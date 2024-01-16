Classic Italian and Wine Bar
Bella Via Ristorante
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
An Italian neighborhood restaurant operating for over 26 years. Bella Via is thrilled to have its new location at 431 Temple Ave in Highland Park. A true family owned and operated restaurant, Bella Via is known for its authentic Italian fare. An old world Italian restaurant with modern accents where each dish is prepared to order with consistency and the finest quality. Come and Enjoy!
Location
431 Temple Avenue, Highland Park, IL 60035