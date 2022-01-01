Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Bella's Cafe

1,094 Reviews

$$

896 Whalley Avenue

New Haven, CT 06515

Popular Items

2 Eggs
Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes
Chicken Apple Benedict

Specials

Catfish Special

$22.00Out of stock

Eggs and Omelettes

2 Eggs

$9.25

Local "Soffer Farms" eggs with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits

2 Eggs No Starch

$6.00

Local "Soffer Farms" eggs.

3 Eggs

$10.25

Local "Soffer Farms" eggs with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits

Bayou Omelette

$17.00

Spicy Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Grilled Shrimp, Oven Dried Tomato & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits.

Corned Beef Hash

$16.00

Fresh Corned beef brisket, peppers and onions with two eggs any style, served with your choice toast and potatoes or grits.

Egg White Breakfast

$11.25

Eggs whites served with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits.

Fresh Omelette

$16.00

With sautéed baby spinach, feta cheese, and sun-dried tomato. Served with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits.

Mushroom Omelette

$17.00

Shiitake, Cremini and Oyster Mushrooms with sautéed spinach, sun dried tomato and goat cheese. Served with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits.

Palermo Omelette

$14.00

Spicy Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions and Asiago cheese with an Arabiata sauce. Served with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits.

Philly Omelette

$17.00

Our Top Round steak sliced thin with fried onions, fire roasted peppers with Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits.

Plain Omelet/ Build your own

$9.00

Build your own omelette. Served with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits.

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Chorizo Pork sausage with Wild Caught Gulf jumbo shrimp in a creamy sauce over warm buttered grits, served with scrambled eggs, homemade buttermilk biscuit.

Tuscan Omelette

$16.00

Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, fried onions, squash and portobello mushrooms with asiago cheese. Served with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits.

Breakfast Favorites

Banana Pancakes

$10.00

Our buttermilk pancakes with bananas cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Bellas FR Toast

$7.25

Bellas Italian Style French toast. Our classic French toast made with Italian bread. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.00

Our buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Our buttermilk pancakes, served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Challah French Toast

$11.00

Our Challah French Toast made with Challah bread, served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$10.00

Our French toast made with Cinnamon Raisin Bread, served with Vermont Maple syrup

Gluten Free French Toast

$11.00

Our French toast made with Gluten Free bread, served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Single Banana Pancake

$4.00

A single buttermilk pancake with bananas cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Single Blueberry Pancake

$4.25

A single buttermilk pancake with blueberries cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Single Pancake

$3.50

A single buttermilk pancake, served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Short Stack Banana Pancakes

$8.00

A short stack of our buttermilk pancakes with bananas cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Short Stack Bellas FR Toast

$5.25

A short stack of Bellas Italian Style French toast. Our classic French toast made with Italian bread. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes

$8.75

A short stack or our buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.00

A short stack of our buttermilk pancakes, served with Vermont Maple syrup.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.65

Double Egg, Bacon and Cheese on a Hard Roll

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$5.65

Double Egg and Bacon on a Hard roll

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.15

Double egg and cheese on a hard roll

Egg Sandwhich

$4.00

Double Egg on a Hard Roll

Egg White Sandwich

$6.50

Double Egg Whites on a Hard Roll

Sausage Egg Sandwich

$5.65

Double Egg and Sausage on a hard Roll

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.65

Double Egg, Sausage and Cheese on a Hard Roll

Special Sausage - Egg/Cheese Sandwich

$9.15

Double Egg, Cheese and your choice of specialty sausage on a hard roll

Spicy Italian Sausage Egg and cheese

$7.95

Double Egg, Spicy Italian Sausage and Cheese on a Hard Roll.

Eggs Benedict

Bellas Ham Steak Benedict

$16.00

English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with our Smoked Ham Steak.

Bacon Benedict

$14.00

English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with our Apple Smoked Bacon.

California Benedict

$14.00

English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with sliced tomato and avocado.

Chicken Apple Benedict

$14.00

English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with our specialty Chicken and Apple sausage.

Florentine Benedict

$16.00

English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with wilted spinach.

Salmon Benedict

$18.00

English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with our Smoked smoked Salmon and wilted spinach.

Extras and Sides

1 Egg SIDE

$1.00

Local "Soffer Farms" eggs .

2 Egg SIDE

$2.00

Local "Soffer Farms" eggs

2 Egg WHITE Side

$3.00

Eggs whites

3 Egg SIDE

$3.00

Local "Soffer Farms" eggs

Avocado

$2.50

Sliced Avocado

Bacon

$5.25

Apple Smoked Bacon

Biscuit

$4.00

Our house made Buttermilk Biscuit

Canadian Ham Steak

$6.50

Canadian Smoked Ham Steak

Caraway Rye Toast

$3.00

Caraway Rye Toast

Chicken and Apple Sausage

$8.00

Our Specialty Chicken and Apple Sausage

Country White Toast

$3.00

Country White Toast

Cranberry Walnut Toast

$4.50

Cranberry Walnut toast

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

A bowl of mixed and well ripened seasonal fruit.

Grilled Potatoes

$4.00

Pan grilled potatoes

Grits

$2.75

Grits & American Cheese

$4.25

Grits & Cheddar Cheese

$4.25

Hash Side

$10.00

Fresh corned beef brisket, with potatoes, peppers and onions.

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.50

Italian Sausage

$6.00

Spicy Italian Sausage

Maple Sausage

$3.75

Maple Pork Sausage

Maple Syrup

$2.75

Vermont Maple Syrup

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Six Grain Toast

$3.00

6 grain toast

Strawberries Bowl

$7.00

Tuscan Veggies

$7.00

A mix of grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, fried onions, squash and Portobello mushrooms.

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Freshly Baked

English Muffin

$3.50

Croissant

$3.75

Coffee, and Tea

Cofee LG

$3.50

STASH's Pot of Tea

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Large Milk

$3.50

Large Orange Juice

$5.00

Pepsi

$1.75

Small Milk

$1.95

Small Orange Juice

$3.50

Sprite

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

896 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT 06515

Directions

Gallery
Bella's Cafe image
Bella's Cafe image
Bella's Cafe image

