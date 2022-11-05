A map showing the location of Belle Âme Cafe 76 Cottage StView gallery
Belle Âme Cafe 76 Cottage St

8 Reviews

76 Cottage St

Jersey City, NJ 07306

Popular Items

Croissant, Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
Matcha Mocha (16 oz)
Iced Matcha Latte

Hot Beverages

House Blend Small

$3.25

House Blend Large

$3.75

Hot Espresso

$3.25

Hot Macchiato

$4.00

Hot Cortado

$4.00

Hot Flat White

$4.25

Hot Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Latte

$4.75

Hot Chai Latte

$5.25

Hot Americano

$3.75

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.25

Hot Mocha

$5.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

S'more Latte

$7.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Red Eye

$5.25

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Cold Beverages

Iced Espresso

$3.75

Iced Cortado

$4.50

Iced Flat White

$4.75

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Americano

$4.25

Iced Latte

$5.25

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75

Iced Mocha

$5.75

Cold Brew (12 oz)

$4.00

Cold Brew (16 oz)

$4.50

Iced Tea (16 oz)

$4.25

Lemonade (16 oz)

$4.25

Tropical Matcha (16 oz)

$6.00

Matcha Mocha (16 oz)

$7.00

strawberry lemonade (16 oz)

$5.50

Blueberry Lemonade (16 oz)

$5.50

Peach Iced Tea (16 oz)

$6.00

Lychee Iced Tea (16 oz)

$7.00

Breakfast

Bagel

$2.50

Bagel with Butter

$3.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.75

Bagel with Nutella

$4.75

Egg on PDQ

$6.50

Bacon & Egg on PDQ

$7.50

Croissant, Egg, and Cheese

$6.50

Croissant, Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$7.50

Egg and Cheese on Bagel

$5.50

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on Bagel

$6.50

Egg and cheese on Brioche

$5.75

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on Brioche

$6.75

Senior Special

$5.00

PDQ Breakfast Special

$8.50

Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich

$8.00

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Sumac & Olive Oil Drizzle

Loaded Avocado Toast

$14.00

picked jalapenos, pepitas, tomoto, basil, sumac, olive oil drizzle

Nutella Toast

$9.00

banana, cinnamon-sugar sprinkle

Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese on Bagel

$7.50

Ham and Cheese on Croissant

$8.50

Press

Fresh Mozzarella Press

$14.00

Basil Pesto, sundried tomato pesto on baguette hero

Tuna Press

$15.00

Tuna, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, caper aoli

Ranch Chicken Press

$13.50

Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Avocado Chicken Press

$13.50

Pastrami Press

$13.50

Mushroom Press

$13.00

Grilled Cheese Press

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Press

$13.50

Eggplant Press

$14.50

Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.50

House Salad

$11.50

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Greek Salad

$14.50

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, olives, french feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Everything Croissant

$5.00

PDQ

PDQ

$4.75

Savory

Banana Bread Slice

$3.50

Banana Bread Loaf

$25.00

Blueberry Danish

$4.00

Peach Danish

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.25

Fruit

Banana

$1.00

Peach

$1.50

Plum

$2.00

Apple

$2.00

Cheddar Biscuit

Cheddar Biscuit

$4.00

Plants & Candles

hanging airplant

$20.00

Large airplant

$26.00

Candles

$10.00

Sweets

Candy Club

$5.00

Loacker

$1.75

Dutch Sroopwafel

$1.50

Bobo's

$1.75

Pocky

$2.00

Fig Bar

$1.75

Pasta & Sauce

Spaghetti

$5.00

Penne

$5.00

Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Vodka Sauce

$6.50

Potato Chips

Pringles BBQ

$1.75

Pringles Sour Cream & Onion

$1.75

Pringles Cheddar Cheese

$1.75

Dirty Maui Onion

$2.00

Dirty Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Dirty Jalapeno

$2.00

Dirty Sour Cream & Onion

$2.00

Dirty Sea Salt

$2.00

Coffee

Dulcinea

$18.00

Samaria

$24.00

Santa Maria De Lourdes

$25.00

La Embajada

$26.00

El Porvenir

$28.00

Wafers

Quadratini Hazelnut Wafers

$6.50

Balocco Cocoa Wafers

$6.00

Balocco Vanilla Wafers

$6.00

Drinks

Organic Italian Soda

$4.00

Natalie's Orange Juice

$6.00

Motts Apple Juice

$1.75

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.75

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.75

San Pellegrino Flavored Soda

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Ginger ale

$1.50

Honest Kids Juice

$1.25

Poland Springs Water

$1.00

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.75

Glass Bottle Diet Coke

$2.00

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$3.00

Fiji Water Bottle

$2.50

Izze Sparkling Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe in the heart of Journal Square serving gourmet coffee and teas with a small breakfast and lunch menu

Location

76 Cottage St, Jersey City, NJ 07306

Directions

