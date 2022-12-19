  • Home
  • /
  • Ocoee
  • /
  • Bella Tuscany - Ocoee - 1568 Maguire Rd
A map showing the location of Bella Tuscany - Ocoee 1568 Maguire RdView gallery

Bella Tuscany - Ocoee 1568 Maguire Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1568 Maguire Rd

Ocoee, FL 34761

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Antipasto

$19.00

An assortment of aged cheeses, and cured meats. Served with marinated vegetables, and crostini

Burrata and Prosciutto

$17.00

Burrata cheese, a soft mozzarella with a creamy inside, wrapped with imported Prosciutto di Parma. Topped with sun dried Turkish figs, and balsamic pearls

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Fried crispy and served in house mild or hot sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Served with lemon and marinara

Fried Mozzarella

$15.00

Hand breaded, browned, and served with marinara

Traditional Italian Bruschetta

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil on toasted crostini

Truffle Risotto Bites

$15.00

Mini creamy risotto bites lightly breaded, deep fried, and tossed in Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Drizzled with black truffle oil. Served with a side of tomato sauce

Zucchini Chips

$15.00

Thin sliced, lightly floured, gently fried, and served with marinara

SOUPS

Tomato Bisque

$12.00

Split Pea Soup

$12.00

SALADS

Beet Salad

$15.00

Arugula, herb goat cheese, cranberries, red and yellow beets. Drizzled with a lemon dressing

Bistro Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, feta cheese, candied walnuts, prosciutto, and golden raisins drizzled with raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Wedge Salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts, and shaved parmesan cheese. Topped with croutons and, a homemade bacon Caesar dressing

Mozzarella Caprese

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella and beef steak tomatoes. Drizzled with basil pesto, olive oil, and balsamic reduction

ENTREES

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Breaded and topped with marinara, mozzarella, and served with side pasta marinara

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.00

Sautéed with mushrooms, prosciutto, and fresh mozzarella in a Marsala wine sauce and served over spaghetti

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Grilled 8 ounce Filet. Served with grilled asparagus, homemade mashed potatoes, and a red wine reduction

Surf and Turf

$75.00

Grilled 8 ounce Filet and Maine Lobster Tail. Served with grilled asparagus, homemade mashed potatoes, and a red wine reduction

Beef Short Ribs

$36.00

Slow braised boneless short ribs with mirepoix and pinot grigio in beef stock. Served over homemade polenta cake and steamed broccolini. Topped with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Pork Chop

$35.00

Grilled Duroc pork chop marinated overnight in extra virgin olive oil with rosemary and thyme. Topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with homemade mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

Salmon Entree

$35.00

Marinated in extra virgin olive oil with lemon, garlic, and Italian Herbs. Grilled over an open flame. Served with a Mediterranean salad

Sicilian Snapper and Shrimp

$38.00

Sautéed with capers, Kalamata olives, roasted garlic and cherry tomatoes. highlighted with jumbo lump crab meat. Served on a bed of arugula with a touch of balsamic reduction

PASTAS

Blue Cheese Fiocchi

$25.00

Purse shaped pasta stuffed with crisp pieces of fresh pear and cheese. Tossed in a creamy Maytag blue cheese sauce. Topped with candied pancetta

Capellini

$21.00

Garlic, oven roasted tomato, artichoke hearts, and fresh basil sautéed in extra virgin olive oil. Sprinkled with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Gnocchi Bolognese

$22.00

Ground beef sautéed with red wine, spices, and marinara

Lasagna

$21.00

Layers of beef, pasta, blended cheese and marinara

Linguine Carbonara

$22.00

Applewood smoked crispy bacon, onion, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese with heavy cream

Linguine White Clam

$25.00

Little neck clams sautéed with garlic, wine, crushed red pepper, tomato, and herbs

Penne Alla Vodka

$22.00

Shallots, tomatoes, basil, and parmesan sautéed with vodka, cream and a touch of marinara

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$20.00

Homemade marinara with fresh tomatoes and Italian herbs

SIDES

Side House Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Meatballs with Marinara

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Wild Alaskan Salmon

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Creamy Polenta

$10.00

Side Pasta

$8.00

French Fries

$7.00

Steamed Broccolini

$7.00

Sautéed Spinach with Garlic

$7.00

16oz Alfredo Sauce

$7.00

16oz Bolognese

$6.00

16oz Marinara Sauce

$5.00

16oz Vodka Sauce

$8.00

32oz Alfredo Sauce

$14.00

32oz Bolognese

$12.00

32oz Marinara Sauce

$10.00

32oz Vodka Sauce

$16.00

OCOEE FLATBREADS

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella

Roma Flatbread

$14.00

Tomatoes, parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, garlic, and basil

Mediterranean Flatbread

$14.00

Hummus, black olives, roasted peppers, red onion, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta salata, and herb goat cheese

Prosciutto Di Parma Flatbread

$14.00

Olive oil, oregano, mozzarella and arugula

Quatro Carne Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, meatball and bacon

PIZZA(ONLY WNDRMR)

10'' Formaggio Pizza

$14.00

Traditional cheese pizza

10'' Vodka Pizza

$16.00

A pink cream sauce with tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, grilled chicken, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

10'' Florence Pizza

$16.00

Olive oil, oregano, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, and broccolini (No sauce)

10'' Tuscan Pizza

$16.00

Grilled sweet Italian sausage, red onion, green and red bell pepper

10'' Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Buffalo mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, light olive oil, and Parmigiano Reggiano (No sauce

10'' Quatro Carne Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, meatball, and bacon

10'' Bianca Classico Pizza

$16.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, minced garlic, and oregano (No sauce)

10'' Prosciutto di Parma Pizza

$16.00

Olive oil, oregano, mozzarella, and Arugula (No sauce)

10'' Truffle Pizza

$16.00

Truffle oil, mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, rosemary, and shiitake Mushrooms (No sauce)

BAMBINOS

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$12.00

Kids Penne Alfredo

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$12.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

DESSERTS

Black Forest

$12.00

Chocolate sponge cake with a rich cherry filling

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Homemade egg bread baked and served with vanilla gelato. Seasonal flavors

Cannoli

$10.00

A traditional Sicilian pastry dessert

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

Chocolate biscuit, chocolate crémeuxe, almond streusel, and chocolate mousse

Daquiose Frutte

$12.00

Layers of lemon and strawberry mousse on a vanilla biscuit base with vanilla ganache

Juniors of NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Juniors Famous New York Cheesecake

Lemon Shortcake

$12.00

Raspberry based biscuit, cream citron, white mousse, and merengue

Tiramisu

$10.00

A traditional Italian dessert. Coffee dipped ladyfingers, Mascarpone cheese and cocoa

LUNCH/BAR

Bella Fries

$8.00

Thin Deep Fried French Fries Tossed in Rosemary, and Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese. Served with a Side of Chipotle Aioli

Mediterranean Chicken Skewers

$15.00

Chicken Breast Marinated in Mustard and Herbs. Grilled and Served with a Greek Salad. Accompanied with a Side of Sriracha and Teriyaki Aioli

Salmon and Asparagus Salad

$17.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon. Served with Mixed Greens and Asparagus Salad. Topped with our Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Fried Crispy and Served in House, Mild or Hot Sauce

Cheeseburger

$15.00

American Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Aioli Sauce on Toasted Roll. Served with French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Boars Head Bacon, American Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Aioli Sauce on Toasted Roll. Served with French Fries

Italian Flat Bread Sandwich

$15.00

Homemade Grilled Flat Bread Stuffed with Pepperoni, Salami, Prosciutto, Banana Peppers, Pickled Onions, and Roasted Tomatoes. Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction Drizzle. Served with French Fries

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Breaded Chicken Breast. Cut into Strips and Stuffed Inside a Homemade Bread. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with French Fries

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$15.00

Perfectly Seasoned Meatballs Quartered and Stuffed Inside a Homemade Bread. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with French Fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1568 Maguire Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bangkok Thai Passion
orange starNo Reviews
11127 W Colonial Dr Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
RusTeak Ocoee
orange star4.5 • 2,672
1681 Amazing Way Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Ocoee
orange star4.7 • 1,789
336 Moore Rd Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
HandRoll Sushi - Ocoee
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Maguire Rd suite 1006 Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee
orange star4.4 • 557
8995 W Colonial Drive Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Daniel’s Cheesesteak House
orange starNo Reviews
978 E Plant St Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocoee

RusTeak Ocoee
orange star4.5 • 2,672
1681 Amazing Way Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Ocoee
orange star4.7 • 1,789
336 Moore Rd Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee
orange star4.4 • 557
8995 W Colonial Drive Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocoee
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston