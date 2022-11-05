American
Bars & Lounges
Bellamy's Restaurant - Escondido
2,118 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Bellamy's Restaurant, Escondido's hidden gem! We offer fresh farm-to-table California Modern cuisine that features the most robust flavors of every season. We pride ourselves on quality food accompanied by impeccable service. Enjoy your favorite Bellamy's dishes either, dining-in with us, or you can get it to go!
Location
417 W Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
No Reviews
515 West 13th Ave Escondido, CA 92029
View restaurant
San Elijo Vine & Tap
4.5 • 512
1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurant