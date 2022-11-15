  • Home
A map showing the location of Belle Epicurean - Downtown (2022) 925 4th AvenueView gallery

Belle Epicurean - Downtown (2022) 925 4th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

925 4th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104

Order Again

Coffee & Tea

Latte

$4.00+

Drip

$3.00+

Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.25

Mocha

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Tumeric Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Cortado

$4.00

London Fog

$4.00+

Macchiato

$3.50

Two shots of espresso and a perfect dollop of foam.

Matcha

$4.75+

Steamer

$3.00+

Café Au Lait

$3.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Italian Soda

$4.25+

Red Bull Italian Soda

$5.75

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Fiji Water

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Beer Can

$4.00

Orange Juice Bottle

$6.75

Defense Up

$8.50

Ruby Roots

$8.50

Vital Berry

$8.50

Lemonade Bottle

$4.75

Strawberry Lemonade Bottle

$4.75

Immunity Shots

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Strawberry Milk

$3.50

Tree Top Apple Juice

$3.00

Summer Lemonade

$4.75

Kombucha

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.75

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pastries

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Fruit Croissant

$5.50

Croissant

$4.75

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

$6.00

Spinach Croissant

$6.00

Twice Bake

$6.25

Mini Almond Twice Bake

$3.75

Belles Buns

$3.85

Mini Croissant

$3.00

Pesto Brioche

$4.50

Scones

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Jam

$0.60

Butter

$0.60

Almond Fruit Tart

$7.95

Coffee Cake

$5.50

Mini Chocolate Croissant

$3.25

Petit Almond Tartlet

$3.50

French Hazelnut Croissant

$6.50

Breakfast

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Ratatouille, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Ham & Gruyere Tart

$9.25

Walla Walla Onion Tart

$9.25

Quiche Lorraine

$9.00

Quiche: Chevre

$9.00

Hard Boiled Egg & Truffle Salt

$6.25

Prosciutto Arugula Sandwich

$8.75

Classic Oatmeal

$5.50

Blueberry Flax Oatmeal

$5.50

Apple Hazelnut Oatmeal

$5.50

Sandwiches

Turkey & Herbed Chevre

$9.75

Ham Baguette

$9.75

Roast Beef Baguette

$9.75

Veggie Baguette

$9.75

Salami Baguette

$9.75

Turkey Baguette

$9.75

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

$9.75

The Gobbler

$10.25

Mini Croissant Sandwich

$4.25

Petite Muffuletta

$9.75

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$8.75

Soups & Salads

Entrée Beet Salad

$14.25

Entrée Chicken Salad

$14.25

Entrée Lentil Salad

$14.25

Entrée Quinoa Salad

$14.25

Watermelon Blue Cheese Salad w/ Balsamic

$8.25

Cucumber, Tomato, Mozzarella And Red Onion Salad W/ Red Wine Vinaigrette

$8.25

Seasonal Cucumber Salad W/ Balsamic

$14.25

Cookies, Bread, Chips

Large Macaron

$6.95

Crack Macaron Bag (2 for 1)

$3.00

Chips

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Shortbread

$3.25

Chocolate Turtle Pecan Bar

$4.50

Raspberry Almond Linzer Bar

$4.50

Cookie\Scone Bag

$9.25

Desserts

Coconut Cake

$3.50+

l'Opera Cake

$3.50+

l'Honnette Cake

$3.50+

Seasonal Layer Cake

$3.50+

Chocolate Decadence

$6.95

Gateau Basque

$6.95+

Raspberry Baby Cake

$14.95

Carrot Baby Cake

$14.95

Chocolate Hazelnut Baby Cake

$14.95

Cupcake

$4.00

Buche de Noelle, 8 inch

$34.95

Buche de Noelle, 4 inch

$14.95

Grab n' Go

GG Boiled Egg Duo

$6.25

GG Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.95

GG Granola Bar

$4.25

GG Overnight Oats

$8.25

Yogurt

$4.00

Cheese Packs

$7.50

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Fruit

$2.00

Veggie Basket

$7.25

Parfait

$8.25

Salad Compote

$9.00

Personal Charcuterie

$9.95

Prosciutto Wrapped Melons w/ Balsamic Dressing

$8.25

Watermelon Blue Cheese Salad w/ Balsamic

$8.25

Caprese Bites

$8.25

Oh Snap! Pickle Dilly Bites

$2.00

Oh Snap! Hot & Spicy Pickle Dilly Bites

$2.00

Berry Bowl

$3.95

Chicken Salad w/ Crackers

$4.50

Petit Dejeuner

$9.95

Catering

Petite Dejuner Breakfast Package

$149.95

Executive Breakfast Package

$159.95

Power Brunch Package

$139.95

Parisian Viennoisserie Platter

$54.95

Artisan Breakfast Sandwich Platter

$94.95

Rosemary Brioche & Lox Platter

$99.95

Savory Brioche Feuillete Platter

$59.95

Scones with Jam Basket

$49.95

Granola, Berries & Yogurt Tower

$79.95

Fresh Fruit Platter

$64.95

Quick Start Breakfast Box

$12.95

Artisan Pastry Breakfast Box

$14.95

Premium Pastry Breakfast Box

$16.95

Classic Belle's Buns Platter

$54.95

Prosciutto & Fresh Melon Platter

$89.95

Belle's Artisan Snack Basket

$59.95

Basket Of Yogurt

$39.95

Quiche, Large

$49.95

Group Overnight Oats

$69.95

Individual Quiche Platter

$59.95

Savory Vienoisserie Platter

$54.95

Mini Almond Croissant Basket

$54.95

Mini Croissant Basket

$49.95

Mini Deluxe Basket

$54.95

Mini Pain au Chocolate Basket

$49.95

Mini Pistachio Croissant Basket

$54.95

Mini Split Basket

$49.95

Mini Mini Quiche Dz

$36.00

Classic Lunch Package

$224.95

Parisian Baguette Platter

$94.95

Deluxe Baguette Finger Sandwich Platter

$64.95

Artisan Deli Platter

$94.95

Classic French Salad Bowl

$69.95

Roasted Beet Salad Bowl

$79.95

Seasonal Quinoa Salad Bowl

$79.95

Parisian Baguette Lunch Box (Half)

$16.95

Parisian Baguette Lunch Box (Full)

$18.95

Half Order Salad Box

$16.95

Full Order Salad Box

$18.95

Petite Croissant Tea Sandwich Platter

$79.95

Savory Brioche Feuillete Platter

$59.95

Basket of Chips

$39.95

Turkey Chevre Slider Platter

$54.95

Berry Bliss Salad Bowl

$79.95

Croque Monsieur Slider Platter

$54.95

French Cobb Salad Bowl

$79.95

Seasonal Chicken Salad Bowl

$79.95

Watermelon Salad Bowl

$79.95

Coffee Box

$29.95

Tea Time Box

$29.95

Orange Juice

$24.95

Beverage Basket

$29.95

Water Basket

$29.95

Mimosa Basket

$89.95

Basic Wine Package

$89.95

Prosecco Basket

$89.95

Red Wine Basket

$124.95

Green Goodness Fruit Smoothie

$29.95

Blue Goodness Fruit Smoothie

$29.95

Artisan Snack Basket

$59.95

Fresh Fruit Platter

$64.95

Prosciutto & Fresh Melon Platter

$89.95

Cheese, Fruit & Nut Board

$99.95

Charcuterie Board

$99.95

Brie en Croute Platter

$59.95

Belle's Shells Bites Platter

$69.95

Caprese Skewer Platter

$69.95

Gingered Shrimp Platter

$119.95

Meatball Skewer Platter

$79.95

Crudite (Vegetable) Platter

$69.95

Classic Cookie Platter

$49.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter

$54.95

Financier Platter

$59.95

Petit Four Platter

$64.95

Artisan Macaron Basket

$59.95

Seasonal Fruit & Almond Linzer Bars

$59.95

Chocolate Chip Toffee Turtle Bars

$59.95

Special Event

Baguette And Olive Oil

$6.00

Cacao Salumi Plate

$11.75

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Olive Fougasse

$6.75

Oysters

$15.00

Pick En Croute

$9.50

Rhone Meat Pie

$12.00

Smoked Tomato Bisque

$8.50

Tasting Fee

$5.00

Upside-down Cherry Cardamom Cake

$6.75

Wild Mushroom Soup

$8.50

Wine 101 Class Ticket

$35.00

Winter Salad

$7.25

Thank You!

Almond Twice Bake

$2.75

Baguette Sandwich - All

$5.50

Belle's Buns - All

$2.00

Breakfast Sandwich - All

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$2.25

Croissant

$2.00

F5 - Inv. 10102

$584.00

F5 - Inv. 10103

$422.50

Feuillette - All

$4.50

Fruit / Almond Twice Bake

$2.75

Fruit Croissant

$2.25

Pistachio Twice Bake

$2.75

Scone - All

$1.75

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

925 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

