Bella Villa 110 E Glenwood Ave
110 E Glenwood Ave
Smyrna, DE 19977
Popular Items
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
White Spinach Pizza
White Broccoli Pizza
Special Pizza
Vegetarian Pizza
Meatlovers Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Cheese Steak Pizza
Stuffed Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Broccoli Rancher Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Bianca Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Chicken Wings
Appetizers
French Fries
Old Bay Fries
Cheese Fries
Bacon Cheese Fries
Served with bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella or nacho cheese
Garlic Knots
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Garlic Bread Sticks (3)
Garlic Bread
Bruschetta
Italian bread with garlic, oil, tomato and spices
Cheddar Jalapeño Poppers
Served with ranch
Jalapeño Cream Cheese Poppers
With sauce
Broccoli Bites
Fried Calamari
Served with sauce and lemon
Chicken Fingers with Fries
Shrimp Basket with Fries
Breaded Mushrooms
Corn Bites
Shrimp Jammers (6)
Stuffed with monterey jack cheese
Breaded Pickles
Side sautéed Broccoli
Side sautéed Spinach
Fried Ravioli
Fried Clam Strips w FF
Jumbo Tater Tots
Mac n Cheese Bites
Fried Flounder Tenders
Soups
Salads
SML Garden Salad
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers and bell peppers
SML Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and cheese.
SML Chef Salad
Our garden salad topped with ham, genoa salami and provolone cheese
SML Chicken Caesar Salad
Our large caesar salad topped with freshly grilled chicken breast
SML Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our garden salad topped with buffalo chicken breast served with bleu cheese dressing
SML Turkey Salad
Our garden salad topped with turkey and provolone cheese
SML Tuna Salad
Our garden salad topped with homemade tuna salad and provolone cheese
SML Greek Salad
Fresh Romaine, tomato, black olives and feta cheese
LRG Garden Salad
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers and bell peppers
LRG Chicken Caesar Salad
Our large caesar salad topped with freshly grilled chicken breast
LRG Chef Salad
Our garden salad topped with ham, genoa salami and provolone cheese
LRG Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our garden salad topped with buffalo chicken breast served with bleu cheese dressing
LRG Turkey Salad
Our garden salad topped with turkey and provolone cheese
LRG Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and cheese.
LRG Tuna Salad
Our garden salad topped with homemade tuna salad and provolone cheese
LRG Greek Salad
Fresh Romaine, tomato, black olives and feta cheese
Calzones & Strombolis
Pasta Specialties
Cheese Ravioli
Topped with melted mozzarella in our homemade tomato sauce
Gnocchi Caprese
Soft potato dumplings in our homemade sauce topped with melted mozzarella
Tortellini Caprese
Cheese filled pasta in our homemade sauce topped with melted mozzarella
Tortellini Alfredo
Tortellini in a white creamy cheese sauce
Tortellini Alla Napoli
Pasta in a creamy rose cheese sauce with prosciutto and peas
Lasagna
Layered pasta with ground beef, salami, ricotta cheese topped with melted mozzarella
Stuffed Shells
Baked Ziti
Side of Meatballs
Side of Sausage
Side of Meat Sauce
Side of Alfredo Sauce
Gnocchi Alfredo
Pasta Dinners
Create Your Own Pasta
Fettucine Alfredo
White creamy cheese sauce over pasta
Fettucine Alla Carbonara
White creamy cheese sauce with sautéed bacon and onions
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Fresh homemade eggplant with melted cheese in our homemade sauce - comes with a side of spaghetti
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Melted mozzarella over chicken in our homemade sauce comes with a side of spaghetti
Veal Parmigiana Dinner
Melted mozzarella over veal in our homemade sauce comes with a side of spaghetti
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo
Shrimp Scampi
Chicken Scampi
From the Grill
Cheeseburger
Our classic 6 oz burger on a toasted rustic round roll, with your choice of American, Provolone or Swiss
Cheeseburger BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and Cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and fried onions with swiss
Philly Cheeseburger
Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, grilled green peppers and mushrooms
Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak
Pizza Steak
w/ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
With American cheese, hot sauce and bleu cheese
Pizza Burger
Cheesesteak Special
Hamburger
Steak sub, no cheese
Specialty Sands & Subs
Lamb Gyro
Lettuce, tomato & raw onion with tzatziki sauce served on a pita
Chicken Gyro
Lettuce, tomato & raw onion with tzatziki sauce served on a pita
Fish Filet Sandwich
Breaded flounder filet topped with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll
Italian Grinder
Grilled ham, salami, capicola topped with your choice of toppings baked hot in the oven with provolone and a touch of hot pepper seeds
Cheeseburger Sub
2 all beef patties on a 12 inch sub roll, chopped, and topped with American cheese
Pizzaburger Sub
Parm Subs
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Grilled and baked hot chicken breast with tomato sauce and cheese
Breaded Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and cheese
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Baked hot sausage with tomato sauce and cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Baked homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Baked hot eggplant with tomato sauce and cheese
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Baked hot breaded veal with tomato sauce and cheese
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
White Tortilla Wrap, accompanied with a side of fries. Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your favorite condiment
Cheesesteak Wrap
White Tortilla Wrap, accompanied with a side of fries. Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your favorite condiment
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
White Tortilla Wrap, accompanied with a side of fries. Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your favorite condiment
Turkey and Bacon Wrap
White Tortilla Wrap, accompanied with a side of fries. Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your favorite condiment
Buffalo Wrap
Made with grilled chicken breast, hot sauce and bleu cheese
Hoagies
Kids Menu
N/A Bevs
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Birch Beer
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Ginger Ale
Raspberry Tea
Pink Lemonade
Unsweetened Tea
Sweet Tea
Club soda
Water
Chocolate milk
Apple juice
Juice
Yoo-hoo
Can soda
Bottled tea
Energy drink
Bottled water
Coffee
Hot Tea
2 Liter
Beer
Wines by the Glass
Specials
Shrimp Carbonara
Penne Alla Vodka
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
1 Lrg w/ 10 Wings
1 Lrg w/ 20 Wings
2 Lrg Cheese
2 Md 14" Cheese
Sicilian Special
Fried Clams w FF
Spinach Ravioli
Manicotti w Sausage & Peppers
Monte Cristo
Lobster Ravioli
Club BLT
Turkey BLT Club
Linguini w clams
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
110 E Glenwood Ave, Smyrna, DE 19977