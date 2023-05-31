A map showing the location of Belle's BagelsView gallery

Belle's Bagels

review star

No reviews yet

5022 York Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Specials

Oatmeal and currant cookie spiced up with Ras el Hanout (Moroccan spice blend) and cara cara orange zest. Vegan

Spiced Oatmeal & Currant Cookie - Vegan

$4.00Out of stock

Oatmeal currant cookie spiced with Ras el hanout (a moroccan spice blend) and cara cara orange zest. VEGAN,

Noshes

Charred Scallion Latke (á la carte)

Charred Scallion Latke (á la carte)

$3.25

Fried to perfection. House made latkes made with russet potatoes, green onions, sweet onions, eggs and a nice kick of black pepper.

Belle's Slaw

Belle's Slaw

House made slaw with celery seed and caraway.

Bags o' Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

Choices of: Plain, Salt, Poppy, Sesame, Onion, Everything, and Cacio e Pepe.

1/2 Dozen Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$11.00

Choices of: Plain, Salt, Poppy, Sesame, Onion, Everything, and Cacio e Pepe

Dozen Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$20.00

Choices of: Plain, Salt, Poppy, Sesame, Onion, Everything and Cacio e Pepe

Containers of Schmear

CC - Plain (8oz)

CC - Plain (8oz)

$6.00

House whipped cream cheese

CC - Scallion (8oz)

CC - Scallion (8oz)

$6.50

House whipped cream cheese w/scallion and lemon zest

CC - Beet (8oz)

CC - Beet (8oz)

$6.50

House whipped cream cheese w/ roasted beet puree

CC - Lox (8oz)

CC - Lox (8oz)

$7.50

House whipped cream cheese w/finely chopped Michel Cordon Bleu lox

CC - Vegan Cashew (8oz)

CC - Vegan Cashew (8oz)

$12.50

Rich, tangy and delicious. Made locally in Highland Park by Kitchen Mouse.

CC - Vegan Cashew Herb (8oz)

CC - Vegan Cashew Herb (8oz)

$12.50Out of stock

Rich, tangy and delicious. Mixed with chives, dill and parsley. Made locally in Highland Park by Kitchen Mouse.

Fish 2 Go

Native Cure Nova Lox (4oz)

Native Cure Nova Lox (4oz)

$11.00

Locally smoked. Light delicate flavor

Whitefish Salad (8oz)

Whitefish Salad (8oz)

$11.00

House-made whitefish salad made w/ locally smoked whitefish, fennel, red onion and herbs.

New-ish & Jewish Sandwiches

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$2.00

Find bagels with cream cheese or build the sandwich of your dreams

North of York

North of York

$9.50

Your choice of bagel w/ smashed avocado spread, cucumber, radishes, sprouts, pickled onions and hot sauce. (VEGAN)

McB

McB

$11.00

Your choice of bagel w/ plain cc, Michel Cordon Bleu lox, tomato, capers and onions

Loxsmith

Loxsmith

$13.00

Your choice of bagel w/ beet cream cheese, Michel Cordon Bleu lox, crispy salmon skin, radishes, pickled fennel and fresh dill.

Whitefish

Whitefish

$12.00

Your choice of bagel w/ scallion cream cheese, whitefish salad, red onions, dill and cucumbers

Westlake

Westlake

$12.00

Your choice of bagels w/ RC provisions pastrami, house slaw, russian dressing and swiss.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$13.50

Your choice of bagel w/ RC provisions pastrami, sauerkraut, russian dressing and melted swiss. Comes with half sour and full sour spear.

Egg Sandwiches

EC

EC

$7.00

Cage-free egg and Cheese. Comes w/ Shalom Sauce (garlic herb aioli)

ECA

ECA

$9.00

Cage-free egg, Cheese and Avocado. Comes w/ Shalom Sauce (garlic herb aioli)

BEC

BEC

$10.00

Cage-free egg, cheese and thick cut bacon. Comes w/ Shalom Sauce (garlic herb aioli).

BECA

BECA

$12.50

Cage-free local egg w/ thick cut bacon, cheese and smashed avo spread. Comes w/shalom sauce (garlic herb aioli)

PEC

PEC

$11.50

Cage-free local egg w/ RC Provisions pastrami, mama lil's sweet hot peppers and swiss. Comes w/ Shalom Sauce (garlic herb aioli).

LEO

LEO

$12.00

Cage-free local egg w/ sauteed lox, onions, pickled fennel & plain CC. Comes w/ Shalom Sauce (garlic herb aioli).

Vegan Eggwich

Vegan Eggwich

$11.00

Vegan JUST EGG patty, tomato jam, smashed avocado spread, sprouts, pickled red onions, and Follow Your Heart vegan cheddar cheese.

Beverages

Cold Brew (16oz)

Cold Brew (16oz)

$4.50

Cold Brew coffee using beans from our favorite local roaster Madlab.

OJ

OJ

$3.75

Squeezed fresh

La Croix

La Croix

$1.75

One Cold Can

Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hand-rolled and bottom-seeded

Location

5022 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sticky Rice - Highland Park -
orange starNo Reviews
5043 York Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Magpies Softserve - Highland Park
orange starNo Reviews
5049 York Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Joy on York
orange starNo Reviews
5100 York Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
TOWN Pizza Highland Park - York Boulevard
orange star4.2 • 1,233
5101 York Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Wolfie's Hot Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
4939 York Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Amiga Amore - 5668 York Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5668 York Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston