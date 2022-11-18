A map showing the location of Flakowitz Cafes BellaggioView gallery

Flakowitz Cafes Bellaggio

review star

No reviews yet

6525 Bellaggio Lakes Blvd.

Lake Worth, FL 33467

Order Again

Beverages

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Hot Coffee/Tea

$2.95

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Fountain Soda

$2.85

Iced Tea

$2.85

Dr. Brown

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.95

Juice

$2.95

A LA Carte

French Fries

$4.95

Coleslaw

$2.00

Chips

$1.50

Bacon

$3.95

Oatmeal

$3.95

Danish/Muffin

$2.95

Sausage

$3.95

Bowl of Fruit

$4.95

Burgers

Cheddar Burgee

$14.00

Bacon Blue

$16.00

Hangover

$16.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Floridian

$16.00

Fungi

$15.00

Chipotle

$15.00

Chili Cheese

$15.00

Rodeo

$15.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Brews

Soft Drink/Coffee

$3.00

Beer

$4.00

Wine

$5.00

Red Sangria

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Desserts

Bobka

$4.00

Rugulach

$4.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken

$18.99

BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Veggie Skewers

$18.99

Ribs

$18.99

Entrees

Lobster Roll

$21.99

Crab Cake

$18.99

Baked Cod

$17.99

Fish n Chips

$16.99

Apps & Dessert

Clam Chowder

$6.00

Corn Fritters

$5.00

Boston Creme Pie

$5.00

Dinner

Chicken Cacciatore

$13.99

Braised Beef

$15.99

Hawaiian Salmon

$15.99

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$15.99

Quarts of Soup

$6.99

Tiramisu

$5.00

Combo Meal

$39.99

Entrees

Ginger Beef Tips

$21.95

Shrimp Lobster Sauce

$21.95

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.95

Veggie StirFry

$15.95

Sides

Wonton Soup

$5.95

Egg Roll

$3.95

Dessert

Chinese Cookie

$4.95

Ice Cream

$4.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6525 Bellaggio Lakes Blvd., Lake Worth, FL 33467

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

