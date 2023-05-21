Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bellia's Pizza

2256 Linglestown Road

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Popular Items

LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$13.49

Italian Sub

$8.59

Cooked ham, Genoa salami, Provolone & our house dressing

French Fries

$3.89

Main menu

Salads

Chicken Salad

$8.69

Mixed greens, tomatoes, roasted red peppers & grilled chicken topped with Mozzarella

Chef's Salad

$8.59

Large garden salad topped with turkey, ham & Provolone

Tuna Salad

$8.79

A large version of our garden salad topped with tuna, ham & Provolone

Steak Salad

$8.89

Mixed greens, tomatoes & onions topped with chopped steak & Mozzarella

Antipasto Salad

$9.19

A large version of our garden salad topped with ham, salami & Provolone

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.69

Mixed greens, tomatoes & onions, topped with chicken marinated in hot sauce

Greek Salad

$8.99

A large version of our garden salad topped with bell red pepper & Feta cheese

Garden Salad

$6.39

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives & croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.39

Mixed greens topped with croutons & Parmesan

Side Salad

$3.50

Appetizers & Side Orders

French Fries

$3.89

Cheese Fries

$6.39

Mozzarella or cheese sauce

Volcano Fries

$7.19

Hot sauce, ranch & Mozzarella

Philly Steak Fries

$8.49

Chopped steak, sauce & Mozzarella

Bacon ranch fries

$7.49

Bacon, ranch & Mozzarella

Waffle Fries

$4.59

Volcano Waffle Fries

$7.49

Hot sauce & Mozzarella

Ranch Waffle Fries

$7.49

Bacon, ranch & Mozzarella

Nacho Waffle Fries

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.69

6 pieces

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.69

6 pieces. Cream cheese

Meatballs

$5.49

6 pieces

Onion Rings

$6.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.89

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.89

Garlic Bread

$2.89

Quesadilla

$7.49

4 Chicken Fingers

$5.39

8 Chicken Fingers

$9.39

12 Chicken Fingers

$13.39

Garlic Bread Stix

$8.09

12 sticks. Includes side of tomato & garlic sauce

6 Chicken Wings

$8.99

Choose from hot, mild, BBQ, volcano, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, old bay, or sweet chili. Served with celery & 1 dressing

12 Chicken Wings

$12.99

Choose from hot, mild, BBQ, volcano, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, old bay, or sweet chili. Served with celery & 1 dressing

24 Chicken Wings

$22.49

Choose from hot, mild, BBQ, volcano, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, old bay, or sweet chili. Served with celery & 1 dressing

Boneless Wings Small

$8.99

Boneless Wings Large

$12.99

Boats

Ham-Cheese Boat

$8.59

Cooked ham, Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo topped with Mozzarella

Turkey Boat

$8.59

Smoked turkey, Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo topped with Mozzarella

Tuna Boat

$8.59

Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo topped with Mozzarella

Veggie Melt Boat

$8.59

Grilled broccoli, mushrooms & onions topped with tomatoes & Mozzarella

Meatball Parm Boat

$8.69

Topped with tomato sauce & Mozzarella

Sausage Parm Boat

$8.69

Mild sausage topped with tomato sauce & Mozzarella

Chicken Parm Boat

$8.79

Breaded chicken breasts topped with tomato sauce & Mozzarella, then toasted

Sausage Green pep Boat

$8.69

Pizza Burger Boat

$8.69

Two 1/4 pound burgers topped with sauce & Mozzarella, then toasted

Pizza Steak Boat

$8.69

Chopped steak, fried onions, pizza sauce & Mozzarella

Pasta Dishes

Baked Ziti

$14.89

Tossed with tomato sauce & Ricotta, then topped with Mozzarella & baked

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$14.69

Layers of flat pasta, hearty meat sauce, seasoned sauce blended with Ricotta topped with sauce & Mozzarella, then baked

Fettucini Alfredo

$14.69

A cream sauce made with Parmesan & Romano over fettucini

Spaghetti

$13.69

Add meatballs, sausage, or meat sauce

Parmigiana

$16.09

Choose from chicken or meatballs. Served with spaghetti

Manicotti

$14.69

Pasta tubes stuffed with Ricotta topped with sauce & Mozzarella, then baked

Ravioli

$14.89

Served with cheese & marinara sauce

Stuffed Shells

$14.69

Pasta shells filled with Ricotta topped with sauce & Mozzarella, then baked

Dinner Platters

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$9.89

Served with honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Golden Shrimp w/ Fries

$10.09

Hand-breaded jumbo shrimp fried & served with cocktail sauce or tartar sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Served with fries

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Served with fries

Kids Ravioli

$7.99

Served with cheese

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

Served with three meatballs

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Extra toppings add 1.25

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.09

Cheesecake

$4.49

Tiramisu

$5.49

Nutella Pizza 12"

$8.69

cookie

$2.00

Pizza

Small Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$10.49

SM White Pizza

$11.69

Ricotta and Mozzarella

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.69

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, sauce & cheese

SM Mexican Fiesta Pizza

$13.69

Ground beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella, sauce, jalapeños & fresh tomatoes

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$13.69

Pineapple, ham, bacon, sauce & cheese

SM Veggie Lovers Pizza

$13.69

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli & spinach

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.69

Tomato sauce with layers of grilled chicken drenched in mild sauce & Mozzarella

SM Bellia's Special Pizza

$15.69

Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.69

Grilled chicken marinated in BBQ sauce, topped with bacon & Mozzarella

Medium Pizza

MD Cheese Pizza

$12.49

MD White Pizza

$14.69

Ricotta and Mozzarella

MD Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.69

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, sauce & cheese

MDMexican Fiesta Pizza

$15.69

Ground beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella, sauce, jalapeños & fresh tomatoes

MD Hawaiian Pizza

$15.69

Pineapple, ham, bacon, sauce & cheese

MD Veggie Lovers Pizza

$15.69

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli & spinach

MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.69

Tomato sauce with layers of grilled chicken drenched in mild sauce & Mozzarella

MD Bellia's Special Pizza

$17.69

Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

MD BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.69

Grilled chicken marinated in BBQ sauce, topped with bacon & Mozzarella

Large Pizza

Sicilian pizza

$17.99
LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$13.49

LG White Pizza

$16.69

Ricotta and Mozzarella

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.69

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, sauce & cheese

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$17.69

Pineapple, ham, bacon, sauce & cheese

LG Mexican Fiesta Pizza

$17.69

Ground beef, Cheddar, Mozzarella, sauce, jalapeños & fresh tomatoes

LG Veggie Lovers Pizza

$17.69

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli & spinach

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.69

Tomato sauce with layers of grilled chicken drenched in mild sauce & Mozzarella

LG Bellia's Special Pizza

$19.69

Extra cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.69

Grilled chicken marinated in BBQ sauce, topped with bacon & Mozzarella

Cheesesteak Pizza

$20.69

Chopped steak, fried onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sauce & cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.69

Chopped chicken cheesesteak, diced tomatoes, bacon, ranch & cheese

Stuffed Pizza

$25.69

Choose from Italian, buffalo, sausage & pepperoni, and southwestern burger

Special Pizza's

volcano pizza

$18.99

margherita pizza

$18.99

focaccia pizza

$18.99

Big Mac pizza

$21.99

Taco pizza

$21.99

Pickles pizza

$18.99

Mozz sticks pizza

$18.99

check-fil A pizza

$23.99

zero calorie

$19.99

bacon chz fry pizza

$18.99

chix caesar pizza

$21.99

chix parm pizza

$22.99

honey must chix pizza

$20.99

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

Stromboli & Calzones

Small Stromboli

SM Original Boli

$11.69

Ham, salami, sauce & cheese

SM Special Boli

$13.69

Ham, salami, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, mushrooms, sauce & cheese

SM Philly Steak Boli

$13.69

Chopped steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese

SM Meat Lover Boli

$12.69

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & cheese

SM Chicken Steak Boli

$13.69

Chopped chicken steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese

SM Buffalo Chicken Boli

$13.69

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch & Mozzarella

SM Veggie Boli

$12.69

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sauce & cheese

SM Chix Bacon Ranch Boli

$13.69

Chopped chicken cheesesteak, bacon, ranch & cheese

SM Pepp Boli

$11.69

Pepperoni & cheese

Medium Stromboli

MD Original Boli

$13.69

Ham, salami, sauce & cheese

MD Special Boli

$15.69

Ham, salami, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, mushrooms, sauce & cheese

MD Philly Steak Boli

$15.69

Chopped steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese

MD Meat Lover Boli

$14.69

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & cheese

MD Chicken Steak Boli

$15.69

Chopped chicken steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese

MD Buffalo Chicken Boli

$15.69

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch & Mozzarella

MD Veggie Boli

$14.69

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sauce & cheese

MD Chix Bacon Ranch Boli

$15.69

Chopped chicken cheesesteak, bacon, ranch & cheese

MD Pepp Boli

$13.69

Pepperoni & cheese

Large Stromboli

LG Original Boli

$16.69

Ham, salami, sauce & cheese

LG Special Boli

$17.69

Ham, salami, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, mushrooms, sauce & cheese

LG Philly Steak Boli

$17.69

Chopped steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese

LG Meat Lover Boli

$16.69

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & cheese

LG Chicken Steak Boli

$17.69

Chopped chicken steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese

LG Buffalo Chicken Boli

$17.69

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, ranch & Mozzarella

LG Veggie Boli

$16.69

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, sauce & cheese

LG Chix Bacon Ranch Boli

$17.69

Chopped chicken cheesesteak, bacon, ranch & cheese

LG Pepp Boli

$16.69

Pepperoni & cheese

Calzone

SM Calzone

$10.19

Ricotta & Mozzarella

MD Calzone

$12.19

Ricotta & Mozzarella

LG Calzone

$14.19

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Sandwich

Sandwiches

Caliburger

$6.69

One beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & pickles

Chicken Filet Sandwich

$7.69

Breaded chicken breast with mayo, lettuce & tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.69

Grilled chicken, lettuce & tomatoes

Fish Sandwich

$7.89

Breaded haddock, lettuce, tomatoes & tartar sauce

Hot Sub

Hot Subs

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.49

Two 1/4 pound burgers with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo

Philly Chix steak sub

$8.69

Chopped chicken steak, sauce, fried onions & cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$8.69

Chopped chicken steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & American cheese

Chicken Filet sub

$8.79

Breaded chicken filet with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.49

Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce & tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.79

Marinated chicken tenders in hot sauce with tomatoes, lettuce & ranch

4 Star Cheeseburger Sub

$7.99

Served with 2 beef patty, fried onion, fried mushrooms, bacon, mayo, and American cheese

Classic Philly Sub

$8.69

Fried onions & cheese sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.79

Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce & diced tomatoes

Philly Cheesesteak sub

$8.69

Chopped steak, fried onions, sauce & American cheese

California Cheesesteak Sub

$8.59

Chopped steak, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, mayo & American cheese

Italian Steak sub

$8.49

Chopped steak, pepperoni, roasted red peppers & Provolone

Bellia's Special Steak sub

$8.79

Chopped steak with mushrooms, bell peppers, sauce, fried onions & American cheese

Fish Filets Sub

$8.49

Breaded haddock, lettuce, tomatoes & tartar sauce

Cold Sub

Cold Subs

Tuna-Cheese Sub

$8.59

Tuna, American cheese & mayo

Ham-Cheese Sub

$8.59

Cooked ham, Provolone & mayo

Turkey-Cheese Sub

$8.69

Smoked turkey, Provolone & mayo

Italian Sub

$8.59

Cooked ham, Genoa salami, Provolone & our house dressing

3 Cheese Sub

$8.29

American cheese, Provolone, Mozzarella & mayo

Sicilian Sub

$8.89

Cooked ham, Genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, Provolone & our house dressing

Super Italian Sub

$8.79

Cooked ham, Genoa salami, Provolone, capicola & our house dressing

Club Sub

$8.99

Cooked ham, turkey, bacon, Provolone & mayo

Hot Wrap

Hot Wraps

Chix Caesar Wrap

$7.39

Marinated grilled chicken with romaine lettuce & Provolone

California steak Wrap

$7.39

Chopped steak, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, mayo & Americans

Chix steak Wrap

$7.39

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & onions

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$7.39

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes & hot sauce with bleu cheese on the side

Chix Fajita Wrap

$7.39

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, Mozzarella & our house dressing

Chix Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.39

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, ranch & sliced tomatoes

Cold Wrap

Cold Wraps

Tuna-Cheese Wrap

$6.99

Our homemade tuna blend & American cheese

Ham-Cheese Wrap

$6.99

Cooked ham, Provolone & mayo

Italian Wrap

$6.99

Cooked ham, Genoa, salami, Provolone & our house dressing

Turkey- Cheese Wrap

$6.99

Smoked turkey, Provolone & mayo

Club Wrap

$6.99

Cooked ham, turkey, bacon, Provolone & mayo

BLT Wrap

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Beverage

Beverages

Can

$0.99

Liter

$2.49

20 Oz

$1.89

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2256 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110

Directions

