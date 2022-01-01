Bellecour
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bellecour is a French restaurant and bakery located in the heart of downtown Wayzata, MN.
Location
739 Lake St E., Wayzata, MN 55391
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Rooster Bar & Lounge - 1830 W. Wayzata Blvd
4.0 • 835
1830 W. Wayzata Blvd Long Lake, MN 55356
View restaurant