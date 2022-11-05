Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bellamy's Restaurant - Escondido

2,118 Reviews

$$$

417 W Grand Ave

Escondido, CA 92025

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Fingers with Fries

$12.00

Kid Butter Parmesan Pasta

$12.00

Kid Tomato Sauce Pasta

$12.00

Kid Cheeseburger with Fries

$12.00

Kid Grilled Cheese With Fries

$12.00

Dessert

Crème Brulee

$11.00

Seasonal fruit

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Peanut butter mousse, chocolate mousse, chocolate gelato, banana

Pistachio Gelato

$4.00

Coconut Sorbet

$4.00

Butter Cake

$14.00

Pappalecco pistachio gelato, mascarpone Cream

Gluten Friendly

Artisan Cheese Plate

Artisan Cheese Plate

$26.00

Seasonal Accruements

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

$16.00

Honey Balsamic Glaze, Herbs, Sea Salt

Steamed Salt Spring Mussels

$17.00

Chorizo, Chipotle Fumet, Grilled Focaccia

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Sweet Gem Lettuce | Shaved Parmesan | Crouton | Garlic Caesar Dressing

Asparagus Risotto

$19.00

Spinach, peas, roasted garlic, coconut garlic

Mary's Free-Range Chicken

$34.00

Roasted cauliflower, cauliflower puree, horseradish prosciutto chicken jus

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$29.00

8oz. Prime Flat Iron Steak | Truffle Fries | Mixed Greens | Creamy Onion Horseradish

Maine Diver Scallops

$41.00

Red Beet | Tricolor Cauliflower | Crispy Pancetta | Citrus Butter

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Bellamy's Restaurant, Escondido's hidden gem! We offer fresh farm-to-table California Modern cuisine that features the most robust flavors of every season. We pride ourselves on quality food accompanied by impeccable service. Enjoy your favorite Bellamy's dishes either, dining-in with us, or you can get it to go!

Website

Location

417 W Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025

Directions

