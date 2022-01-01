Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bellecour

739 Lake St E.

Wayzata, MN 55391

Order Again

Bakery Food

Butter Lettuce - Bakery

$11.00

Endive Salad - Bakery

$13.00

French Onion Soup-Bakery

$7.00+

Quiche Slice - Bakery

$7.00

Ratatouille Wrap

$12.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Salade Lyonnaise-Bakery

$14.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Turkey Wrap (GF)

$14.00

Soup du Jour - Bakery

$5.50+

Pommes Frites

$9.00

Packaged Goods

Banana Bread

$6.00

Chips

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (Pint)

$10.00

Happy Mac Ice Cream (Pint)

$10.00

Kouign-Amann Sticks

$8.00

Mini Macs

$10.00

Vanilla Shortbread

$5.00

3oz Maple

$9.00

12oz Maple

$24.00

Bellecour Tote

$25.00

Bastille Day Tote

$15.00

Housemade Jam

$5.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bellecour is a French restaurant and bakery located in the heart of downtown Wayzata, MN.

739 Lake St E., Wayzata, MN 55391

