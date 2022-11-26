Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bella's Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

190 Boone Heights Drive

Boone, NC 28607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Deep-fried sprouts tossed in a light soy reduction with a hint of citrus

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Battered and fried, served with marinara

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Lightly breaded and flash fried

Meatball Boat

$10.00

Three meatballs topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Drunken Clams

$12.00

1lb New England clams, cooked in a beer broth with andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes, garlic, and butter. Served with toast points

Pizza (Lunch)

Pizza Lunch

$8.95

Two New York-style slices with one topping each, and a fountain drink

Pizza Slice

$2.95

Big New York slice; built your way

Pasta (Lunch)

Lunch Spaghetti

$6.95

Imported Italian pasta with marinara or meat sauce

Lunch Lasagna

$7.95

Lasagna made fresh daily, served with marinara or meat sauce

Lunch Ravioli

$7.95

Jumbo pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese blend; marinara or meat sauce

Lunch Alfredo

$8.95

Choice of pasta tossed in a creamy homemade sauce

Lunch Forster Pasta

$10.95

Penne with diced chicken, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, and marinara sauce

Lunch Tortellini Carbonara

$8.95

Stuffed pasta tossed with pancetta, onions, and peas, in a cream sauce

Baked Ziti

$8.95

Penne pasta tossed in meat sauce, marinara, or alfredo, piled into a sourdough bread bowl and baked with mozzarella on top

Manicotti

$8.95

Sandwiches, Soups & Salads

SPO Sub

$11.95

Sauteed sausage, peppers, and onions tossed in marinara and covered in mozzarella

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Thin-sliced ribeye with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and banana peppers. Topped with provolone cheese

Meatball Sub

$11.95

Meatballs covered in marinara, topped with mozzarella and basil

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.95

Fried chicken breast smothered with marinara, topped with mozzarella and basil

BLT Yum

$12.95

8oz grilled patty on a brioche bun, served with lettuce, onion, and tomato

Soup & Salad Special

$7.95

Bowl of soup and a house salad

Greek Salad

$7.95

Romaine, roasted red pepper, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato, artichoke heart, black olive, pepperoncini, feta

Caprese Salad

$7.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze

House Salad

$4.95

Caesar Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce, toasted croutons, shaved parmesan

Apps

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Deep-fried sprouts tossed in a light soy reduction with a hint of citrus

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Battered and fried, served with marinara

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Lightly breaded and flash fried

Meatball Boat

$10.00

Three meatballs topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Drunken Clams

$12.00

1lb New England clams, cooked in a beer broth with andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes, garlic, and butter. Served with toast points

Soup & Salad

Bella's Pasta Faglioli

$5.00

Our house soup; pasta and beans with vegetables

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine, roasted red pepper, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato, artichoke heart, black olive, pepperoncini, feta

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Ask your server for details

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, toasted croutons, shaved parmesan

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Dinner Salad

$10.00

Sides

Meatballs (2)

$6.00

Sausage (2)

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Shrimp

$5.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Risotto

$6.00

Veggie of the day

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Basket O bread

$5.99

Half basket bread

$2.99

Side Alfredo

$2.00

Side Maranara

$1.50

Side Meat Sauce

$1.50

Entrees

Spaghetti

$13.00

Imported Italian pasta served with marinara or meat sauce. Add meatballs or sausage +$3

Lasagna

$14.00

Made from scratch daily. Lasagna noodles, marinara, ricotta, and mozzarella, topped with marinara or meat sauce

Baked Ravioli

$15.00

Jumbo pasta stuffed with a four-cheese blend of ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, and romano. Served with marinara or meat sauce

Baked Manicotti

$15.00

Jumbo pasta stuffed with a four-cheese blend of ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, and romano. Served with marinara or meat sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Tossed in creamy homemade alfredo sauce. Add chicken +$7 shrimp +$9

Forster Pasta

$18.00

Penne tossed with diced chicken, sausage, onions, and green peppers with your choice of marinara or meat sauce

Gluten-Free Ravioli

$17.00

Ravioli stuffed with chicken, kale, and ricotta cheese. Choice of marinara or meat sauce.

Penne Mediterranean

$16.00

Sauteed artichoke hearts, black olives, cherry tomatoes, and garlic served in a white wine butter sauce and topped with feta. Add chicken +$7 shrimp +$9

Tortellini Carbonara

$16.00

Tossed with pancetta, shallots, basil, and peas in a cream sauce. Add chicken +$7 shrimp +$9

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Bella's Chicken

$20.00

Sauteed with cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, spinach, garlic, and basil in a white wine sauce. Finished with fresh mozzarella and served over risotto

Bella's Risotto

$17.00

Creamy risotto with mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and spinach. Add chicken +$7 shrimp +$9

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Chicken breast pan-seared and cooked with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Choice of pasta or mashed potatoes

Chicken Parmigiano

$20.00

Lightly breaded and fried to perfection; topped with mozzarella and basil and baked. Served with marinara over the pasta of your choice

Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Sauteed with garlic and capers, and finished with a sauce made from lemon juice, white wine, and butter

Chicken Scallopini

$20.00

Cooked with spicy pepperoncini peppers, garlic, basil, and white wine. Choice of pasta or mashed potatoes

Eggplant Parmigiano

$15.00

Hand-breaded Naples cut eggplant fried until golden brown, topped with cheese, and baked at 450°. Served with marinara over the pasta of your choice

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in homemade compound butter with garlic, white wine, and cream. Choice of pasta

Spaghetti alle Clams

$22.00

Clams, garlic, basil, lemon juice, white wine, and cream. Tossed with spaghetti and parmesan cheese

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Veal leg cutlets pan-seared and cooked with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Choice of pasta or mashed potatoes

Veal Picatta

$23.00

Sauteed with garlic and capers, and finished with a sauce made from lemon juice, white wine, and butter

Veal Parmigiano

$23.00

Lightly breaded and fried to perfection; topped with mozzarella and basil and baked. Served with marinara over the pasta of your choice

TEST PASTA

Small Pizzas

SM Cheese Pizza

$11.95

red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

SM Vegetariano Pizza

$19.95

mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, spinach

SM Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$17.95

ham, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño

SM Al Fresco Pizza

$15.95

fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, garlic

SM Italian Stallion Pizza

$20.95

pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, garlic, extra cheese

SM Cole's White Pizza

$16.40

ricotta, spinach, garlic, goat cheese

SM Big Bella Pizza

$21.95

pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper

SM CBR Pizza

$16.95

chicken, bacon, ranch

SM West Coast Pizza

$17.95

gluten-free crust, ricotta, roma tomato, garlic, basil, feta

SM Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Mozz Bread

$12.00

Medium Pizzas

MED Cheese Pizza

$13.95

red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

MED Vegetariano Pizza

$22.95

mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, spinach

MED Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$21.95

ham, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño

MED Al Fresco Pizza

$17.95

fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, garlic

MED Italian Stallion Pizza

$23.95

pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, garlic, extra cheese

MED Cole's White Pizza

$19.95

ricotta, spinach, garlic, goat cheese

MED Big Bella Pizza

$24.95

pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper

MED CBR Pizza

$20.95

chicken, bacon, ranch

MED Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Large Pizzas

LRG Cheese Pizza

$16.95

red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

LRG Vegetariano Pizza

$24.95

mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, spinach

LRG Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$23.95

ham, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño

LRG Al Fresco Pizza

$20.95

fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, garlic

LRG Italian Stallion Pizza

$25.95

pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, garlic, extra cheese

LRG Cole's White Pizza

$21.95

ricotta, spinach, garlic, goat cheese

LRG Big Bella Pizza

$27.95

pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper

LRG CBR Pizza

$23.95

chicken, bacon, ranch

LRG Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Calzones, Strombolis, Flatbreads

Traditional Stromboli

$9.95+

pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper

Mazo Stromboli

$10.95+

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball

Traditional Calzone

$9.95+

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan

Greek Calzone

$10.95+

chicken, spinach, artichoke heart, black olive, feta

Dana's Sausage Calzone

$9.95+

sausage, onions, peppers

Margherita Flatbread

$10.95

ricotta, fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, basil

Pepperoni Flabread

$9.95

pepperoni, cheese

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$10.95

chicken, red onions, bleu cheese

Spinach Pesto Flatbread

$10.95

spinach, pesto, feta

BYO Flatbread

$8.95

Pasta

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Lasagna

$7.00

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Fried

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mozz Sticks

$5.00

NA Bevs

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Coke Products

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Coppa 3

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Special

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Catering Pasta & Lasagna

Individual Lasagna

$14.00

Half Lasagna

$65.00

Full Lasagna

$130.00

Individual Pasta

$13.00

Half Pasta

$55.00

Full Pasta

$110.00

Individual Pasta Alfredo

$15.00

Half Pasta Alfredo

$65.00

Full Pasta Alfredo

$130.00

Individual Baked Ziti

$15.00

Half Baked Ziti

$65.00

Full Baked Ziti

$130.00

Add 1 oz Meatballs

$2.00

Add 3 oz Meatballs

$4.00

Add 3 oz Sausage

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Catering Entrees

Bella's Chicken & Pasta

$15.00

Bella's Chicken & Risotto

$17.00

Chicken Marsala (Catering)

$15.00

Veal Marsala (Catering)

$17.00

Penne Mediterranean

$13.00

Penne Mediterranean w. Chicken

$15.00

6 oz Salmon alle Bella's

$18.00

8 oz Salmon alle Bella's

$20.00

Ravioli (Catering)

$12.00

Baked Ravioli (Catering)

$15.00

Chicken Parmigiano (Catering)

$15.00

Eggplant Parmigiano (Catering)

$13.00

Catering Salads, Bread & Sides

Catering House Salad

$2.50

Catering Caesar Salad

$3.00

Catering Greek Salad

$6.00

Catering Antipasto Salad

$7.00

Catering Caprese Salad

$5.00

Quart of Meat Sauce

$10.00

Quart of Marinara

$9.00

Quart of Alfredo

$15.00

Dinner Rolls (each)

$0.50

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$4.50

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$4.50

Gallon of Lemonade

$4.50

Quart of Caesar

$8.00

Quart of Italian Dressing

$8.00

Quart of 1000 Island Dressing

$8.00

Quart of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$8.00

Quart of Greek Feta

$8.00

Quart of Ranch

$8.00

Quart of Balsamic

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted Best Italian Restaurant in Boone! Hand-tossed pizzas, homemade lasagna, local brews, and more!

Website

Location

190 Boone Heights Drive, Boone, NC 28607

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Juice Boone
orange starNo Reviews
240 Shadowline Drive Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
New York Deli
orange starNo Reviews
246 Wilson Drive Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Mountain Brewery
orange star4.5 • 184
163 Boone Creek Dr. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Boonies Chicago Style Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
610 Blowing Rock Road Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachia Cookie Co
orange star4.6 • 671
208 Faculty St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Grill - Boone
orange star4.5 • 1,720
1675 Hwy 105 S Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boone

Sunrise Grill - Boone
orange star4.5 • 1,720
1675 Hwy 105 S Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Lost Province Brewing Co
orange star4.5 • 1,404
130 N Depot St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachia Cookie Co
orange star4.6 • 671
208 Faculty St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
The High Country Greek
orange star4.8 • 256
507 Bamboo Rd. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Mountain Brewery
orange star4.5 • 184
163 Boone Creek Dr. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boone
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Hickory
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Elkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston