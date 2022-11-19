Bella Roma Grill
1,213 Reviews
$$
770 Braves Blvd NE
Rome, GA 30161
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Toasted bread topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato, garlic and chopped basil.
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried to a golden brown with homemade marinara sauce.
Calamari
Hand breaded fried squid tender and crisp with a delectable marinara sauce.
Catfish Fingers
Served with homemade tartar sauce.
Cheese Quesadilla
12" tortilla filled with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with tomato sauce.
Chicken Quesadillas
12" tortilla filled with mozzarella, cheddar cheese and grilled chicken. Served with tomato sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Five hand breaded tenders served with a side of honey mustard.
Chicken Wings 10 pc
Medium, hot, or hot BBQ, served with celery, carrots. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Chicken Wings 20pc
Medium, hot, or hot BBQ, served with celery, carrots. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Roasted Red Hummus
Red hummus with pita bread.
Spanakopita
spinach and feta cheese in filo dough.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Blended in creamy cheese sauce, served with tortilla chips.
Steak Quesadillas
Stuffed Mushrooms
Chorizo Quesadilla
Salads
Lg Greek salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, green peppers, onions, cucumbers and feta cheese. Small or Large Add chicken, shrimp or salmon
Lg Toscana Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, black olives and mozzarella. Add chicken, salmon or shrimp
Lg California salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, sliced strawberries, goat cheese, with candied walnuts. Add chicken, shrimp or salmon
Lg Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, fresh romano cheese, and seasoned croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing. Add chicken, shrimp, or salmon
Lg Spanakopita & Greek Salad
Spinach and feta cheese pie served on a greek salad.
Lg Salmon Salad
Six ounce grilled Atlantic salmon fillet served on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, kalamata olives and onions.
Lg Gyro Salad
A large Greek salad with sliced gyro meat made from lamb and beef.
Lg Chicken Tender Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese with grilled or fried chicken tenders.
Lg Tossed salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers. Add chicken, shrimp or salmon.
Tuna Salad
Cous Cous Salad
Soups
Pitas & Subs
Italian Saus Parm Sub
Italian sausage, homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese served on hoagie bread. Comes with fries or rice.
Meatball Parm Sub
Meatballs, homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese served on hoagie bread. Comes with fries or rice.
Chicken Parm Sub
Hand breaded chicken, homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese served on hoagie bread. Comes with fries or rice.
Eggplant Sub
Hand breaded eggplant, homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese served on hoagie bread. Comes with fries or rice.
Gladiator Cheese Steak
Philly steak with caramelized onions, green peppers, and provolone cheese. Served on hoagie bread. Comes with fries or rice.
Veggie Pita
Black olives, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with fries or rice.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita
Marinated chicken, leaf lettuce, tomatoes and onions on pita. Served with fries or rice. Comes with tzatziki sauce.
Gyro Pita
Gyro meat made from beef and lamb, served on pita bread with tomatoes, red onions and leaf lettuce. Served with fries or rice. Served with tzatziki sauce.
Ham & Cheese Panini
Ham, provolone cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato and red onions on hoagie bread. Served with fries or rice.
Turkey Panini
Turkey, provolone cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato and red onions on hoagie bread. Served with fries or rice.
Italian Panini
Ham, salami, capicolla, provolone cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato and red onions on hoagie bread. Served with fries or rice.
Piadina w. Prosciutto
Panino w. Prosciutto
Patty Melt
Village Philly Gyro
Avocado Chix Sandwich
Greek Specialties
Chicken souvlaki plate
Chicken marinated on skewers, charbroiled and served on pita bread with fries or rice. Served with a small greek salad and tzatziki sauce.
Gyro Plate
Sliced gyro meat made from beef and lamb, served on pita bread with fries or rice. Served with a small greek salad and tzatziki sauce.
From the Grill
Bella Burger
Half pound burger, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle. Served with fries or rice Add bacon Add cheese
Pesto Burger
Half pound burger, pesto, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, onions and mixed greens. Served on brioche. Served with fries or rice.
Chopped Steak
Charbroiled 10 oz beef patty, topped with grilled onions and served with grilled veggies and baked potato. Served with your choice of a soup or salad.
Country Fried Steak
Country fried steak with Marsala gravy, served with grilled veggies and baked potato. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
Ribeye
Hand cut, charbroiled 12 oz USDA choice Black Angus Ribeye. Served with grilled veggies and baked potato and your choice or soup or salad.
Fried Catfish
Lightly hand breaded and fried golden served with grilled veggies and baked potato. Served with a soup or salad.
Grilled Salmon
Atlantic fillet grilled and served with a lemon butter sauce, seasonal veggies and baked potato. Served with a soup or salad.
Berry Pesto Burger
8oz Ribey
8ozRibey
Pomadoro Burger
Lady Petite Sirloin
Pasta
Meat Lasagna
Layers of noodles filled with homemade meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheese. Served with a soup or salad.
Veggie Lasagna
Layers of noodles, fresh vegetables and a blend of cheeses with homemade marinara sauce. Served with a soup or salad.
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti topped with homemade marinara sauce. Served with a soup or salad.
Spaghetti Meat sauce
Spaghetti topped with homemade meat sauce. Served with a soup or salad.
Eggplant Parm
Hand breaded eggplant topped with our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara. Served with a soup or salad.
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in a homemade creamy parmesan cheese sauce. Served with a soup or salad.
Tour of Italy
Lasagna, spaghetti with marinara sauce and our homemade chicken parmigiana. Served with a soup or salad.
Penna Alla Romana
Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce and ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a soup or salad.
Penne Toscana
Penne pasta tossed with marinated artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, and roasted red peppers in a garlic white wine sauce. Served with a soup or salad.
Pesto pasta
Bowtie pasta tossed in our fresh homemade pesto sauce with cherry tomatoes. Served with a soup or salad.
Spag Aglio e Olio
Spaghetti prepared al dente and tossed with fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, basil and crushed red pepper. Served with a soup or salad.
Ravioli - cheese
Cheese stuffed ravioli topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with a soup or salad.
Ravioli - Beef
Beef stuffed ravioli topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a soup or salad.
Tort. alla Panna - Cheese
Cheese stuffed tortellini pasta tossed with ham and served with a white wine cream sauce. Served with a soup or a salad.
Tort. alla Panna - Beef
Beef stuffed tortellini pasta tossed with ham and served with a white wine cream sauce. Served with a soup or a salad.
Vegetti pasta
Zucchini and squash "Spaghetti" served over marinara. Served with soup or salad.
Chicken Or Veal
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in a homemade creamy parmesan cheese sauce topped with chicken. Served with soup or salad.
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand breaded chicken topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti. Served with soup or salad.
Chicken Alla Roma
Chicken strips sauteed with fresh mushrooms, spinach and red peppers in a homemade parmesan alfredo sauce with linguine pasta. Served with soup or salad.
Chicken Calabrese
Sauteed chicken, red peppers, black olives, capers. banana peppers, and spinach in a cream sauce over linguine. Served with soup or salad.
Chicken Carbonara
Sauteed chicken strips with ham and baby peas, served over linguine with alfredo sauce. Served with soup or salad.
Chicken Florentine
Chicken breast topped with sauteed spinach and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti marinara. Served with soup or salad.
Chicken Francese
Chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a blend of three sauces over linguine pasta. Served with soup or salad.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce over linguine. Served with soup or salad.
Chicken Pasta Milano
Chicken with sun dried tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, sauteed in our alfredo sauce over bowtie pasta. Served with soup or salad.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken sauteed with homemade lemon butter sauce, capers and parsley over linguine. Served with soup or salad.
Eddies Choice
Grilled chicken strips over spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms over rice pilaf. Served with soup or salad.
Veal Parmigiana
Hand breaded veal topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti. Served with soup or salad.
Veal Marsala
Veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce over linguine. Served with soup or salad.
Veal Piccata
Veal sauteed with homemade lemon butter sauce, capers and parsley over linguine. Served with soup or salad.
Veal Pasta Milano
Veal with sun dried tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, sauteed in our alfredo sauce over bowtie pasta. Served with soup or salad.
Fish or Seafood
Spicy Shrimp & Chicken
Grilled shrimp and chicken tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onion and Cayenne pepper. Served with penne pasta in our creamy alfredo sauce. Served with soup or salad.
Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine Tossed in a homemade creamy parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with grilled shrimp. Served with soup or salad.
Cyclist Salmon
Grilled Salmon with broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red peppers and fresh garlic. Served over linguine pasta and piccata sauce. Served with soup or salad.
Salmon Asparagus
Grilled salmon served over angel hair pasta in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Served with fresh asparagus. Served with soup or salad.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Served over fettuccine pasta. Served with soup or salad.
Lobster Ravioli
Three cheese and lobster ravioli topped with sun-dried tomatoes and palomino sauce. Served with soup or salad.
Scallops Del Mare
Calzones & Strombolis
Cheese Calzone
Homemade pizza dough filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with a cup of marinara sauce.
Cheese Stromboli
Homemade pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese and a side of marinara sauce.
Meat Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ham and meatballs with ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Meat Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham and meatballs with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Broccoli Calz
grilled chicken, fresh broccoli, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Buffalo Calz
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, homemade chicken parmagiana, blue cheese, and Texas Pete mild sauce
Steak Calzone
Steak Stromboli
Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black and green olives.
Pizza
Small Pizza
Cheese
Small Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, steak, green pepper, onions, mushrooms and black olives.
Small Italiano
Meatballs, pepperoni, sausage and ham.
Small Veg Piz
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black and green olives.
Sml Buffalo Chicken Piz
Mild buffalo sauce as base, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and onions.
Small Mexicana
Steak, jalapenos and onions.
Small Tuscany
Eggplant, spinach, red peppers and black olives.
Small Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple.
Sml BBQ Chicken Piz
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, BBQ sauce, onions and bacon.
Small White
Sml White Florentine
Marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Sml White Chicken
Chicken, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Small White Spinach
Spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Sml Wht Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Small St. Patrick's Pizza
Small St. Patrick's Pizza
Sm Chorizo
Large Pizza
Cheese
Large Half/Half Spec Pizza
Large Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives.
Large Italiano
Meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, and ham
Lg Veggie Piz
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black and green olives
Lg Buffalo Chicken Piz
Mild buffalo sauce as base, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, and onions
Large Mexicana
Steak, jalapenos, and onions
Large Tuscany
Eggplant, spinach, red peppers, and black olives
Large Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple
Lg BBQ Chicken Piz
Hand breaded fried tenders, BBQ sauce, onions, and bacon
Lg White Pizza
Lg White Florentine
Marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Lg White Spinach
Spinach over ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Lg White Chicken
Chicken, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Lg White Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Lg Chorizo
Add Mods
Add veal
Alfredo
Artichokes
Bacon
Baked Pot
Basil
Blackened
Blue Cheese
Broccoli
Capers
Cheese
Chicken
Feta
Fried
Garlic
Green Olive
Green Pepper
Grilled
Ham
Ital Sausage
Jalepeno
Lettuce
Make Spicy
Marinara
Meat Sauce
Meatballs
Mushrooms
Nuts
Onions
Parsley
Pepperoni
Pepprocini
Pineapple
Red Pepper
Ricota Chz
Salmon
Sauce
Shrimp
Spinach
Steak
Sundried tom
Tomato
Veggies
Not Spicy
NO MODS
Born out of years of dreaming, Bella Roma is a family restaurant offering fresh food at reasonable prices to Northwest Georgia. Owners, Eddie and Zana Hasko, will provide cuisine inspired from Italy and the Mediterranean Region to your table for your enjoyment. Come join us for our nightly specials and enjoy a unique taste of the world.
770 Braves Blvd NE, Rome, GA 30161