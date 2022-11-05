Bella Vita Pizza Bella Vita Pizza

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Bella Vita Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

$$

7420 Fullerton Rd

Springfield, VA 22153

TO START

Insalatta alla Caesar

$9.50

Hearts of romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese

Insalata di Bella

$9.50

Hearts of romaine, red onions, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncinis, olives, croutons, parmesan, house Italian dressing.

Polpetta Sliders *

$10.00

Meatball, arugula, mozzarella, fresno chili pepper and crushed tomato

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Side marinara sauce

Southern Fried Shrimp

$15.00

6 Jumbo breaded shrimp, fried to perfection and served with sweet chili or our signature sauce

Ultimate Steak Nachos

$13.00

Steak Nachos topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de Gallo, jalapeños, radish, sour cream and pickled onions.

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Delicious Chicken wings with stick of celery and blue cheese. Available sauces.

PIZZAS

BELLA VITA PIZZA *

$18.50

Soppressata, meatballs, bacon, chopped beef, banana peppers, mozzarella, provolone, crushed tomato and scallions.

CLASSIC MARGHERITA

$15.50

Crushed tomato, mozzarella and provolone, mozzarella di bufala, basil.

ITALIAN GARDEN PIZZA

$15.50

Mushroom, mozzarella, and provolone, onion, cherry tomato, fontina, arugula, crush tomatoes.

LA MEXICANA *

$16.50

Marinated chopped beef, mozzarella and provolone, crushed tomatoes sauce, jalapeño, raw onions, cilantro, radish.

ANTIPASTO PIZZA *

$18.50

Prosciutto, burrata, mozzarella, and provolone, bell pepper, olives, arugula, crushed tomato, virgin olives oil.

BELLA RED PIE

$12.50

Crushed tomato, Mozzarella and provolone, Fontina.

BELLA WHITE PIE

$12.50

Mozzarella and provolone, Fontina, Garlic oil, Oregano.

DESSERT

Churros Cinnamon Stick

$4.00

Churros Cinnamon Stick with your delicious choice of sauce

Tres Leches Cake

$7.50

Tres leches is a moist and subtly sweet cake made with sponge cake and three different kinds of milk.

SPARKLING WINE

FRICO By Scarpetta (FRIZZANTE) White

$6.00

Frizzante, a sparkling wine inspired by a love of Prosecco, is a blend of Trebbiano, Glera and Chardonnay. With light refreshing bubbles and flavors of crisp green apples and pear, Frizzante brings you the joy of Italian sparkling wine in a can. Crisp, clean, bubbly pleasure in a can.

FRICO By Scarpetta (LAMBRUSCO) Red

$6.00

Lambrusco is the quintessential sparkling aperitivo of the Emilia Romagna area of Italy and a great pre-dinner start to every occasion. Frico Lambrusco brings this central Italian wine tradition to life in a can! This Lambrusco is vibrant, fresh with a kiss of sweetness and a wonderful tart finish.

4xPack FRICO By Scarpetta (FRIZZANTE) White

$22.00

Frizzante, a sparkling wine inspired by a love of Prosecco, is a blend of Trebbiano, Glera and Chardonnay. With light refreshing bubbles and flavors of crisp green apples and pear, Frizzante brings you the joy of Italian sparkling wine in a can. Crisp, clean, bubbly pleasure in a can.

4xPack FRICO By Scarpetta (LAMBRUSCO) Red

$22.00

Lambrusco is the quintessential sparkling aperitivo of the Emilia Romagna area of Italy and a great pre-dinner start to every occasion. Frico Lambrusco brings this central Italian wine tradition to life in a can! This Lambrusco is vibrant, fresh with a kiss of sweetness and a wonderful tart finish.

COCKTAILS

FROZEN MARGARITA 16 oz

$13.99

FROZEN PIÑA COLADA 16 oz

$13.99

MIAMI VICE 16oz

$13.99

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI 16 oz

$13.99

FROZEN PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA 16 oz

$15.99

FROZEN WATERMELON MARGARITA 16 oz

$15.99

BEERS

NEW HONOR Classic Lager

$7.00

HONOR Brewing Company Brew Great Beer Honor American Heroes AMERICAN LAGER 16 Fl oz / 1 PINT / 5.0%Alc/vol

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico Clara

$6.00

Smirnoff Ice

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$6.00

RED WINE BOTTLE

Altos de las Hormigas Malbec

$17.00

Mendoza, Argentina 2018

El Libre Cabernet Sauvignon Mendoza Argentina

$16.50

WHITE WINE BOTTLE

Corte Fresca Pinot Grigio

$16.50

Venezie, Italy 2019

Scarpetta Frico Bianco

$19.50

Venezie, Italy 2019

SIX PACK OF BEER

Six-Pack Corona Extra

$16.50

(4.5%) Mexico

Six-Pack Lagunitas IPA

$16.50

(6.2%) California

Six-Pack Negra Modelo

$16.50

Six-Pack Pacifico Clara

$16.50

Six-Pack Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$16.50

(5.1%) Italy

Six-Pack Smirnoff Ice

$16.50

Six-Pack White Claw Hard Seltzer

$16.50

(5%) Chicago

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

7420 Fullerton Rd, Springfield, VA 22153

Directions

