Italian
Mediterranean

Bella Roma Grill

1,213 Reviews

$$

770 Braves Blvd NE

Rome, GA 30161

Order Again

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.49

Toasted bread topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato, garlic and chopped basil.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Fried to a golden brown with homemade marinara sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$10.49

Hand breaded fried squid tender and crisp with a delectable marinara sauce.

Catfish Fingers

Catfish Fingers

$8.49

Served with homemade tartar sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.49

12" tortilla filled with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with tomato sauce.

Chicken Quesadillas

$9.99

12" tortilla filled with mozzarella, cheddar cheese and grilled chicken. Served with tomato sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Five hand breaded tenders served with a side of honey mustard.

Chicken Wings 10 pc

$15.49

Medium, hot, or hot BBQ, served with celery, carrots. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Chicken Wings 20pc

$22.49

Medium, hot, or hot BBQ, served with celery, carrots. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Roasted Red Hummus

Roasted Red Hummus

$8.49

Red hummus with pita bread.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$5.99

spinach and feta cheese in filo dough.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Blended in creamy cheese sauce, served with tortilla chips.

Steak Quesadillas

$10.49

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.49

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.49

Salads

Lg Greek salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, green peppers, onions, cucumbers and feta cheese. Small or Large Add chicken, shrimp or salmon

Lg Toscana Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, black olives and mozzarella. Add chicken, salmon or shrimp

Lg California salad

$10.49

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, sliced strawberries, goat cheese, with candied walnuts. Add chicken, shrimp or salmon

Lg Caesar salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce, fresh romano cheese, and seasoned croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing. Add chicken, shrimp, or salmon

Lg Spanakopita & Greek Salad

$11.49

Spinach and feta cheese pie served on a greek salad.

Lg Salmon Salad

$16.49

Six ounce grilled Atlantic salmon fillet served on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, kalamata olives and onions.

Lg Gyro Salad

$13.49

A large Greek salad with sliced gyro meat made from lamb and beef.

Lg Chicken Tender Salad

$14.49

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions and mozzarella cheese with grilled or fried chicken tenders.

Lg Tossed salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers. Add chicken, shrimp or salmon.

Tuna Salad

$13.49

Cous Cous Salad

$10.99

Soups

Chicken Lemon Soup 12oz

Chicken Lemon Soup 12oz

$5.49

Creamy lemon chicken and rice soup.

Minestrone Soup 12oz

$5.49

Hearty vegetables and pasta soup.

16oz Soup

$8.50

32oz Soup

$12.50

Pitas & Subs

Italian Saus Parm Sub

$9.49

Italian sausage, homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese served on hoagie bread. Comes with fries or rice.

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.49

Meatballs, homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese served on hoagie bread. Comes with fries or rice.

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.49

Hand breaded chicken, homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese served on hoagie bread. Comes with fries or rice.

Eggplant Sub

$9.49

Hand breaded eggplant, homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese served on hoagie bread. Comes with fries or rice.

Gladiator Cheese Steak

$10.49

Philly steak with caramelized onions, green peppers, and provolone cheese. Served on hoagie bread. Comes with fries or rice.

Veggie Pita

$9.49

Black olives, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with fries or rice.

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$9.49

Marinated chicken, leaf lettuce, tomatoes and onions on pita. Served with fries or rice. Comes with tzatziki sauce.

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$9.49

Gyro meat made from beef and lamb, served on pita bread with tomatoes, red onions and leaf lettuce. Served with fries or rice. Served with tzatziki sauce.

Ham & Cheese Panini

$9.49

Ham, provolone cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato and red onions on hoagie bread. Served with fries or rice.

Turkey Panini

$9.49

Turkey, provolone cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato and red onions on hoagie bread. Served with fries or rice.

Italian Panini

$9.49

Ham, salami, capicolla, provolone cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato and red onions on hoagie bread. Served with fries or rice.

Piadina w. Prosciutto

$10.49

Panino w. Prosciutto

$10.49

Patty Melt

$10.49

Village Philly Gyro

$9.49

Avocado Chix Sandwich

$11.49

Greek Specialties

Chicken souvlaki plate

$15.49

Chicken marinated on skewers, charbroiled and served on pita bread with fries or rice. Served with a small greek salad and tzatziki sauce.

Gyro Plate

$15.49

Sliced gyro meat made from beef and lamb, served on pita bread with fries or rice. Served with a small greek salad and tzatziki sauce.

From the Grill

Bella Burger

$10.49

Half pound burger, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle. Served with fries or rice Add bacon Add cheese

Pesto Burger

$11.49

Half pound burger, pesto, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, onions and mixed greens. Served on brioche. Served with fries or rice.

Chopped Steak

$16.49

Charbroiled 10 oz beef patty, topped with grilled onions and served with grilled veggies and baked potato. Served with your choice of a soup or salad.

Country Fried Steak

$16.49

Country fried steak with Marsala gravy, served with grilled veggies and baked potato. Served with your choice of soup or salad.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$22.49

Hand cut, charbroiled 12 oz USDA choice Black Angus Ribeye. Served with grilled veggies and baked potato and your choice or soup or salad.

Fried Catfish

$15.49

Lightly hand breaded and fried golden served with grilled veggies and baked potato. Served with a soup or salad.

Grilled Salmon

$18.49

Atlantic fillet grilled and served with a lemon butter sauce, seasonal veggies and baked potato. Served with a soup or salad.

Berry Pesto Burger

$13.49Out of stock

8oz Ribey

$16.49Out of stock

8ozRibey

$17.49Out of stock

Pomadoro Burger

$11.49

Lady Petite Sirloin

$21.49Out of stock

Pasta

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$14.49

Layers of noodles filled with homemade meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheese. Served with a soup or salad.

Veggie Lasagna

$13.49

Layers of noodles, fresh vegetables and a blend of cheeses with homemade marinara sauce. Served with a soup or salad.

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.99

Spaghetti topped with homemade marinara sauce. Served with a soup or salad.

Spaghetti Meat sauce

Spaghetti Meat sauce

$13.99

Spaghetti topped with homemade meat sauce. Served with a soup or salad.

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$13.99

Hand breaded eggplant topped with our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara. Served with a soup or salad.

Fettucini Alfredo

Fettucini Alfredo

$13.49

Fettuccine tossed in a homemade creamy parmesan cheese sauce. Served with a soup or salad.

Tour of Italy

Tour of Italy

$19.49

Lasagna, spaghetti with marinara sauce and our homemade chicken parmigiana. Served with a soup or salad.

Penna Alla Romana

$13.49

Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce and ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a soup or salad.

Penne Toscana

Penne Toscana

$14.99

Penne pasta tossed with marinated artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, and roasted red peppers in a garlic white wine sauce. Served with a soup or salad.

Pesto pasta

Pesto pasta

$9.99

Bowtie pasta tossed in our fresh homemade pesto sauce with cherry tomatoes. Served with a soup or salad.

Spag Aglio e Olio

$10.99

Spaghetti prepared al dente and tossed with fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, basil and crushed red pepper. Served with a soup or salad.

Ravioli - cheese

$13.99

Cheese stuffed ravioli topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served with a soup or salad.

Ravioli - Beef

$13.99

Beef stuffed ravioli topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a soup or salad.

Tort. alla Panna - Cheese

$13.99

Cheese stuffed tortellini pasta tossed with ham and served with a white wine cream sauce. Served with a soup or a salad.

Tort. alla Panna - Beef

$13.99

Beef stuffed tortellini pasta tossed with ham and served with a white wine cream sauce. Served with a soup or a salad.

Vegetti pasta

$13.99

Zucchini and squash "Spaghetti" served over marinara. Served with soup or salad.

Chicken Or Veal

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$16.49

Fettuccine tossed in a homemade creamy parmesan cheese sauce topped with chicken. Served with soup or salad.

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.49

Hand breaded chicken topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti. Served with soup or salad.

Chicken Alla Roma

Chicken Alla Roma

$17.49

Chicken strips sauteed with fresh mushrooms, spinach and red peppers in a homemade parmesan alfredo sauce with linguine pasta. Served with soup or salad.

Chicken Calabrese

Chicken Calabrese

$17.49

Sauteed chicken, red peppers, black olives, capers. banana peppers, and spinach in a cream sauce over linguine. Served with soup or salad.

Chicken Carbonara

$16.49

Sauteed chicken strips with ham and baby peas, served over linguine with alfredo sauce. Served with soup or salad.

Chicken Florentine

$17.49

Chicken breast topped with sauteed spinach and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti marinara. Served with soup or salad.

Chicken Francese

$17.49

Chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a blend of three sauces over linguine pasta. Served with soup or salad.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$17.49

Chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce over linguine. Served with soup or salad.

Chicken Pasta Milano

$16.49

Chicken with sun dried tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, sauteed in our alfredo sauce over bowtie pasta. Served with soup or salad.

Chicken Piccata

$16.49

Chicken sauteed with homemade lemon butter sauce, capers and parsley over linguine. Served with soup or salad.

Eddies Choice

$17.49

Grilled chicken strips over spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms over rice pilaf. Served with soup or salad.

Veal Parmigiana

$18.49

Hand breaded veal topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti. Served with soup or salad.

Veal Marsala

$18.49

Veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce over linguine. Served with soup or salad.

Veal Piccata

$18.49

Veal sauteed with homemade lemon butter sauce, capers and parsley over linguine. Served with soup or salad.

Veal Pasta Milano

$18.49

Veal with sun dried tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, sauteed in our alfredo sauce over bowtie pasta. Served with soup or salad.

Fish or Seafood

Spicy Shrimp & Chicken

$18.49

Grilled shrimp and chicken tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, green onion and Cayenne pepper. Served with penne pasta in our creamy alfredo sauce. Served with soup or salad.

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.49

Fettuccine Tossed in a homemade creamy parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with grilled shrimp. Served with soup or salad.

Cyclist Salmon

$18.49

Grilled Salmon with broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red peppers and fresh garlic. Served over linguine pasta and piccata sauce. Served with soup or salad.

Salmon Asparagus

Salmon Asparagus

$18.49

Grilled salmon served over angel hair pasta in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Served with fresh asparagus. Served with soup or salad.

Shrimp Scampi

$17.49

Sauteed shrimp in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Served over fettuccine pasta. Served with soup or salad.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$18.49

Three cheese and lobster ravioli topped with sun-dried tomatoes and palomino sauce. Served with soup or salad.

Scallops Del Mare

$22.49

Calzones & Strombolis

Cheese Calzone

$9.49

Homemade pizza dough filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with a cup of marinara sauce.

Cheese Stromboli

$9.49

Homemade pizza dough filled with mozzarella cheese and a side of marinara sauce.

Meat Calzone

Meat Calzone

$11.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and meatballs with ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Meat Stromboli

$11.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and meatballs with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Broccoli Calz

$11.49

grilled chicken, fresh broccoli, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Buffalo Calz

$11.49

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, homemade chicken parmagiana, blue cheese, and Texas Pete mild sauce

Steak Calzone

$11.49

Steak Stromboli

$11.49

Veggie Calzone

$10.49

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black and green olives.

Pizza

Small Pizza

$9.99

Cheese

Small Supreme

$16.99

Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, steak, green pepper, onions, mushrooms and black olives.

Small Italiano

$13.99

Meatballs, pepperoni, sausage and ham.

Small Veg Piz

$12.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black and green olives.

Sml Buffalo Chicken Piz

$12.99

Mild buffalo sauce as base, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and onions.

Small Mexicana

$13.99

Steak, jalapenos and onions.

Small Tuscany

$13.99

Eggplant, spinach, red peppers and black olives.

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$12.49

Ham and pineapple.

Sml BBQ Chicken Piz

$14.99

Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, BBQ sauce, onions and bacon.

Small White

$10.49

Sml White Florentine

$13.99

Marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Sml White Chicken

$12.99

Chicken, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Small White Spinach

$12.99

Spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Sml Wht Margherita

$12.99

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Small St. Patrick's Pizza

$13.49

Small St. Patrick's Pizza

$13.49

Sm Chorizo

$12.99

Large Pizza

$14.49

Cheese

Large Half/Half Spec Pizza

Large Supreme

$19.99

Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives.

Large Italiano

$16.99

Meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, and ham

Lg Veggie Piz

$16.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black and green olives

Lg Buffalo Chicken Piz

$14.99

Mild buffalo sauce as base, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, and onions

Large Mexicana

$15.99

Steak, jalapenos, and onions

Large Tuscany

$16.99

Eggplant, spinach, red peppers, and black olives

Large Hawaiian

$14.49

Ham and pineapple

Lg BBQ Chicken Piz

$16.49

Hand breaded fried tenders, BBQ sauce, onions, and bacon

Lg White Pizza

$14.49

Lg White Florentine

$15.99

Marinated chicken, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Lg White Spinach

$14.99

Spinach over ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Lg White Chicken

$14.99

Chicken, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Lg White Margherita

$14.99

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Lg Chorizo

$14.99

Add Mods

Add veal

$6.49

Alfredo

$3.49

Artichokes

$3.49

Bacon

$1.50

Baked Pot

Basil

$0.59

Blackened

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.59

Broccoli

$1.99

Capers

$0.99

Cheese

$1.49

Chicken

$4.49

Feta

$1.99

Fried

Garlic

$0.59

Green Olive

$0.95

Green Pepper

$0.95

Grilled

Ham

$1.50

Ital Sausage

$3.49

Jalepeno

$0.95

Lettuce

$0.59

Make Spicy

$0.59

Marinara

$2.00

Meat Sauce

$2.49

Meatballs

$3.49

Mushrooms

$2.00

Nuts

$1.50

Onions

$0.59

Parsley

Pepperoni

$1.50

Pepprocini

$1.50

Pineapple

$0.59

Red Pepper

$1.75

Ricota Chz

$0.59

Salmon

$7.99

Sauce

$0.59

Shrimp

$7.49

Spinach

$3.00

Steak

$3.49

Sundried tom

$1.99

Tomato

$0.59

Veggies

$3.00

Not Spicy

NO MODS

No ham

no mushrooms

no onions

no blk olive

no green olive

no tomatoe

no garlic

no green pepper

no jalepeno

no veggies

no lettuce

no cheese

no sauce

no blue cheese

no spinach

no pepprocini

no bacon

No Shrimp

No Chicken

No Spicy

Less Spicy

No Parsley

No Capers

No Basil

No Green Onion

No Alfredo

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Born out of years of dreaming, Bella Roma is a family restaurant offering fresh food at reasonable prices to Northwest Georgia. Owners, Eddie and Zana Hasko, will provide cuisine inspired from Italy and the Mediterranean Region to your table for your enjoyment. Come join us for our nightly specials and enjoy a unique taste of the world.

Website

Location

770 Braves Blvd NE, Rome, GA 30161

Directions

Gallery
Bella Roma Grill image
Bella Roma Grill image
Bella Roma Grill image

