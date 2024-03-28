Bella's Steaks, Pasta and More 92 Plaza Way
621 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hidden in plain sight; we opened in June of 2014. Known for great food. Come in and enjoy!
Location
92 Plaza Way, Clayton, GA 30525
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Coach's Bar and Grille - 677 Hwy 441 South
No Reviews
677 Hwy 441 South Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurant