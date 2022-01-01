Belle's Nashville Kitchen imageView gallery
American

Belle's Nashville Kitchen

107 Reviews

$$

7212 E Main St

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SHIRTS

Woman's Tanks

$30.00

Wonder Whiskey

$30.00

Bourbon Black/Red

$30.00

Cluck Black

$30.00

Emp. Shirt

$14.00

Woman's Vneck

$30.00

Woman's Dress

$25.00

HATS

WHITE PATCH

$30.00

RED PATCH

$30.00

Emp. Hat

$15.00

SHIRT/HAT combo

Woman's Tanks

$30.00

Wonder Whiskey

$30.00

Bourbon Black/Red

$30.00

Cluck Black

$30.00

WHITE PATCH

$30.00

RED PATCH

$30.00

KOOZIE

Koozie

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Belle's Nashville Kitchen is a locally owned and operated honky tonk themed bar & restaurant located in Old Town Scottsdale. Belle's combines comfort food, sharable snacks, like homemade Kool-aid fried pickles, and lighter options to delight anyone's palette (and hunger). Belle's most noteworthy dish is certainly its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. This new local favorite hot spot's menu was developed by award winning chef, Samantha Roberts.

Website

Location

7212 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
Belle's Nashville Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Beverly on Main
orange starNo Reviews
7018 E Main St. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Tap & Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
4400 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Club Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 2,396
4400 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Citizen Public House
orange starNo Reviews
7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Boondocks Patio & Grill - Old Town Scottsdale
orange star3.9 • 1,100
4341 N 75th St Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
The Blind Pig - Lucky Plaza
orange star4.0 • 461
3370 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston