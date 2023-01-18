  • Home
  • /
  • Cocoa
  • /
  • Bella's Ny-Style Pizza - 4301 State rd #524Cocoa, FL 32922
A map showing the location of Bella's Ny-Style Pizza 4301 State rd #524Cocoa, FL 32922View gallery

Bella's Ny-Style Pizza 4301 State rd #524Cocoa, FL 32922

review star

No reviews yet

209 South Cocoa Boulevard Cocoa, FL 32922

Cocoa, FL, FL 32926

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPS

Buffalo Wings (10 )

$10.00

10 wing

BBQ Wings (10 )

$10.00

10 wings

Parmesan Wings (10 )

$10.00

10 wings

Garlic Knots (8 )

$3.00

8" Cheese Bread

$6.00

8 inch cheese bread

BELLA'S SUBS

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$10.00

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Classic Italian Sub

$10.00

Ham, salami,cheese,pepperoni

Ham & Provolone Sub

$9.95

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

DESSERT

Cannoli

$4.00

Tiramisu

$5.65

Cheesecake

$3.95

Ricotta Pineaple Cheesecake

$5.95

FAMILY CALZONE

Cheese Calzone

$10.95+

Bella's Famouse Calzone

$13.65+

Pepperoni sausage beef onion mushroom pepper

Meat Calzone

$13.65+

Pepperoni sausage beef ham

FAMILY STROMBOLI

Cheese Stromboli

$10.95+

Bella's Famous Stromboli

$13.65+

Pepperoni sausage beef onion mushroom pepper

Meat Stromboli

$13.65+

Pepperonie sausage beef ham

PASTA

Bake Ravioli

$12.00

Stuffed Shells

$12.00

Bake Ziti

$12.00

Tomato Sauce Pasta

$10.00

Eggplant Parm Pasta

$13.00

Chicken Parm Pasta

$14.00

ROLLS & CALZONE

Pepperonie Roll

$8.00

Pepperoni and cheese

Sausage & Peppers Roll

$8.00

Sausage and pepper

Chicken Roll

$8.00

Chicken and cheese

Spinach Roll

$8.00

Spinach and cheese

Stromboli Roll

$8.00

Pepperoni sausage and cheese

Ricotta Calzone

$8.00

Ricotta cheese

BYO Stromboli

$8.00

Pick 3 topping

SALAD

Garden Salad

$5.65+

Chef Salad

$6.65+

Mixed green with salami ham and provolone

Cold Antipasto Salad

$5.65+

Mix green antipasto veggies mix italian cold cuts

Mozzarella Salad

$5.65+

Fresh mozarela tomato oil and vinager basil

Caesar Salad

$6.65+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.65+

Pizza Special

Pizza Special

$10.00

14" 3 topping

$9.25

BELLA'S PIZZAS

Cheese Pizza

$12.65+

Cheese and Pizza Sauce

Manhattan Special

$19.95+

Bronx Meat Lover

$19.95+

Pepperoni ham beef,sausage

Long Island Tomato Basil

$18.95+

Tomato, basil, garlic, cheese

Queens White Pizza

$21.00+

Garlic oil mushroom pepper spinach

Jersey White

$18.95+

Garlic oil ricotta cheese & mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00+

Chicken, Buffalo sauce, cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00+

Chicken, Bbq sauce, onion, cheese

Brooklyn Margherita Pizza

$16.65+

Fresh mozzarella, garlic,oil, sauce

Bella's Famous Sicilian Pie

$16.65

Thick crust

CUSTOM PIZZAS

16" Half & Half Specialty

18" Half & Half Specialty

24" Half & Half Specialty

14" BYO Pizza

$12.65

16" BYO Pizza

$15.65

18" BYO Pizza

$18.65

24" BYO Pizza

$21.65

SLICES

Slice Cheese Pizza

$3.00

Slice White

$4.00

Slice Meatlovers

$4.50

Slice Tomato Basil

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

209 South Cocoa Boulevard Cocoa, FL 32922, Cocoa, FL, FL 32926

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Cocoa FL (Cocoa Commons)
orange star4.4 • 918
2301 State Road 524 Cocoa, FL 32926
View restaurantnext
Pint & Pistol
orange starNo Reviews
2911 Oxbow Circle Cocoa, FL 32926
View restaurantnext
Jabbers Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 948
4365 Girssom Pkwy Cocoa, FL 32926
View restaurantnext
Rhythm and Blues Soul Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
512 North Georgia Avenue Cocoa, FL 32922
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Cocoa/Rockledge
orange starNo Reviews
801 Dixon Boulevard Cocoa, FL 32922
View restaurantnext
Rebellion Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
630 Brevard Avenue, suite A Cocoa, FL 32922
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cocoa, FL

Country Cookin' - PSJ
orange star4.7 • 1,199
704 West Ave Cocoa, FL 32927
View restaurantnext
Jabbers Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 948
4365 Girssom Pkwy Cocoa, FL 32926
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Cocoa FL (Cocoa Commons)
orange star4.4 • 918
2301 State Road 524 Cocoa, FL 32926
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cocoa, FL
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston