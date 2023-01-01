Bellies Barnyard Bellies Ware
91 Main Street
Ware, MA 01082
BREAKFAST
Sammiches
- Belly Melt Sammie$8.50
1 egg and choice of standard meat grilled to perfection between Texas toast. Served with choice of potato
- Pressed French Toast$8.95
1 Egg & choice of standard meat grilled between our signature French toast. Served with choice of potato
- Hashbrown Belly$8.95
1 Egg & choice of standard meat grilled between 2 fried hashbrown patties. Served with choice of potato
- Steak and Cheese$11.25
Shaved steak grilled to perfection with onions and peppers, topped with 1 egg and provolone cheese on a grilled croissant. Served with choice of potato
- Morning Sun$10.95
1 Egg & choice of standard meat grilled between a biscuit, brioche bun, bulkie bun, croissant, or English muffin. Served with choice of potato
- Ultimate Barnyard Sammie$11.50
2 Eggs with ham, sausage, bacon, and cheese between a fresh croissant. Served with choice of potato
- Walker Bkfst Ranger$12.25
A hefty piece of chicken fried steak, topped with our signature gravy, 1 egg, cheese, and served on a brioche bun with choice of potato
The Coop
- Belly Sampler$11.25
2 eggs, 2 standard meats, and choice of potato and toast
- Belly Filler$13.75
3 Eggs, 3 standard meats, and choice of potato and toast
- Belly Buster$15.50
3 Eggs, 3 standard meats, pancakes or waffles, and choice of potato and toast
- Grandmas Belly$8.25
1 egg, 1 standard meat, and choice of potato and toast
- Papa's Belly$12.50
2 eggs, 1 standard meat, our homemade biscuits and gravy, served with choice of potato
- Fireside Breakfast$9.25
A bowl of grits or oatmeal, 2 eggs, 1 standard meat and choice of toast
- Garden Scramble & Press$11.75
Our version of the omelet. you choose the veggies and cheese, and we will do the rest! Served with choice of potato and toast
- Livestock Scramble & Press$14.25
Our version of the omelet. you choose the standard meats and cheese, and we will do the rest! Served with choice of potato and toast
- Farmers Scramble & Press$15.50
Our version of the omelet. you choose the standard meats, veggies and cheese, and we will do the rest! Served with choice of potato and toast
- Buffalo Bacon scramble press$12.50
Our version of the omelet stuffed with buffalo chicken pieces, bacon, and pepperjack cheese. Served with choice of potato and toast
- Heuvos Rancheros$10.95
2 sunny side eggs on top of homemade biscuits, topped with sweet pepper rings, Salsa Verde, & Rojas sauce. Choice of 1 standard meat and potato
- Whole Barnyard Breakfast Feast$32.95
bring the appetite or the family for a breakfast found nowhere but at Bellies Barnyard!! A pile of eggs your way, 4 standard meat choices, with your choice of double potatoes, 4 pancakes or waffles, biscuits and gravy, 4 pieces of toast and topped with a banana!!
Paddock Bowls
- Garden Veggie Bowl$11.95
Eggs perfectly scrambled with all your garden veggie choices, covered atop a homemade biscuit and topped with cheese
- Meat Bowl$13.75
Eggs perfectly scrambled with all your standard meat choices, covered atop a homemade biscuit and topped with cheese
- Farmers Bowl$15.25
Eggs perfectly scrambled with all your standard meat choices, all your garden veggie choices, covered atop a homemade biscuit and topped with cheese
- Belly BBQ Bowl$13.75
Eggs perfectly scrambled with our barnyard gold pulled pork, onions, and cheese, covered atop a homemade biscuit and topped with cheese and BBQ sauce
- Pastrami and Swiss Bowl$14.25
Eggs perfectly scrambled with shaved pastrami and Swiss cheese covered atop a homemade biscuit and topped with more cheese
Batter Up!
- BELLY BACON BELGIAN WAFFLE$10.95
Homemade waffle pieces topped with sweet strawberry sauce, whipped cream, powdered sugar, 5 pieces of bacon and fresh strawberries!
- Chicken and Waffles$13.50
Our fritter fried chicken breasts served over waffle pieces and topped with powdered sugar
- Famous Belly Stack$11.75
Pancakes and more pancakes! We can't count so it's a stack unlike any other. Served with 1 standard meat choice
- The French Connection$11.25
6 pieces of our signature french toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with 1 standard meat choice
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$10.50
2 pieces of Texas toast dredged in our signature mixture, topped with cinnamon sugar icing and your choice of standard meat
- Northern Belly Biscuits & Gravy$12.50
Our traditional homemade biscuits topped with our signature sausage gravy and choice of standard meat
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffles$11.25
Deep fried waffles pieces topped with cinnamon butter, caramel sauce, whip cream, and cinnamon toast crunch pieces and powdered sugar
Signature Dishes
- S.O.B.$15.95
A pile of perfectly grilled shaved steak, onions, and peppers, served over our homemade biscuits and topped with our signature breakfast gravy!
- CCP Experience$18.95
The cow, chicken, and pig!!! A generous steak cooked to perfection, saddled with 2 eggs and bacon, with potato and toast choice
- Canyon Style Chicken & Waffles$13.50
Our fritter fried chicken breasts served over waffle pieces, topped with our Canyon sauce, honey, hot peppers, pickles and cheese
- Southern Belly Biscuits & Gravy$13.25
Our signature biscuits and gravy. Deep fried biscuit dough filled with sausage pieces, topped with our signature gravy and choice of standard meat
- Chicken N' Biscuits$13.25
Fritter fried chicken strips served over fresh biscuits and topped with our own chicken gravy!
Eggs Bennies
- B-B-B-Benny and the Spud$13.25
A Bellies original!! A large perfectly baked potato split and topped with thick cut ham, topped with 2 poached eggs, bacon bits, and our own hollandaise sauce.
- Irish Benny$14.95
Two perfectly grilled English muffins, topped with our home made hash and sliced corned beef, 2 poached eggs and our own hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of potato
- Southern Benny$14.25
Two perfectly grilled homemade biscuits, topped with 2 grilled sausage patties, 2 poached eggs and our own sausage gravy. Served with shredded hashbrowns
- Mushroom Spinach Benny$13.25
Two perfectly grilled English muffins, topped with the Earthy flavors of grilled mushrooms and spinach, 2 poached eggs and our own hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of potato
Burrito Shack
- Garden Burrito$11.50
A 12" burrito filled with eggs, cheese, and your choice of veggies, rolled tight and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of potato
- Meat Lovers Burrito$12.75
A 12" burrito filled with eggs, cheese, and your choice of standard meats, rolled tight and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of potato
- Rancher Burrito$13.25
A 12" burrito filled with eggs, cheese, and your choice of standard meats and veggies, rolled tight and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of potato
- Inferno Burrito$11.95
A 12" burrito filled with eggs pepperjack cheese, hot peppers, habanero salsa, and cayenne pepper rolled tight and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of potato
- Hashers Burrito$13.25
A 12" burrito filled with eggs, cheese, and our home made hash, rolled tight and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of potato
Kid Bellys
The Meats
Hash House
- Corned Beef Hash$5.50
Barnyard made with tons of corned beef and taters and grilled to perfection
- Corned Beef Hash w/ Onion$5.50
Barnyard made with tons of corned beef and taters w/ onions and grilled to perfection
- Western Mountain Hash$6.75
Another original!! Premium ham, peppers, onions, and seasoning tossed with shredded hashbrowns and grilled to perfection!!
Sides & Stuff
Lunch/Dinner
Garden Choices
- Bellies House Salad$9.95
Hand shredded lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers
- Classic Caesar Salad$10.95
Hand-cut romaine hearts tossed with garlic croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- The Ware Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, ham slices, green olives, and Swiss cheese. Tossed in our one-of-a-kind house made dressing.
Crock of Soup
Sammiches & Wraps
- Belly BLT$10.95
Fresh lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a pile of bacon stacked on toasted Texas bread then grilled to perfection.
- Barnyard Gold Pork Belly$11.95
A heaping portion of pulled pork tossed in our Barnyard Gold sauce Topped with coleslaw on a Brioche bun.
- Turkey Belly Club$10.95
Fresh lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a pile of turkey stacked on toasted Texas bread then grilled to perfection.
- Barnyard Chicken Belly$9.95
A golden fried chicken breast served on a grilled bulkie roll with pickles and your choice of regular or spicy mayo.
- Chicken Belly Cowboy$10.95
A golden fried chicken breast topped with fried onion petals, whiskey Aoili sauce and bacon on a grilled bulkie roll.
- Pastrami Belly Melt$12.25
Perfectly sliced premium pastrami served with Swiss cheese and brown mustard grilled to perfection on marble rye.
- Chix bacon ranch wrap$10.95
Fritter fried chicken pieces wrapped tight in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch, pressed and grilled to perfection.
- Philly Belly Wrap$12.25
Perfectly grilled shaved steak, piled with green peppers, onions, and pub cheese. Wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection
- Belly Beef & Cheddar$12.95
Perfectly sliced roast beef piled high and topped with melted pub cheese! Served on a brioche bun.
- Belly Bacon Roast Beef$12.95
Thin sliced roast beef piled high and topped with lettuce, tomato, French fried onion straws and choice of mayo or horseradish.
- Belly Rueben Melt$12.95
Slices of corned beef piled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island on grilled rye bread.
- Ham Belly Club$10.95
Fresh lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, and a pile of ham, stacked on toasted Texas bread then grilled to perfection
- The Real Swim Shady$10.95
Tuna done right!! Perfectly made tuna, piled on toasted Texas, topped with tomatoes & pickles and grilled to perfection.
Belly Wings
Barnyard Burgers
- Belly burger$12.25
1/2 pound premium burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo, on a toasted Brioche bun.
- Belly burger with cheese$13.25
1/2 pound premium burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo, on a toasted Brioche bun.
- Mystic Mountain Moose Lover$13.75
1/2 pound premium burger topped with fresh mushrooms and onions sauteed in Garlic butter sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
- Philly Bomb$14.75
1/2 pound premium burger topped with our Philly steak, peppers, onions, provolone and served on a toasted brioche bun
- The Resident Alien Mighty Matt$14.75
1/2 pound premium burger topped with fried pickles, potato sticks, lettuce and horseradish served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Inferno Belly Burger$14.25
1/2 pound premium burger topped with habanero salsa, hot peppers, cayenne pepper and red onion on a toasted brioche bun
- The Pork Belly Burger$15.25
1/2 pound premium burger topped with our Barnyard pulled pork, 3 pieces of bacon, pickles and cheddar cheese served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Green Monster$14.25
1/2 pound premium burger topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and pepperjack cheese served on a brioche bun.
- The Sunrise Spectacular Belly$15.25
1/2 pound premium burger topped with grilled ham, bacon, mayo and a fried egg on a toasted brioche bun.
- The Irish Banger$15.25
1/2 pound premium burger topped with grilled pastrami, provolone and bacon. Drizzled with whiskey aioli sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
- Big Tex$14.75
1/2 pound premium burger topped with our award winning chili and coleslaw, red onions and pepperjack cheese served on a brioche bun.
- Barnyard Bacon Ranch$14.75
1/2 pound premium burger topped with ranch dressing, homemade BBQ sauce, bacon, onion petals, and cheddar cheese served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Barnyard Bull Burger$35.95
2 half pound burgers, between double bacon, double cheese, pulled pork, pastrami, and grilled ham, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Oh, and there is a grilled cheese sammich in the middle!!
- Mac Attack$14.25
A half pound grilled hamburger with lettuce, pickle, onion, cheese, and 1000 island sandwiched between Texas toast and grilled to perfection.
- Smash Belly Melt$14.25
1/2 pound premium burger topped with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese grilled to perfection on marble rye toast.
Kid Bellys
- Kid Belly Burger$6.95
Kids burger served plain with picket fries and a pickle. Add Cheese 1.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.95
A perfectly grilled cheese served with picket fries and a pickle.
- Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
Three chicken tenders served with picket fries and a pickle.
- Kids Smack N Cheese$5.95
A bowl of our own mac and cheese served with a garlic croissant.
Side Saddles
Desserts
Drinks
Soda
Juice
Coffee
Hot Teas
Water
Tidbits (APPS)
Apps
- Pickle Bellys$11.25
Deep fried tangy pickle chips, piled high, and served with ranch dipping sauce
- Onion Bellys$10.95
Sweet onion petals deep fried to perfection served with our home made spicy ranch dipping sauce
- Garlic Parm Bellys$8.95
Our classic Belly fries tossed in our secret garlic butter sauce and topped with grated Parmesan cheese
- Veggie Belly Skewers$8.95
Two packed skewers with fresh zucchini, red onions, summer squash, tomatoes, and bell peppers are grilled to perfection brushed with a fresh garlic herb sauce then drizzled with tangy balsamic vinegar
- Chili Belly Pie$10.95
A generous portion of corn chips, topped with our award winning chili and cheddar cheese and baked to perfection
- Belly Picket Fries$6.95
Barnyard crafted fence picket style fries, fried to perfection & found only at Bellies.
Sauces
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
91 Main Street, Ware, MA 01082