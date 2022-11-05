Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Bella Maca

30 Reviews

$$

1400 n. Corinth st

Corinth, TX 76208

Wine

Barolo Nebbiolo | Einaudi Ludo - Marreo Sardegna

$90.00

Barolo Nebbiolo | Marcarini Brunate cru single Vineyard

$120.00

Bonarda | Revolution Bonarda El Libre- 17

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvginon - El Porvenir Laborum

$64.00

Cabernet Sauvginon - Falernia Giorgio Flessati

$32.00

Corvina, Rondinella-Blend | Speri Amarone Cru Single Vineyard

$124.00

Malbec Reserve | Guacho

$64.00

Malbec | Finca Adalgisa

$85.00

Merlot | Lagaria Giorgio Flessati

$32.00

Merlot | Avignonesi Desiderio

$95.00

Malbec | Falernia Giorgio Flessati

$32.00

Pinot Noir | Falernia Giorgio Flessati

$42.00

Red Blend | Michelini i Mufatto GY

$65.00

Red Blend | Vaglio Chango

$49.00

Chianti Classico | Fontalpino

$50.00

Sangiovese Grosso | Costanti Brunello Montalcino - Andrea

$140.00

Super Tuscan | Supremus - Tara Empson

$70.00

Tannat | El Porvenir Absoluto

$39.00

Tempranillo | Sangro Del Torro-Torres Family

$35.00

Vermentino | Jankara Renato Spanu

$48.00

Raul Perez | Ultreia Saint Jacques

$48.00

Zorzal | Eggo

$48.00

Mas des Volques | Volcae

$56.00

Poderi Luigi Einaudi | Dogliani

$56.00

Mommessin | Morgon

$52.00

Pinot Grigio | Lagaria- Franco Bernebei, Bottle

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc | Falernia Giorgio Flessati, Bottle

$32.00

Parallada, White Garnacha | Vino Sol- Torres Family, Bottle

$32.00

Chardonnay | Lagaria Franco Bernebel, Bottle

$32.00

Vermentino | Jankara Renato Spanu

$48.00

Moscato | Esmerelda, Bottle

$36.00

Dom Des Forges | Chenin Blanc

$48.00

Sparkling Rose - Franciacorta

$95.00Out of stock

Garnacha (DRY ROSE) | Sangro Del Toro- Torres Family, Bottle

$32.00

Moscato D'Asti | Marcarini | DOCG, Bottle

$36.00

Rose | Sangre de Toro, glass

$6.00

Prosecco | DOC Canella Family, glass

$11.00

Champagne | Finca Natalia, Glass

$7.00

Champagne | Finca Natalia, Bottle

$32.00

Rose | El Libre, glass

$6.00

Rose | El Libre, bottle

$29.00

Moscato D'Asti | Marcarini | DOCG, glass

$8.50

La Sala | Rose Sangria

$29.00

Antipasto

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

mussels steamed in cherry tomatoes, saffron, white wine, capers, shallots, served with toasted italian bread

Carpaccio di Filetto

$16.00

shaved black pepper-crusted seared fillet mignon, arugula, capers, pecorino romano, balsamic glaze in olive oil

Argentinian Empanadas

Argentinian Empanadas

$11.00

puff pastry dough stuffed with beef, green olive, and boiled egg filling baked to golden brown and served with chimichurri and fire-roasted red bell peppers

Napoleon Fritura di Mare

Napoleon Fritura di Mare

$13.00

italian-style tempura-battered shrimp and calamari with vegetables pepperoncini, house-made tartar sauce, and house marinara

Bruschetta di Bufala Caprese

$11.00

toasted italian bread brushed with garlic butter, topped with burrata di bufala, cherry tomatoes, fire-roasted red bell peppers, arugula, grilled artichokes, green olives, chiffonade basil, balsamic glaze, and olive oil

Argentinian Charcuterie Board

$30.00

mix of argentinian chorizos, fire-roasted red bell peppers, chef’s pickled salad, toasted italian bread, and chimichurri

Salad & Soup

Burrata Citric Caprese

$13.00

mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, avocado, orange segments, heirloom tomatoes, capers, balsamic glaze, and olive oil

Caesar Salad

$12.00

baby romaine, arugula, shaved pecorino romano, candied prosciutto chips, polenta croutons, and house caesar dressing

Bella Maca House Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, candied prosciutto chips, avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, grilled artichokes, fire-roasted red bell peppers, green olives, polenta croutons, and house dressing

Caesar Gamberretti

$18.00

baby romaine, arugula, shaved pecorino romano, prosciutto, polenta croutons, and house caesar dressing topped with fresh grilled shrimp

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, olive oil, oregano, and basil

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$17.00

ricotta, pecorino romano, gorgonzola, crispy artichokes, and oregano

Funghi Pizza

$16.00

wild mushrooms, parsley, and olive oil

Di Boca Pizza

$17.00

classic pepperoni

Vegetarian Pizza

$17.00

fresh mozzarella (optional), fire-roasted red bell peppers, red onions, broccoli, grilled artichokes, and avocado

Steak Chimichurri Pizza

$18.00

chimichurri marinated steak, fire-roasted red bell peppers, red onions, and arugula

Don Emilio Pizza

$19.00

Canadian bacon, mushrooms, crispy artichokes, oregano

BYO Pizza

$12.00

Crispy thin crust pizza topped with house marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella

Personal Pizza Meal Deal

$13.00

personal grilled pizza margherita

$12.00

personal grilled pizza 4 formaggi

$13.00

personal grilled pizza funghi

$12.00

personal grilled pizza Di Boca

$12.00

personal grilled pizza vegetarian

$13.00

personal grilled pizza steak chimichurri

$15.00

personal grilled pizza Don Emilio

$15.00

Capricciosa Pizza

$22.00

Romana Pizza

$17.00

Personal Grilled Pizza Capricciosa

$18.00

Personal Grilled Pizza Romana

$13.00

Pasta & Risotto

Lasagna

$17.00

bolognese, bechamel, house marinara, and fresh mozzarella layered between lasagna sheets and baked in our wood oven

Spaghetti Bolognese

$15.00

bolognese sauce made of beef, tomatoes, aromatic herbs, and vegetables over spaghetti, topped with chiffonade basil and pecorino romano

Fettucine Alfredo

$14.00

fresh fettuccini in house made alfredo sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Alfredo Gamberretti

$20.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$17.00

spaghetti coated with traditional Italian sauce made of crispy pancetta, pecorino romano, and silky egg yolk

Grandma's Ragu

$22.00

ragu sauce made of short ribs, beef, tomatoes, and aromatic herbs over fettuccine, topped with chiffonade basil and pecorino romano

Penne Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

penne pasta with fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, gorgonzola, crispy artichokes, and chimichurri drizzle

House Specials

Poor Man's Steak

Poor Man's Steak

$26.00

ribeye seasoned with fresh cracked black pepper and sea salt, grilled over an open flame to your ideal tenderness, topped with a fried egg and chef’s pickled salad

Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$27.00

short ribs braised for eight hours with rich broth and aromatics, served with a red wine reduction sauce over creamy polenta

Steak Pincho

Steak Pincho

$25.00

steak medallions and seasonal vegetables marinated in chimichurri, served with french fries and chef’s pickled salad

Neapolitan Milanese

Neapolitan Milanese

$19.00

breaded steak pan-fried to a crispy golden brown topped with house marinara, smoked ham, fresh mozzarella, and oregano

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

breaded chicken pan-fried to a crispy golden brown, topped with house marinara, fresh mozzarella, and pecorino romano, served with spaghetti tossed in house marinara

Chicken Pincho

$23.00

chimichurri marinated chicken skewered with fire-roasted red bell peppers and onions, grilled over an open flame with french fries and chef’s pickled salad

Salmon Picatta

$27.00

seared salmon smothered in a lemon caper sauce, served with a lemon wedge, sautéed spinach, and grilled asparagus

Branzino

$29.00

a filet of branzino, also known as european bass, grilled over an open flame, served with sauteed spinach and tri-color andean potatoes

Gourmand Burger

$17.00

chorizo and beef patty with mozzarella cheese, arugula, fire-roasted red bell peppers, red onions, and house dressing on a toasted pretzel bun served with goat cheese truffle fries

Shrimp and Polenta

$26.00

Chimmichurri Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Sides

Truffle Mac & Cheese

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Creamy Polenta

$6.00

Bella Maca House SIDE Salad

$7.00
Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Tri-Color Andean Potatoes

$7.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Goat Cheese Truffle Fries

$7.00
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Bella Maca Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Classic Risotto

$5.00

SIDE Caesar Salad

$6.00

Bread

Side Pecorino Romano

$0.50

Cakes

Cheesecake

$6.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Chocolate Temptation

$8.00

Canoli

$8.00

Flan

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti Bolognese

$5.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.49

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$5.99

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Shrimp Alfredo

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Argentinian Cuisine

Location

1400 n. Corinth st, Corinth, TX 76208

Directions

