Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

Boisard "La P'tite Vadrouille" (Bourgueil, FR)

$28.00

Created by two brothers that did not grow up in a winegrowing family, but did have a tiny vineyard to play with as kids, which they expanded modestly to 16 hectares (40 acres), they have cultivated a strong following amongst Loire Valley wine fans and lovers of Cabernet Franc. This bottling, however, is very special because it is only made in years where frost destroys a lot of their harvestable fruit, and so they buy some fruit from their friends around the corner in Dordogne. It is the only wine they make that they do not grow the grapes for, and they only make it in years where the frost is bad. I love this wine. I first, and last, had it in France when I was living and working at a vineyard in Anjou. It was one of my favorite red wines from all my travels. This is 70/30 Merlot/Cab Franc, and is deeply aromatic with rustic cedar and pine and red rose aromas, but it’s subtlety is its beauty, with quiet but perfectly integrated acid, and soft tannin, it is supple and nuanced.