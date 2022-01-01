Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Bella Via Restaurant
764 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Coal-fired LIC pizza and Italian specialties.
Location
47-46 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Long Island City
More near Long Island City