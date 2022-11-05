Bella’s 5706 Clarendon Road
No reviews yet
5706 Clarendon Road
Brooklyn, NY 11203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZER
Bella's Loaded Nachos
Onion, diced peppers, diced tomatoes, frijoles, melted cheddar cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, and salsa. Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Jerk Chicken, or Vegetarian.
Bella's Special Wings
5 pieces wings seasoned and marinated, fried to a golden brown then tossed in the sauce of your choice. Choice dipping sauce.
Cheese Fries
16 oz portion, Melted cheddar cheese, Cheddar sauce
Chicken Finger
5 pcs, choice of dipping sauce (Sweet Catalina or ranch dressing)
Empanadas: Beef
Turnover filled with seasoned ground beef, fried to a golden brown
Empanadas: Chicken
Turnover filled with seasoned chicken, fried to a golden brown.
Fried Calamari
Guacamole Dip And Chip
Fried Cut Tortilla server with Bella's house-made guacamole
House Fries (Salt / Pepper)
Bella's Fries: fried golden brown then while it's still hot, seasoned with salt and pepper.
Mozzarella Stick (6)
6 pcs, Marinara dipping sauce
BELLA'S DELUXE BURGERS
Bella's Hamburger Deluxe
8 oz. Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Bella's Special Sauce, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or F. Fries
Bella's Cheese Burger
8 oz. Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Bella's Special Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or F. Fries
Brooklyn Burger
8 oz. Angus Burger, Lettuce, Sweet Pickled Cucumbers, Sauteed Red onions, Sauteed Bell Mushrooms, Fried Medallion Sliced Potatoes, Catalina/ Mayo Sauce, Provolone Cheese, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or F. Fries
Caribbean Burger
8 oz. Angus Burger, Jerk Spice Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Slice of Pineapple, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or F. Fries
TexMex Burger
8 oz. Angus Burger, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle (Smoked), Pepper Jack Cheese, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or F. Fries
Turkey Burger
8 oz. Turkey patty cooked to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onions, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or House Fries
Veggie Burger
Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Bella's Special Sauce, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Yuca Fries, Onion Ring, or F. Fries
BELLA'S BURGERS ONLY- No Sides
Bella's HamBurger
8 oz. Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Bella's Special Sauce, on a Brioche Bun.
Bella's Cheese Burger
8 oz. Angus Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Bella's Special Sauce, on a Brioche Bun.
Caribbean Burger
8 oz. Angus Burger, Jerk Spice Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Chedda Cheese, Slice of Pineapple, on a Brioche Bun.
TexMex Burger
8 oz. Angus Burger, Lettuce, Mix Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle (Smoked), Pepper Jack Cheese, on a Brioche Bun.
Turkey Burger
8 oz. Turkey patty cooked to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onions, on a Brioche Bun.
Veggie Burger
Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Bella's Special Sauce, on a Brioche Bun.
BELLA'S FLATBREADS
Jerk Chicken Flatbread
Chicken seasoned with herbs and spices then marinated with jerk sauce, then grilled to perfection. Served with cheese, onions, tomatoes, Pica de Gallo, and sweet bell peppers. Serves 2
Oxtail Flatbread
Oxtail seasoned and marinated with fresh herbs and spices, slow-cooked until tender. Served with cheese, onions, tomatoes, Pica de Gallo, and sweet bell peppers.
Shrimp Flatbread
Grilled shrimp served with cheese, onions, tomatoes, Pica de Gallo, and sweet bell peppers.
Ox and Surf Flatbread
The Best of Both Worlds: Oxtail seasoned and marinated with fresh herbs and spices, slow-cooked until tender combined with 8 grilled jumbo shrimp. Served with cheese, onions, tomatoes, Pica de Gallo, and sweet bell peppers.
DESSERT
ENTRÉES
Chicken Lollipop
6 pcs Lollipop wings seasoning/marinade with options of jerk spice or Bourbon, deep-fried. Served with a side of your choice
Grilled Rib-Eye Steak
Lamb Chops
Grilled Lamb Lollipops
Chargrilled Lamb. Market cut selection. Seasoned with Garlic and Rosemary.
Stewed Oxtail “Bella Style”
Oxtail seasoned and marinated with fresh herbs and spices, slow-cooked until tender. Server with 2 sides of your choice.
Jerk Chicken
Chicken seasoned with herbs and spices then marinated with jerk sauce, then grilled to perfection.
Grilled Chicken
HOUSE TACOS
QUESADILLAS
Quesadilla
Tortilla wrap, tacos seasoning, mozzarella, onions, bell peppers, scallions, and cilantro. Served with Guacamole and Pica de Gallo and Smoke chipotle dressing.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Tortilla wrap, warmed on the griddle, filled with Chicken, cheese, onions, bell peppers, scallions, and cilantro. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo and Smoke chipotle dressing.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Tortilla wrap, warmed on the griddle, filled with Shrimp, cheese, onions, bell peppers, scallions, and cilantro. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo and Smoke chipotle dressing.
Steak Quesadilla
Tortilla wrap, warmed on the griddle, filled with steak, cheese, onions, bell peppers, scallions, and cilantro. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo and Smoke chipotle dressing.
Salmon Quesadilla
Tortilla wrap, warmed on the griddle, filled with salmon, cheese, onions, bell peppers, scallions, and cilantro. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo and Smoke chipotle dressing.
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla
SALADS
Avocado Salad
Spring mix (Mesclun), Cherry tomatoes, Red onion, Kirby cucumber or English cucumber, Avocado Haas, Mango Dressing
Bella's Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Italian Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Garlic crouton, Shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
SEAFOOD
SIDE ORDER
Bella's House Fries
Finger-length pieces of potatoes, deep-fried to a golden brown, served hot with salt and pepper.
Frijoles Kidney Beans
Onion Rings
Rasta Pasta
Ziti pasta sauteed with rasta pasta sauce, salt, pepper, cumin, thyme, paprika, garlic, and bell peppers. Spiced to your liking (mild to extra spicy). S