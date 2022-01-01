American
Belle's Nashville Kitchen
107 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Belle's Nashville Kitchen is a locally owned and operated honky tonk themed bar & restaurant located in Old Town Scottsdale. Belle's combines comfort food, sharable snacks, like homemade Kool-aid fried pickles, and lighter options to delight anyone's palette (and hunger). Belle's most noteworthy dish is certainly its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. This new local favorite hot spot's menu was developed by award winning chef, Samantha Roberts.
7212 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
