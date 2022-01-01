Bella's Sicilian Ristorante imageView gallery
Bella's Sicilian Ristorante 93 Seneca Street

1,030 Reviews

$$

93 Seneca Street

Geneva, NY 14456

Appetizers

Arancini

$12.00

Bellas Bowl

$11.00

Meatballs

$5.00

Sausage Links

$6.00

Tour De Siciliy

$11.00

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Knots

$9.00

Greens & Beans

$9.00

Ravioli Fritti

$9.00

Meatball Vesuvio

$13.00

Meatball Marinara Pizza

$13.00

Pesto Pizza

$13.00

Calamari Italiano

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Dipping Oil

$5.00

Quart of Sauce

$7.00

Cup Of Sauce

$1.00

Entrees

12oz Sicilian Ribeye

$22.99

18oz Sicilian Ribeye

$29.99

Steak Duo

$39.00Out of stock

Sirloin & Shrimp

$25.00

Athenian Haddock

$24.00

Fish Fry

$17.00

Choice of Fried or Broiled Haddock - Fries, or Pasta, Side Salad, tartar & lemon

Jumbo Shrimp Fry

$16.00

Seafood Platter

$26.00

Clams & Linguine

$24.00

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$24.00

Shrimp Pesto

$26.00

Arancini Parmigiana

$19.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Char Chicken Parm

$22.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Pasta Bowl

$14.00

Cacio E Pepe

$18.00

fresh ground black pepper + butter + grated parmesan cheese blend + spaghetti pasta + house salad

Chicken a la Bellas

$22.00

grilled chicken breast + spinach + roma tomato + garlic butter sauce + linguine pasta + house salad

Chicken Pesto

$22.00

Pasta a la Norma

$19.00

Pasta Faucher

$19.00

Ravioli a Bellas

$20.00

Sicilian Vegetable Sautee

$21.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$20.00

La Festa

$46.00

Caprese Chicken

$22.00

Kids Meals

KIDS PASTA

$5.00

KIDS PIZZA

$5.00Out of stock

KIDS SALAD

$4.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGER / FRIES

$6.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Chopped Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Submarine Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00

Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.00

Hot Sausage Sub

$14.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come and see why Bella's was Voted #1 Best Italian & Takeout in the Finger Lakes! Come experience Sicily on Seneca Street!

Location

93 Seneca Street, Geneva, NY 14456

Directions

Gallery
Bella's Sicilian Ristorante image

