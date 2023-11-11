- Home
Bella's Pizza
29 S Market St
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
Main Menu
Combo Meal
Buffalo Wings
Stromboli
- Medium The Regular Boli$14.00
The ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
- Large The Regular Boli$15.00
The ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium The Veggie Boli$12.00
Broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- Large The Veggie Boli$13.00
Broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Cheesesteak Boli$16.00
Steak, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
- Large Cheesesteak Boli$19.00
Steak, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
- Medium Chicken Taco Boli$16.00
Chicken with taco seasoning, tortilla chips, tomatoes, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Chicken Taco Boli$18.00
Chicken with taco seasoning, tortilla chips, tomatoes, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Beef Boli$15.00
Steak, meatballs, bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese
- Large Beef Boli$18.00
Steak, meatballs, bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese
Calzones
- Medium Al Formaggio Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, and provolone cheeses
- Large Al Formaggio Calzone$15.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, and provolone cheeses
- Medium Tradizionale Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and ham
- Large Tradizionale Calzone$15.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and ham
Salads
- Tossed Salad$4.25
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and croutons
- Tuna Salad$8.00
Fresh-made tuna, onions, and tomatoes over lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Turkey Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, sliced turkey, and provolone cheese topped with mozzarella cheese
- Chef Salad$8.50
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ham, turkey, and provolone cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$8.50
Grilled chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Tuna Chef Salad$8.25
Tuna over lettuce, ham, cheese, and turkey topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and onions
- Cobb Salad Salad$8.50
Turkey, ham, bacon, eggs, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and onions
- Grilled Portobello Salad$8.50
Mushroom and glazed basil pesto over mixed greens
- Antipasto Salad$8.95
Salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, and a blend of marinated vegetable built on a garden base
Wraps
Cold Subs
Hot Subs
- Cheesesteaks Sub$8.75
Fried onions, sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$8.99
Chicken, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions
- Grilled Chicken Sub$8.75
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, oil, and seasoning
- Meatball Sub$8.50
Traditional meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Garden Cheesesteak Sub$8.99
California style with mayonnaise, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella cheese
- Philly Cheesesteak Sub$8.75
Fried onions and Cheese Whiz
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$8.50
Marinara sauce and cheese
- Cheeseburger Sub$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo, oil seasoning, and American cheese
- Bella's Burger Sub$9.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, bacon, oil, American cheese, and seasonings
- chicken parm sub$9.00
- chicken cheese steak$9.00
Paninis
- Grilled Veggie Panini$8.50
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil
- Caprese Panini$8.50
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and basil with olive oil
- Grilled Chicken Panini$8.95
Chicken with lettuce, tomato, and roasted peppers
- Portobello Panini$8.50
Grilled portobello mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and balsamic dressing
- Steak Panini$8.95
Sliced steak, Dijon mustard, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese
- Prosciutto Panini$9.25
Prosciutto, lettuce, and tomatoes with provolone and mozzarella cheese
- Three-Meat Panini$9.50
Soppressata, capicola, salami, and roasted red peppers with provolone and mozzarella cheese
Side Orders
- French Fries$3.50
- Cheese frais nacho$4.77
- 4 Pieces Chicken Tender$5.95
- 6 Pieces Chicken Tender$7.95
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$5.95
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.95
- 6 Pieces Garlic Knots$2.50
- 12 Pieces Garlic Knots$3.99
- Chips $.69$0.50
- Chips $1.00$1.00
- Chips $2.00$2.00
- Chips $5.00$5.00
- pasta salad$4.00
- chees frais mozzarela cheese$4.77
Specialty Pizzas
Medium Specialty
- Medium Formaggio pizza$12.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss, and provolone cheese blend
- Medium Margherita pizza$13.00
Light tomato sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Medium The Inferno$13.00
Fra diavolo sauce, jalapeño peppers, and pepperoni
- Medium Il Pollo$14.00
Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing
- Medium La Vegetale$14.00
Broccoli, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and seasonings
- Medium Mexico pizza$15.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, hamburger, salsa, tortilla chips, olives, and banana peppers
- Medium Verde$14.00
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, and tomatoes
- Medium The Burger$14.00
Hamburger, Swiss cheese, and mushrooms
- Medium The Farm$15.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, ham, salami, and seasonings
- Medium Philly Cheesesteak pizza$16.00
Steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms
- Medium Texas$15.00
BBQ chicken, banana peppers, and mushrooms
- Medium Cordon Blue$15.00
Chicken, ham, mozzarella cheese, and alfredo sauce
- Medium Il Mare$15.00
Shrimp in a scampi and olive oil sauce with fresh garlic
- Medium Il Mediterraneo$15.00
Black olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, and feta cheese
- Medium La Bella$15.00
Seasoned brick stone double-baked pizza, with an extra crispy, extra thin crust topped with marinara sauce, caramelized onions, and shrimp
- Medium La Carne$16.00
Pepperoni, chicken, steak, bacon, and sausage in a BBQ glaze
- medium bufalo chicken$14.00
Large Specialty
- Large Formaggio pizza$14.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss, and provolone cheese blend
- Large Margherita pizza$15.00
Light tomato sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Large The Inferno pizza$15.00
Fra diavolo sauce, jalapeño peppers, and pepperoni
- Large Il Pollo pizza$16.00
Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing
- Large La Vegetale pizza$16.00
Broccoli, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and seasonings
- Large Mexico pizza$18.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, hamburger, salsa, tortilla chips, olives, and banana peppers
- Large Verde pizza$16.00
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, and tomatoes
- Large The Burger pizza$16.00
Hamburger, Swiss cheese, and mushrooms
- Large The Farm pizza$18.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, ham, salami, and seasonings
- Large Philly Cheesesteak pizza$18.00
Steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms
- Large Texas pizza$18.00
BBQ chicken, banana peppers, and mushrooms
- Large Cordon Blue pizza$17.00
Chicken, ham, mozzarella cheese, and alfredo sauce
- Large Il Mare pizza$17.00
Shrimp in a scampi and olive oil sauce with fresh garlic
- Large Il Mediterraneo$18.00
Black olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, and feta cheese
- Large La Bella$17.00
Seasoned brick stone double-baked pizza, with an extra crispy, extra thin crust topped with marinara sauce, caramelized onions, and shrimp
- Large La Carne pizza$18.00
Pepperoni, chicken, steak, bacon, and sausage in a BBQ glaze
- Large bufalo chicken ranch pizza$17.00
- Large suprime pizza$22.20
- large isa pizza$18.00
- large meat lover pizza$18.00
- large hawiian pizza$18.00
- grandmother pizza$16.00
12" Cauliflower
- Cauliflower Formaggio$12.00
- Cauliflower Margherita$12.00
- Cauliflower The Inferno$14.00
- Cauliflower Il Pollo$13.00
- Cauliflower La Vegetale$12.00
- Cauliflower Mexico$12.00
- Cauliflower Verde$12.00
- Cauliflower The Burger$14.00
- Cauliflower The Farm$14.00
- Cauliflower Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
- Cauliflower Texas$14.00
- Cauliflower Cordon Blue$14.00
- Cauliflower Il Mare$14.00
- Cauliflower Il Mediterraneo$14.00
- Cauliflower La Bella$14.00
- Cauliflower La Carne$14.00
- bufalo chicken$12.00
- cauliflower meat lovers$14.00
- chees gluten free$12.00
Lunch Special
Sub Special
Special Slice
2 Slice Special one toping
Mini Boli
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!