Bella's Italian Restaurant
190 Boone Heights Drive
Boone, NC 28607
Apps
Brussel Sprouts
Deep-fried sprouts tossed in a light soy reduction with a hint of citrus
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered and fried, served with marinara
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded and flash fried
Meatball Boat
Three meatballs topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Drunken Clams
1lb New England clams, cooked in a beer broth with andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes, garlic, and butter. Served with toast points
Pizza (Lunch)
Pasta (Lunch)
Lunch Spaghetti
Imported Italian pasta with marinara or meat sauce
Lunch Lasagna
Lasagna made fresh daily, served with marinara or meat sauce
Lunch Ravioli
Jumbo pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese blend; marinara or meat sauce
Lunch Alfredo
Choice of pasta tossed in a creamy homemade sauce
Lunch Forster Pasta
Penne with diced chicken, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, and marinara sauce
Lunch Tortellini Carbonara
Stuffed pasta tossed with pancetta, onions, and peas, in a cream sauce
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta tossed in meat sauce, marinara, or alfredo, piled into a sourdough bread bowl and baked with mozzarella on top
Manicotti
Sandwiches, Soups & Salads
SPO Sub
Sauteed sausage, peppers, and onions tossed in marinara and covered in mozzarella
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin-sliced ribeye with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and banana peppers. Topped with provolone cheese
Meatball Sub
Meatballs covered in marinara, topped with mozzarella and basil
Chicken Parm Sub
Fried chicken breast smothered with marinara, topped with mozzarella and basil
BLT Yum
8oz grilled patty on a brioche bun, served with lettuce, onion, and tomato
Soup & Salad Special
Bowl of soup and a house salad
Greek Salad
Romaine, roasted red pepper, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato, artichoke heart, black olive, pepperoncini, feta
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, toasted croutons, shaved parmesan
Soup & Salad
Bella's Pasta Faglioli
Our house soup; pasta and beans with vegetables
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze
Greek Salad
Romaine, roasted red pepper, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato, artichoke heart, black olive, pepperoncini, feta
Soup of the Day
Ask your server for details
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, toasted croutons, shaved parmesan
Side House Salad
Side Caesar
Dinner Salad
Sides
Entrees
Spaghetti
Imported Italian pasta served with marinara or meat sauce. Add meatballs or sausage +$3
Lasagna
Made from scratch daily. Lasagna noodles, marinara, ricotta, and mozzarella, topped with marinara or meat sauce
Baked Ravioli
Jumbo pasta stuffed with a four-cheese blend of ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, and romano. Served with marinara or meat sauce
Baked Manicotti
Jumbo pasta stuffed with a four-cheese blend of ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, and romano. Served with marinara or meat sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
Tossed in creamy homemade alfredo sauce. Add chicken +$7 shrimp +$9
Forster Pasta
Penne tossed with diced chicken, sausage, onions, and green peppers with your choice of marinara or meat sauce
Gluten-Free Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with chicken, kale, and ricotta cheese. Choice of marinara or meat sauce.
Penne Mediterranean
Sauteed artichoke hearts, black olives, cherry tomatoes, and garlic served in a white wine butter sauce and topped with feta. Add chicken +$7 shrimp +$9
Tortellini Carbonara
Tossed with pancetta, shallots, basil, and peas in a cream sauce. Add chicken +$7 shrimp +$9
Baked Ziti
Bella's Chicken
Sauteed with cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, spinach, garlic, and basil in a white wine sauce. Finished with fresh mozzarella and served over risotto
Bella's Risotto
Creamy risotto with mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and spinach. Add chicken +$7 shrimp +$9
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast pan-seared and cooked with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Choice of pasta or mashed potatoes
Chicken Parmigiano
Lightly breaded and fried to perfection; topped with mozzarella and basil and baked. Served with marinara over the pasta of your choice
Chicken Picatta
Sauteed with garlic and capers, and finished with a sauce made from lemon juice, white wine, and butter
Chicken Scallopini
Cooked with spicy pepperoncini peppers, garlic, basil, and white wine. Choice of pasta or mashed potatoes
Eggplant Parmigiano
Hand-breaded Naples cut eggplant fried until golden brown, topped with cheese, and baked at 450°. Served with marinara over the pasta of your choice
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in homemade compound butter with garlic, white wine, and cream. Choice of pasta
Spaghetti alle Clams
Clams, garlic, basil, lemon juice, white wine, and cream. Tossed with spaghetti and parmesan cheese
Veal Marsala
Veal leg cutlets pan-seared and cooked with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Choice of pasta or mashed potatoes
Veal Picatta
Sauteed with garlic and capers, and finished with a sauce made from lemon juice, white wine, and butter
Veal Parmigiano
Lightly breaded and fried to perfection; topped with mozzarella and basil and baked. Served with marinara over the pasta of your choice
Small Pizzas
SM Cheese Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
SM Vegetariano Pizza
mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, spinach
SM Spicy Hawaiian Pizza
ham, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño
SM Al Fresco Pizza
fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, garlic
SM Italian Stallion Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, garlic, extra cheese
SM Cole's White Pizza
ricotta, spinach, garlic, goat cheese
SM Big Bella Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper
SM CBR Pizza
chicken, bacon, ranch
SM West Coast Pizza
gluten-free crust, ricotta, roma tomato, garlic, basil, feta
SM Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Mozz Bread
Medium Pizzas
MED Cheese Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
MED Vegetariano Pizza
mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, spinach
MED Spicy Hawaiian Pizza
ham, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño
MED Al Fresco Pizza
fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, garlic
MED Italian Stallion Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, garlic, extra cheese
MED Cole's White Pizza
ricotta, spinach, garlic, goat cheese
MED Big Bella Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper
MED CBR Pizza
chicken, bacon, ranch
MED Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Large Pizzas
LRG Cheese Pizza
red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
LRG Vegetariano Pizza
mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, spinach
LRG Spicy Hawaiian Pizza
ham, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño
LRG Al Fresco Pizza
fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, garlic
LRG Italian Stallion Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sliced meatball, garlic, extra cheese
LRG Cole's White Pizza
ricotta, spinach, garlic, goat cheese
LRG Big Bella Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper
LRG CBR Pizza
chicken, bacon, ranch
LRG Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Calzones, Strombolis, Flatbreads
Traditional Stromboli
pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper
Mazo Stromboli
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball
Traditional Calzone
mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan
Greek Calzone
chicken, spinach, artichoke heart, black olive, feta
Dana's Sausage Calzone
sausage, onions, peppers
Margherita Flatbread
ricotta, fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, basil
Pepperoni Flabread
pepperoni, cheese
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
chicken, red onions, bleu cheese
Spinach Pesto Flatbread
spinach, pesto, feta
BYO Flatbread
Catering Pasta & Lasagna
Individual Lasagna
Half Lasagna
Full Lasagna
Individual Pasta
Half Pasta
Full Pasta
Individual Pasta Alfredo
Half Pasta Alfredo
Full Pasta Alfredo
Individual Baked Ziti
Half Baked Ziti
Full Baked Ziti
Add 1 oz Meatballs
Add 3 oz Meatballs
Add 3 oz Sausage
Chicken Breast
Catering Entrees
Bella's Chicken & Pasta
Bella's Chicken & Risotto
Chicken Marsala (Catering)
Veal Marsala (Catering)
Penne Mediterranean
Penne Mediterranean w. Chicken
6 oz Salmon alle Bella's
8 oz Salmon alle Bella's
Ravioli (Catering)
Baked Ravioli (Catering)
Chicken Parmigiano (Catering)
Eggplant Parmigiano (Catering)
Catering Salads, Bread & Sides
Catering House Salad
Catering Caesar Salad
Catering Greek Salad
Catering Antipasto Salad
Catering Caprese Salad
Quart of Meat Sauce
Quart of Marinara
Quart of Alfredo
Dinner Rolls (each)
Gallon of Sweet Tea
Gallon of Unsweet Tea
Gallon of Lemonade
Quart of Caesar
Quart of Italian Dressing
Quart of 1000 Island Dressing
Quart of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Quart of Greek Feta
Quart of Ranch
Quart of Balsamic
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Voted Best Italian Restaurant in Boone! Hand-tossed pizzas, homemade lasagna, local brews, and more!
190 Boone Heights Drive, Boone, NC 28607