Bella's Pizza imageView gallery

Bella's Pizza

880 Reviews

$$

872 East Main Street

Abingdon, VA 24210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

8" Pizza (online)

Our 8" pizza selections

8" Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (online)

$5.49

Our Build Your Own pizza option. This pizza comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese and then you can customize it with additional toppings your choice.

8" The "Absolute" Pizza (online)

$10.99

Our take on the everything pizza. It comes with 13 toppings. These toppings are Anchovies, Bacon, Ham, Hamburger, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Black Olive, Green Olive, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Mushroom, Onion.

8" Steak and Cheese Pizza (online)

$9.49

Our Steak and Cheese Pizza has a blend of pizza sauce and steak sauce topped with mozzarella, sliced steak, green peppers, onions and swiss cheese.

8" Syrian Pizza (online)

$6.99

Our Syrian Pizza comes with house-made garlic butter instead of pizza sauce and it's topped with a healthy portion of onions and sprinkle of ground black pepper

8" Veggie Pizza (online)

$9.49

Our Veggie Pizza comes with pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, ricotta chees and diced fresh tomato.

12" Pizza (online)

12" BYO cheese pizza (online)

$9.49

Our Build Your Own pizza option. This pizza comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese and then you can customize it with additional toppings your choice.

12" The "Absolute" Pizza (online)

$16.99

Our take on the everything pizza. It comes with 13 toppings. These toppings are Anchovies, Bacon, Ham, Hamburger, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Black Olive, Green Olive, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Mushroom, Onion.

12" Steak & Cheese Pizza (online)

$14.99

Our Steak and Cheese Pizza has a blend of pizza sauce and steak sauce topped with mozzarella, sliced steak, green peppers, onions and swiss cheese.

12" Syrian Pizza (online)

$11.49

Our Syrian Pizza comes with house-made garlic butter instead of pizza sauce and it's topped with a healthy portion of onions and sprinkle of ground black pepper

12" Veggie Pizza (online)

$14.99

Our Veggie Pizza comes with pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, ricotta chees and diced fresh tomato.

16" Pizza (online)

16" Build Your Own Pizza (online)

$11.49

16" The "Absolute" Pizza (online)

$20.99

16" Steak & Cheese Pizza (online)

$18.49

16" Syrian Pizza (online)

$14.49

16" Veggie Pizza (online)

$18.49

Bread Sticks (online)

Bread Sticks

$1.75+

Cheesy Sticks (online)

Cheese Sticks

$2.75+
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We offer a brand of pizza that is unique to us. You won't find this anywhere else and we stand by that. We make as many thing in-house as possible including all our dough, bread and Famous Italian Sausage.

Location

872 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Directions

Gallery
Bella's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tenderloin's - 735 E. Main St
orange starNo Reviews
735 E. Main St Abingdon, VA 24210
View restaurantnext
White Birch Food & Juice
orange star4.6 • 542
170 E Main St Abingdon, VA 24210
View restaurantnext
Greeko's Grill & Cafe
orange star4.7 • 459
217 W Main St Abingdon, VA 24210
View restaurantnext
Macado's - Christiansburg
orange starNo Reviews
31025 Oxford Avenue Emory, VA 24327
View restaurantnext
The Virginian - Twenty-two Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
22512 Clubhouse Ridge Bristol, VA 24202
View restaurantnext
Burger Bar
orange starNo Reviews
120 Piedmont Avenue Bristol, VA 24201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Abingdon

White Birch Food & Juice
orange star4.6 • 542
170 E Main St Abingdon, VA 24210
View restaurantnext
Greeko's Grill & Cafe
orange star4.7 • 459
217 W Main St Abingdon, VA 24210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Abingdon
Bristol
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Bluefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Rogersville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston