Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
377 Reviews
$
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97266
Popular Items
Sandwiches & Salads
Breakfast Slider
Herb Frittata, Provolone Cheese, Olympia Provisions Salami Cotto, and Calabrian Chili Mayo on a toasted sesame sea salt roll
Cold Cut
Italian Train Station
A sleek and simple sandwich - a little Molinari soppressata, a little provolone, herb & garlic butter, fresh arugula, oil & vinegar on focaccia
Delicata Squash Sandwich
Roasted Sauvie Island delicata squash, Narragansett Creamery fresh mozzarella, red onion, arugula, toasted pumpkin seeds and balsamic vinaigrette on a freshly baked hoagie roll
Ham N Cheese Hoagie
Prosciutto Cotto, provolone, shaved iceberg lettuce, red onion, and pomodoraccio tomato on a freshly baked hoagie
Farm Greens Side Salad
Bag of Chips
Pastries & Cookies
Almond Cake
A dense, buttery almond cake made with brown butter and scented with real vanilla, topped with toasted sliced almonds
Apple Cake
Chock full of apples from Queener Farm in Scio, OR these moist, tender cakes are made with olive oil and are dairy free!
Cannolo
One freshly filled-to-order cannolo, with the ends dipped in your choice of chocolate chips, almonds, or pistachio
Cannoli, 6 kit DIY
6 handmade shells and a piping back of our housemade ricotta filling, plus mini chocolate chips for dipping the ends. Fill them yourself for fresh cannoli at home! Looking for just one or two? We will have them available at the walk up window!
Cookies
Ciambella
It's our birthday and we're celebrating with $1 ciambella all day! Or until they last. Ring shaped coffee cakes with a crumb topping, lots of lemon zest, cinnamon, ginger, and a dusting of cocoa
Jam Tart
A crisp and tender shortbread dough filled with seasonal fruit jam and topped with a lattice crust. A most excellent choice for breakfast or tea time!
Pear Apple Almond Crostata
Sweet Roll
Yeasted rolls wrapped around a filling of brown sugar, cinnamon, lemon zest, anise seed, and finished with mascarpone icing
Rainbow Cookies, 4 Pack
Flourless Chocolate Cake Truffles (Box Of 5)
Tiramisu
A generous slice of our handmade tiramisu, with fresh sponge cake, Trailhead Roasters espresso, dark rum, mascarpone, and marsala zabaglione finished with cocoa powder
Ricotta Cheesecake w/Lemon Curd
Pumpkin Ricotta Cheesecake w/Hazelnut Crust, Slice
Fluffy and creamy ricotta cheesecake with a biscotti crumb crust and fresh raspberries
Frangelico Truffles
Chocolate Hazelnut Coffee Cake
Olive Oil Cake w/Pistachios & Lemon Confit
Caramel Apple & Cherry Walnut Raisin Cake
Lemon Tart w/pistachio
Lemon Curd Cupcakes w/vanilla Italian Buttercream
Bread
Herb Focaccia, Half
Herb Focaccia, Whole
Grass Pie
Olive Focaccia, Half
Olive Focaccia, Whole
Hoagie Roll
A mini version of our house bread, these make great sandwiches or are the perfect size for when you just don't need a whole loaf of bread! (pro-tip they freeze great, just wrap in plastic and re-heat in a 375 oven until crisp and heated through - you can have fresh bread for dinner in 5 minutes or less!)
Sage & Parm, Half
Sage & Parm, Whole
House Bread, loaf
Pugliese style loaf, with a thin crisp crust and a chewy, tender and airy crumb. Makes excellent toast, and our long fermentation time gives it a very good shelf life.
Supreme Pizza Roll
Our brioche style dough wrapped around pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, topped with parmesan. A perfect savory snack - even better toasted in the oven.
Sfincione
Topped with a spread of tomato sauce lightly infused with anchovy and garlic, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, olive oil, and a pinch of peperoncino. Light, crisp, and delicious as a snack anytime or cut into small wedges for your apertivo!
Squash Pie
Sesame Ring
Large, flatbread style ring shaped bread coated in sesame seeds and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt. Excellent for snacking, and with dips or soup
Antipasti/Oils/Etc.
Anchovy, jar
3.8 oz. Imported anchovy fillets packed in pure olive oil. Mild, briny flavor.
Wild Mountain Capers in Salt
Facino Calabrian Chilies In Oil 10.23oz
Calabrian Chilli Hot Spread
Pomodoraccio Semi-Sun Dried Tomatoes in Oil, 18.7oz Jar
Olive Oil, Frantoia Extra Virgin 1L
Madre Terra Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1liter
Olive Oil, O-Med Picual 250 ml
Direct import Organic extra virgin olive oil from Crete. High quality, cold extraction, 0.3% acidity. Buttery, rich flavor with bright herbal notes.
Balsamic Vinegar, Olivewood
Aged for just over 8 years in olivewood barrels, this balsamic is made in from indigenous grapes grown in the Cattani's own vineyard outside of Modena, IT. Rich and sweet, with earthy, sun-warmed flavor. Drizzle it on salads, roasted vegetables, grilled meats, even fruits and ice cream!
Bajia de la Concha Anchovies
Oso Raw Honey (Pumpkin Chicory) 8oz
Amarena Cherries in Syrup, 16oz jar
Carmona mixed olives
Cheese
Whole Milk Brick Mozzarella
approximately 12oz. of whole milk brick mozzarella (Grande, domestic). Great for shredding, melting, snacking, pizzas, lasagna, baked ziti....
Pecorino Tuada, Toscano 5oz
Approx 5oz piece. Raw, unpasteurized sheep milk cheese. This hard, nutty cheese is excellent shaved over pasta or salads, or simply enjoyed on it's own as an apertivo snack, drizzled with aged balsamic
Bocconcino
Caseificio dell'Alta Langa, IT Pasteurized goat milk, cream, salt, rennet, cultures 3oz
Langherino
Caseificio dell'Alta Langa, IT Pasteurized cow & sheep milk, ferments, salt, rennet 3oz
La Tur
Narragansett Creamery whole milk ricotta, hand dipped 1.5lb
Cossanella
Bonrus
Nocciolo
Carboncino
Il Canet
Meal Prep
Pizza Dough, 13oz piece
Pizza Pepperoni, 2.5oz
Revel Meat Co Ground Beef, 1lb
Revel Meat Co. is one of the last USDA meat processors left in the state of Oregon. Our plant, Marks Meat is Organic certified by Oregon Tilth, Animal Welfare Approved, GAP4 Certified and implements one of the most Robust Systematic Approaches to the Humane Handling of Livestock. We partner with ranches to raise animals for us. We butcher these animals on a weekly basis to ensure our customers are receiving the freshest meat we can provide.These are the people that will create change in a broken food system. People who insist on the connection to where their food comes from and are willing to put a bit more of their hard earned pay check towards it.
Revel Meat Co Italian Sausage Links (3 ea)
Revel Meat Co. is one of the last USDA meat processors left in the state of Oregon. Our plant, Marks Meat is Organic certified by Oregon Tilth, Animal Welfare Approved, GAP4 Certified and implements one of the most Robust Systematic Approaches to the Humane Handling of Livestock. We partner with ranches to raise animals for us. We butcher these animals on a weekly basis to ensure our customers are receiving the freshest meat we can provide.These are the people that will create change in a broken food system. People who insist on the connection to where their food comes from and are willing to put a bit more of their hard earned pay check towards it.
Produce
Pasta/Can, Jar & Dry Goods
Bianco diNapoli Whole Peeled Tomatoes 1lb
Bianco diNapoli Crushed Tomatoes 1lb
Tomatoes, Italianavera (whole peeled)
Tomatoes, Corbari small whole peeled
Sauce, Montelupo House Red 24oz
Tomato Paste, tube
Aneto Chicken Broth 33.8oz
Cascina Carnaroli Rice
Cannelini Beans
Bellarosa Organic Cannellini Beans 1.1lb
Pasta, Organic Lasagna Sheets (Gentile) 1lb
The high starch content of this pasta makes it perfect for dishes with quick "pan sauces" such as carbonara or cacio e pepe, where you'll want to use some pasta cooking water to finish the sauce and lightly coat the pasta. Springy and beautifully textured.
Pasta, Organic Bucatini (Gentile) 1.1lb
Pasta, Organic Paccheri (Gentile) 1lb
Pasta, Spaghetti (Rustichella)
Pasta, Papparedelle (DeCecco) 8.8oz
Pasta, Orecchiette (DeCecco) 1lb
Pasta, Rigatoni (DeCecco) 1lb
Pasta, Radiatori (Montelupo)
Pasta, Penne (Montelupo)
Pasta, Cavatappi (Montelupo)
Pasta, Whole Grain Spaghetti (Valdibella) 1.1lb
Moretti Polenta
Kosher Salt 3lb
Maldon Salt
Granola
Our handmade granola with Bob's Red Mill thick cut oats, honey, brown sugar, Freddy Guy's hazelnuts, cocoa nibs, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, cranberries, golden raisins, and a touch of vanilla, cinnamon, and olive oil (vegan, wheat free)
Kelly's Jelly
Breadcrumbs
Pasta, Spaghetti (DeCecco) 1lb
Pasta, Fregola (Rustichella) 17.6oz
Sardinian pasta of coarse semolina, similar in size and shape to large cous cous. Chewy, toasty, and nutty it's excellent cold or hot and really shines in grain salads
Sebastiano's Marmellata di Arance
Tomato Puree, Italianavera
Tomatoes, whole peeled (Ciao)
Dairy/Eggs/Baking Supplies
Retail Coffee/Tea/Beverages
Trailhead Roasters Coffee, whole bean medium roast
One Stripe Chai Concentrate, 32 oz. bottle
We love local producer One Strip Chai. Their chai concentrate is lightly sweetened with jaggery and Oregon honey and perfectly balanced with real spices: black peppercorns, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger. Owner Farah Jesani travels back to India to establish relationships with the farmers she works with, and her love and dedication show up in each delicious cup. This 32 ounces bottle of concentrate will last in your fridge for several week and make 8 (8oz) mugs of chai - just mix 1:1 with milk or milk alternative and enjoy hot or iced!
Crodino N/A Apertif 10 pk
A fizzy apertif of bitter orange with botanicals, this is an almost savory Non-Alcoholic drink that's great over ice with a wedge of orange and a splash of soda water or used as a mixer for cocktails (or mocktails!). Reminiscent of Campari.
Deme, Large
Deme, Small
Italian Soda 4pk, Lemon
Italian Soda, 4pk, Blood Orange
N/A Beverages
Drip Coffee
Americano
Cafe Au Lait
Cappuccino
Chai
Cold Brew
Cortado
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Latte
Macchiato
Matcha
Milk
Mocha
Steamed Milk
London Fog
Italian Soda, Blood Orange
Italian Soda, Lemon
Meg's Italian Cherry Soda
Soda, Glass Bottle
Soda, Cans
Acqua Panna
Mountain Valley Spring Water
Juice
Crodino
Kombucha
8oz Gingerbread Latte
12oz Gingerbread Latte
16oz Gingerbread Latte
8oz Caramel Apple Cider
12oz Caramel Apple Cider
16oz Caramel Apple Cider
Red Wine
Lucignano "Chianti" (Tuscany, IT)
Dark fruits, spice, and plenty of muscle to this classic Chianti, this wine really lives up to it’s tradition of being a food wine (in Tuscany). This family has owned the winery since 1546, and this is the ONLY wine they produce. It is celebrated by wine writers worldwide as being one of the most consistently delicious, affordable Chiantis around. This wine LOVES pizza and stronger or richer cheeses, but it is also great with barbecue or charcuterie, or even steak.
Chateau Guilhem "Pot de Vin" (Languedoc, FR)
Silky smooth, complex and elegant Merlot from Southern France...Organic, Biodynamic and Vegan, this 5th generation family-owned and run winery with an 86 acre vineyard produces this earthy, rustic, and lovely red by fermenting naturally with native yeast only, and very tiny amounts of SO2 (sulfur), and ages in concrete tanks in a micro-oxidative environment that promotes softer tannins and a more balanced acid integration. Really a lovely wine in my opinion, especially for such a killer price.
Boisard "La P'tite Vadrouille" (Bourgueil, FR)
Created by two brothers that did not grow up in a winegrowing family, but did have a tiny vineyard to play with as kids, which they expanded modestly to 16 hectares (40 acres), they have cultivated a strong following amongst Loire Valley wine fans and lovers of Cabernet Franc. This bottling, however, is very special because it is only made in years where frost destroys a lot of their harvestable fruit, and so they buy some fruit from their friends around the corner in Dordogne. It is the only wine they make that they do not grow the grapes for, and they only make it in years where the frost is bad. I love this wine. I first, and last, had it in France when I was living and working at a vineyard in Anjou. It was one of my favorite red wines from all my travels. This is 70/30 Merlot/Cab Franc, and is deeply aromatic with rustic cedar and pine and red rose aromas, but it’s subtlety is its beauty, with quiet but perfectly integrated acid, and soft tannin, it is supple and nuanced.
Il Negrese "Gotturnio"
A dark-fruited, earthy and juicy red blend from Emilia-Romagna. Blackberries, savory herbs, and black plum on the palette, it packs a flavor punch right away....plenty of acid, dry, and significant weight on the mid-palate, and grippy but not overwhelming tannins make this a wine that is excellent before, during, and after the meal. The bottling is named after the fancy jug that Roman royalty would pass around and share wine with. Perfect holiday red, lovely in the cold weather, with body, and spice, and earth. Created with the intention of complimenting the classic cuisine of Emilia-Romagna; lasagna, pasta with a ragu, cured meats and cheeses, olives, and certainly pizza. Amazing deal for a unique and tasty wine. Saluti!
Boffalora "Pietrisco"
Truly a “Valtellina Superiore”, this is an elegant expression of a unique clone of Nebbiolo that is indigenous to this tiny appellation, where the vines are grown on a staggeringly steep mountainside and where great care is used in substitution of chemical additives, preservatives, or inoculation. Precise, carefully produced nebbiolo, that we have proudly carried at Bella’s whenever we can find it.
Nemarniki "Pinot Noir"
Winemaker Diane Nemarnik crafts her estate Pinot in the traditional style - warm luscious berry flavors, a lingering bit of space, and a long smooth finish. This phenomenal woman does it all, from the growing and harvesting to the blending and bottling. For a true farm to table experience, we can't recommend anything better than an bottle of her Pinot! Also a cool experience to try a local pinot with this much bottle age on it!
White Wine
Arnaud Lambert “Clos David” (Saumur, FR)
From world-reknown natural winemaker Arnaud Lambert, son of Loire legend Yves Lambert, this stunning Chenin Blanc is one of my all-time favorite expressions of the grape. Traditional winemaking from organically farmed grapes, using only native yeast , the “Clos David” is Arnaud’s flagship white. It is very focused, bright, floral and mineral-driven wine that is elegant and complex. White flowers and granny smith apple acidity and touch of salinity, with a distinct wet river rocks mineral aromatic profile. While not “rich” in the sense of over-ripe fruit or sweetness, there is a phenolic power to the wine that allows it to open up after sitting in the glass for a couple minutes that will really treat you to a unique experience of depth, especially for a white wine. Very limited production, and a wine with a cult following, it is never available for very long, which is why i bought our 8 bottles about a year ago and have been waiting for a time where it fit well with our selection.
Nemarniki "Riesling"
Dry Riesling from an awesome local female winegrower and good friend to Bella's, who does much of the work herself on her small vineyard. Crisp acid, dry but still full-flavored!
Leon Boesch "Edelzwicker" (LITER btl)
From a small family-run, organic, biodynamic producer in Alsace, this uber-drinkable white field blend is dry and tropical and floral and delicious, and an amazing deal for a Liter bottle! I had the pleasure of visiting Matthieu Boesch when I was travelling around France in 2017, and he invited me into his home for dinner with him, his wife and two daughters. Steep, high elevation vineyard sites help create mineral-driven, phenolic, complex wines, in a classicly zippy and lean Alsatian style.
Maria Galassi "La Sgnóra"
From a 4th generation winemaking family in Romagna, Maria Galassi makes this delicious and complex white wine organically from the indigenous grape Albana (an heirloom clone thereof actually) from old vines grown in limestone. It is fermented dry, and this wine is rad and has a lot going on: yellow flower, apricot, and honeysuckle aromas, lots of minerality on the palate with some light tannins, nice acidity, and a savory structure that makes this a great food wine as well as a great wine to share with wine nerd friends. Very natural expression of a unique grape from a unique region.
"Ju De Vie" Blanc
Organic and biodynamic white Rhone field blend of Clairette, Grenache Blanc, Roussanne, and Bourboulenc...this is a floral and mineral dry white wine that is easy-drinking and versatile for food pairings, and a crazy good price for such a balanced and approachable wine. No brainer for an everyday wine, great on it's own or with aperitifs, but also great for pork dishes or cheesy rich dishes.
Orange, Rose, & Bubbles
Paltrinieri "Sant'Agata" (Sorbara, IT)
We've carried this Lambrusco ever since we opened. Smells like ripe, juicy rhubarb and one of the few completely lean, dry Lambruscos. Great effervescence out of the gate, this semi-sparkling Italian sipper will perk up your appetite for dinner, however it also passes Matt's sparkling wine test: which is whether or not the wine is still delicous after the bubbles are gone. He can testify that this wine maintains it's balance and brightness and is still delicious even on day 3.
Le Vigne di Alice "Tajad" Prosecco
I would call this an “elevated, more complex heirloom Prosecco,” but I’m hesitant to even place it in the same category as Prosecco. It is more serious, more layered, and handmade from perfectly ripe indigenous grapes Boschera (40%), Verdiso (40%) and Glera (20%). The soft bubble really allows the array of flavors in the wine to shine. I am really into this wine. A delicious wine made by two badass women in the Veneto: Cinzia and Pier Francesca, it is a wild and rustic but also elegant and approachable wine. It is savory, interesting, and mineral-driven, but also my favorite wine writer Eric Asimov (from the NYTimes) says “this wine seems handmade, easygoing, and perfectly refreshing.”
Domaine Zafeirakis "Limniona" Rosé
From a family that have been farming their land and making wine for over 100 years, certified organic and practicing biodynamic, this unique but lip-smacking rosé is refreshing with bright strawberry and cranberry and floral aromas, with savory herbaceous notes, while still dry and zesty. Delicious, but also an interesting glimpse into an indigenous grape called Limniona made in a terroir-driven style.
Col Di Luna "Flora" Prosecco
Completely dry, practicing organic (in conversion now), dry-farmed, unfiltered, delicious and natural prosecco from a small handmade winery in Treviso. With a green apple and white flower profile, perfect bottle of bubbly for a prosecco lover. Very well-made and well-balanced wine for a steal of a deal.
(750ml) Domaine Montrose Languedoc rosé
From a 9th generation winemaking family, making the wine from a 16th century vineyard and winery, this iconic wine is laser-focused, clean and zippy. It is completely dry and easy-going, but with pretty floral and lime leaf aromas, and tropical kiwi and citrus flavors. "The real aristocrat of Languedoc rosé emerged as Domaine Montrose." - Jancis Robinson
1.5L Domaine Montrose Languedoc rosé MAG
From a 9th generation winemaking family, making the wine from a 16th century vineyard and winery, this iconic wine is laser-focused, clean and zippy. It is completely dry and easy-going, but with pretty floral and lime leaf aromas, and tropical kiwi and citrus flavors. "The real aristocrat of Languedoc rosé emerged as Domaine Montrose." - Jancis Robinson
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Italian breads, pastries, and more!
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97266