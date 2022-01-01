Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Bella's Cafe
1,094 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
896 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT 06515
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Village Bistro - 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T
3.8 • 1,092
141 merwin ave milford, CT 06460
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Haven
More near New Haven