to a golden brown, served hot with salt and pepper.

Frijoles Kidney Beans

$5.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Rasta Pasta

$14.95

Ziti pasta sauteed with rasta pasta sauce, salt, pepper, cumin, thyme, paprika, garlic, and bell peppers. Spiced to your liking (mild to extra spicy). S