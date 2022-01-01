Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Bella Via Restaurant

764 Reviews

$$

47-46 Vernon Blvd

Long Island City, NY 11101

Popular Items

Lg Margherita
Small Margherita Pizza
Insalata Cesare

Antipasti

Baked Clams

$13.95

Bruscetta

$7.95

Burratta Di Buffalo

$15.95

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Grilled Calamari

$13.95

Italian chicken wings

$10.95

Mixed Salami

$14.95

Grigliata Verdure

$10.95

Mussels

$10.95

Octopus Salad

$15.95Out of stock

Zucchini Fritti

$9.95

Portobello Alla Griglia

$14.95

Grilled portobello mushroom with fresh mozzarella and roast peppers over mixed greens

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

1L Imported Water

$6.00

1/2L Imported Water

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

De-Caf

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Tea

$2.50

FIFTH HAMMER IPA

$8.00

MENABREA LAGER

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

AMSTEL LIGHT

$4.00

DOG FISH HEAD 90 MIN

$6.00

ROSE, AIME ROQUESANTE PROVENCE

$25.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC, FISHTAIL

$25.00

MOSCATO D'ASTI, VILA ROSA

$20.00

STELLA

$4.00

CORONA

$4.00

PERONI DRAFT

$8.00

CHARDONNAY, TREANA

$25.00

PINOT GRIGIO PIGHIN

$20.00

PROSECCO, LA LUCA

$20.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON B&B

$25.00

PINOT NOIR, CRUSHER

$25.00

MONTEPULCIANO, FEUDO ANTICO

$20.00

HEINEKEN

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BARRIER MONEY

$5.00

Margarita 16oz

$10.00

Mojito 16oz

$10.00

Aperal Spritz 16oz

$10.00

Mimosa 16oz

$10.00

Sangria 16oz

$12.00

Sprite 20oz

$3.50

Contorni(side orders)

Meatballs

$7.95

Sausage

$6.95

Broccoli

$6.95

Escarole

$6.95

Spinach

$6.95

String Beans & Carrots

$6.95

Roasted Potatoes

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Side Penne

$6.95

Side Spag

$6.95

Side Rigatoni

$6.95

Side Cappellini

$6.95

Broccoli Rab

$6.95

Asparagus

$7.95

Create Your Own Pasta

Penne

$11.95

Rigatoni

$11.95

Spaghetti

$11.95

Cappellini

$11.95

Mezze maniche

$11.95

linguine

$11.95

fettuccine

$11.95

Farfalle

$11.95

Pappardelle

$11.95Out of stock

Orecchiette

$11.95

Tortellini

$11.95

Gnocchi

$11.95

Tagliatelle

$11.95

Tagliolini

$11.95

Fusilli

$11.95

Ravioli

$11.95

Potato Gnocchi

$11.95

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Souffle

$7.95

Hand-Filled Fresh Cannoli

$6.95

Homemade Bread Pudding

$6.95

Nutella Pizza

$11.95

Panna Cotta

$6.95

Italian custard cream

Pastiera Napoletana

$6.95

Tartufo

$6.50

Tiramisu

$6.95

Tortino Di Ricotta

$6.95

Gelati & Sorbetti

Vanilla Gelati

$5.95

Fig Gelati

$5.95

Salted Carmel Gelati

$5.95

Chocolate Gelati

$5.95

Pistacchio Gelati

$5.95

Lemon Sorbet

$5.95

Raspberry Sorbet

$5.95

Mango Sorbet

$5.95

Insalata

Baby Kale Cesare

$11.95

Insalata Cesare

$9.95

Insalata Di Campo

$7.95

Mesculine

$12.95

Bietole Rosse Con Mele É Caprino

$9.95

Insalata Rughetta

$12.95

Insalata Spinaci

$12.95

Insalata Caprese

$12.95

Insalata Di Arugula Con Parmigiano

$9.95

Primi Piatti

Spaghettini Al Pomodoro É Basilico

$11.95

Gnoccheti Di Ricotta É Spinaci

$14.95

Pennette Alla Boscaiola

$13.95

Penne Alla Vodka

$12.95

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$17.95

Ravioli In Salsa Rosa

$14.95

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.95

Mezzemaniche Alla Siciliana

$16.95

Risotto Asparagus

$16.95

Risotto Ai Funghi Misti

$16.95

Tagliolini Alla Sarda

$15.95

Paglia Fieno Alla Romagnola

$16.95

Gramigna Al Ragu & Funghi

$16.95

Rigatoni Sausg Artichoke

$17.95

Capellini Mare É Monti

$18.95

Linguine Nero Misto Di Pesce

$23.95

Linguine W/ Clams

$19.95

Rigatoni Bolognese

$17.95Out of stock

Orecchiette With Sausage And Broccoli Rabe

$17.95

Rig Sausag Broc Rabe

$16.95

Fettuccine Di Spinaci Con Gamberi E Funghi Con Salsa Di Pesto

$19.95

Sandwiches

Veal Hot Peppers

$10.95

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$9.95

Sweet Sausage Sandwich

$9.95

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$8.95

Veal Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.95

Shrimp Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.95

Sliced Steak And Onions Sandwich

$9.95

Prosciutto And Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Broc And Mozz

$9.95

Veal Broc Rabe Mozz

$11.95

Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.95

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$8.95

Soft Shell Crab

$14.95

Secondi Piatti

Chicken Parm w/ Vegetables

$21.95

Chicken Parm W Pasta

$21.95

Costoletta Di Maiale Al Carmelo

$24.95

Melanzana Parmigiana

$18.95

Petto Di Pollo All Arlesiana

$21.95

Battuta Di Pollo Artichoke

$19.95

Pollo Caprese

$21.95

Pollo Francese

$21.95

Pollo Marsala

$21.95

Pollo Piccata

$21.95

Pollo Rolatini

$19.95

Salmone All’erba Cipollina Con Salsa Di Senape

$26.95

Tagliata Di Manzo Al Gorgonzola

$29.95

Veal Marsalla

$26.95

Vitello Milanese

$26.95

Vitelo Parmigiana

$26.95

Shrimp Parm W Pasta

$23.95

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Veal Scalopini W Asparagus

$26.95

Lamb Shank /w Barolo Wine Sauce

$26.95Out of stock

Costoletta di Maiali /w Barolo and Caper Sauce

$24.95

Battuta Dinner Artichoke

$19.95

Zuppe

Zuppa Di Fagioli

$6.95

Zuppe Lenticchie

$6.95

Stracciatella Alla Romana

$6.95

Zuppe Di Scarola & Fagioli

$6.95

Tortellini In Brodo

$7.95

Minestrone di Vegetali

$6.95

Homemade mixed vegetable soup

Pizza

Lg Margherita

$17.95

Lg Quattro Staggioni

$21.95

Lg Prosciutto & Arugula

$22.95

Large 4 Cheese

$22.95

Lg Biancaneve Pizza

$21.95

Lg Bella Via

$21.95

Lg Frutti Di Mare

$21.95

Large Marinara Pizza

$19.95

Lg Schiacciata

$19.95

Lg Schiacciata Special

$23.95

Calzone

$15.95

Small Margherita Pizza

$13.95

Small Quattro Staggioni Pizza

$16.95

Small Rughetta É Prosciutto Di Parma Pizza

$16.95

Small 4 Cheese

$16.95

Small Biancaneve Pizza

$16.95

Small Bella Via Pizza

$17.95

Small Ai Frutti Di Mare Pizza

$16.95

Small Marinara Pizza

$13.95

Small Schiacciata Con Robiola É Olio Di Tartufo Pizza

$14.95

Small Schiacciata Special Pizza

$18.95

Small Nutella Pizza

$11.95

Rosemary Foccacia

$6.95

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Coal-fired LIC pizza and Italian specialties.

47-46 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101

