Italian
Bellina-Alimentari
917 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant
El Super Pan - Ponce City Market
4.4 • 1,076
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant