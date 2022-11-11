Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bella Villa 110 E Glenwood Ave

110 E Glenwood Ave

Smyrna, DE 19977

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Traditional Wings
SML Garden Salad

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.99+

White Spinach Pizza

$13.99+

White Broccoli Pizza

$13.99+

Special Pizza

$15.99+

Vegetarian Pizza

$13.99+

Meatlovers Pizza

$14.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99+

Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.99+

Stuffed Pizza

$21.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Chicken Broccoli Rancher Pizza

$14.99+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Bianca Pizza

$11.99+

Margherita Pizza

$11.99+

Chicken Wings

Traditional Wings

$13.99+

Skin on Wings, Choice of Sauce, Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Breaded Wing Zings

$13.99+

Skin on Wings, Choice of Sauce, Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Breaded Boneless

$13.99+

Skin on Wings, Choice of Sauce, Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.50

Old Bay Fries

$3.50

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.50

Served with bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella or nacho cheese

Garlic Knots

$0.75+

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.50

Garlic Bread Sticks (3)

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Bruschetta

$6.99

Italian bread with garlic, oil, tomato and spices

Cheddar Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99

Served with ranch

Jalapeño Cream Cheese Poppers

$6.99

With sauce

Broccoli Bites

$9.99

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Served with sauce and lemon

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$9.99

Shrimp Basket with Fries

$9.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Corn Bites

$6.99

Shrimp Jammers (6)

$9.99

Stuffed with monterey jack cheese

Breaded Pickles

$6.99

Bacon Cheese Fries (Copy)

$8.50

Served with bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella or nacho cheese

Side sautéed Broccoli

$5.99

Side sautéed Spinach

$6.99

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

Fried Clam Strips w FF

$10.99

Jumbo Tater Tots

$8.75

Mac n Cheese Bites

$8.99

Fried Flounder Tenders

$13.99

Soups

Italian Wedding (to STAY)

$3.50+

Italian Wedding (to GO)

$5.50+

Chicken Noodle (to STAY)

$3.50+

Chicken Noodle (to GO)

$5.50+

Pasta e Fagioli (to STAY)

$3.50+

Pasta e Fagioli (to GO)

$5.50+

Cream of Crab (to STAY)

$5.99+

Cream of Crab (to GO)

$8.99+

Bowl of Chili

$5.75

Cup of Chili

$3.75

Salads

SML Garden Salad

$4.99

Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers and bell peppers

SML Caesar Salad

$7.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and cheese.

SML Chef Salad

$8.99

Our garden salad topped with ham, genoa salami and provolone cheese

SML Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.49

Our large caesar salad topped with freshly grilled chicken breast

SML Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.49

Our garden salad topped with buffalo chicken breast served with bleu cheese dressing

SML Turkey Salad

$7.99

Our garden salad topped with turkey and provolone cheese

SML Tuna Salad

$7.99

Our garden salad topped with homemade tuna salad and provolone cheese

SML Greek Salad

$7.99

Fresh Romaine, tomato, black olives and feta cheese

LRG Garden Salad

$8.99

Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers and bell peppers

LRG Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Our large caesar salad topped with freshly grilled chicken breast

LRG Chef Salad

$11.99

Our garden salad topped with ham, genoa salami and provolone cheese

LRG Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Our garden salad topped with buffalo chicken breast served with bleu cheese dressing

LRG Turkey Salad

$10.99

Our garden salad topped with turkey and provolone cheese

LRG Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and cheese.

LRG Tuna Salad

$10.99

Our garden salad topped with homemade tuna salad and provolone cheese

LRG Greek Salad

$10.99

Fresh Romaine, tomato, black olives and feta cheese

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

$10.00+

Original Stromboli

$12.00+

Mixed Meat Stromboli

$12.00+

Vegetarian Stromboli

$12.00+

Buffalo Chicken Mix Stromboli

$12.00+

BYO Stromboli

REG Cheese\Sauce only Stomboli

$12.00

LARGE Cheese\Sauce only Boli

$18.00

Pasta Specialties

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Topped with melted mozzarella in our homemade tomato sauce

Gnocchi Caprese

$11.99

Soft potato dumplings in our homemade sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Tortellini Caprese

$11.99

Cheese filled pasta in our homemade sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Tortellini Alfredo

$13.99

Tortellini in a white creamy cheese sauce

Tortellini Alla Napoli

$15.99

Pasta in a creamy rose cheese sauce with prosciutto and peas

Lasagna

$13.99

Layered pasta with ground beef, salami, ricotta cheese topped with melted mozzarella

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Side of Meatballs

$2.99

Side of Sausage

$2.99

Side of Meat Sauce

$2.99

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$4.50

Gnocchi Alfredo

$16.00

Pasta Dinners

Create Your Own Pasta

$10.99

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.99

White creamy cheese sauce over pasta

Fettucine Alla Carbonara

$14.99

White creamy cheese sauce with sautéed bacon and onions

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$12.99

Fresh homemade eggplant with melted cheese in our homemade sauce - comes with a side of spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$14.99

Melted mozzarella over chicken in our homemade sauce comes with a side of spaghetti

Veal Parmigiana Dinner

$16.99

Melted mozzarella over veal in our homemade sauce comes with a side of spaghetti

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$16.99

Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Chicken Scampi

$14.99

From the Grill

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Our classic 6 oz burger on a toasted rustic round roll, with your choice of American, Provolone or Swiss

Cheeseburger BLT

$8.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and Cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.50

Sautéed mushrooms and fried onions with swiss

Philly Cheeseburger

$8.00

Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, grilled green peppers and mushrooms

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Pizza Steak

$12.00

w/ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.50

With American cheese, hot sauce and bleu cheese

Pizza Burger

$8.50

Cheesesteak Special

$13.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Steak sub, no cheese

$12.00

Specialty Sands & Subs

Lamb Gyro

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato & raw onion with tzatziki sauce served on a pita

Chicken Gyro

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato & raw onion with tzatziki sauce served on a pita

Fish Filet Sandwich

$7.99

Breaded flounder filet topped with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll

Italian Grinder

$11.00

Grilled ham, salami, capicola topped with your choice of toppings baked hot in the oven with provolone and a touch of hot pepper seeds

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.00

2 all beef patties on a 12 inch sub roll, chopped, and topped with American cheese

Pizzaburger Sub

$12.00

Parm Subs

Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Grilled and baked hot chicken breast with tomato sauce and cheese

Breaded Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and cheese

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Baked hot sausage with tomato sauce and cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Baked homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Baked hot eggplant with tomato sauce and cheese

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$12.00

Baked hot breaded veal with tomato sauce and cheese

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

White Tortilla Wrap, accompanied with a side of fries. Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your favorite condiment

Cheesesteak Wrap

$12.50

White Tortilla Wrap, accompanied with a side of fries. Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your favorite condiment

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.00

White Tortilla Wrap, accompanied with a side of fries. Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your favorite condiment

Turkey and Bacon Wrap

$12.00

White Tortilla Wrap, accompanied with a side of fries. Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your favorite condiment

Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

Made with grilled chicken breast, hot sauce and bleu cheese

Hoagies

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

Turkey and Cheese Hoagie

Tuna Hoagie

Ham, Turkey and Cheese Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

Cheese Hoagie

Roastbeef sub

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Kid's Stuffed Shells

$6.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.99

Kid's Pizza

$6.99

Kid's Fettucine Alfredo

$7.99

N/A Bevs

Pepsi

$1.95+

Diet Pepsi

$1.95+

Sierra Mist

$1.95+

Birch Beer

$1.95+

Dr. Pepper

$1.95+

Mountain Dew

$1.95+

Ginger Ale

$1.95+

Raspberry Tea

$1.95+

Pink Lemonade

$1.95+

Unsweetened Tea

$1.95+

Sweet Tea

$1.95+

Club soda

$2.50

Water

Chocolate milk

$2.75

Apple juice

$2.50

Juice

$2.75

Yoo-hoo

$2.75

Can soda

$1.00

Bottled tea

$2.75

Energy drink

$3.19

Bottled water

$1.99

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

2 Liter

$3.75

Beer

BTL Coors lite

$4.50

BTL Miller lite

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Bud light

$4.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.00

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Yuengling

$4.00

BTL IPA

$5.00

BTL Blue moon

$5.00

16 oz Coors Light DFT

$3.50

Coors Light Pitcher

$9.99

Wines by the Glass

GL Merlot

$8.00

GL Chianti

$8.00

GL Moscato

$8.00

GL White Zin

$8.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GL Sangria

$8.00

Specials

Shrimp Carbonara

$18.99

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$11.00

1 Lrg w/ 10 Wings

$26.99

1 Lrg w/ 20 Wings

$38.50

2 Lrg Cheese

$25.00

2 Md 14" Cheese

$22.00

Sicilian Special

$25.99

Fried Clams w FF

$10.99

Spinach Ravioli

$13.99

Manicotti w Sausage & Peppers

$13.99

Monte Cristo

$9.99

Lobster Ravioli

$16.99

Club BLT

$13.99

Turkey BLT Club

$13.99

Linguini w clams

$19.99

Desserts

Zeppoli

$4.99

Limoncello Cake

$5.99

Cannoli

$3.75

Mini Cannoli

$1.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Creme Brule Cheesecake

$5.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Chocolate Suicide

$6.99

NY Style Cheesecake

$4.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Pumpkin chcke

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 E Glenwood Ave, Smyrna, DE 19977

Directions

