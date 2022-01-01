Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Bellina-Alimentari

917 Reviews

$

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30308

Ragu
Pomodoro
Lasagne

Antipasti

Pane e Olive

Pane e Olive

$8.00

House baked schiacciata bread, marinated olives

Misto Board

Misto Board

$24.00

Local and Italian charcuterie & cheese board

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$16.00

siano burrata, arugula, watercress, croutons, pumpkin seeds, pumpkin seed oil

Polpette al Sugo

Polpette al Sugo

$18.00

House-made beef & pork meatballs, san marzano tomato sauce, schiacciata bread

Insalata

Insalata

$14.00

Mixed greens, apples, pecan, gorgonzola dolce, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, anchovy parmesan aioli, croutons, parmigiana

Pasta

Ragu

Ragu

$19.00

pappardelle , hearty slow-cooked beef and pork sauce, parmigiano reggiano

Carbonara

Carbonara

$19.00

bucatini, farm egg, English peas, smoked bacon, 30-day pecorino

Ravioli

$21.00

green garlic, mushroom, ricotta, gorgonzola fonduta

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$17.00

spaghetti, san marzano tomato sauce, basil, stracciatella, evoo

Lasagne

Lasagne

$19.00

eggplant, pomodoro, basil, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

Polpo

Polpo

$22.00

squid ink rigatoni, san marzano tomato, braised octopus, n'duja

GA Shrimp

$22.00

green garlic tagliatelle, lemon, herb, parmesan, breadcrumbs

Italian Mac & Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

rigatoni, artisanal Italian cheeses, bread crumbs

Panino

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$15.00

schiacciata, prosciutto, mozzarella, watercress

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$16.00

ciabatta, house-made Italian sausage, agrodolce onion, arugula, mayo

Italian

Italian

$14.00

schiacciata, mortadella, asiago, olive, dijon, arugula *contains nuts*

Secondi

Milanese

Milanese

$26.00

springer mountain chicken cutlet, arugula, radish, capers, tomato butter

Sides

Patate al Forno

Patate al Forno

$8.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, garlic, rosemary, parmigiano reggiano

Side Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, radish, champagne vinaigrette, parmesan

Marinated Artichokes

Marinated Artichokes

$7.00

Artichokes, niçoise olive, capers

Polenta

$7.00

Creamy polenta, parmigiano reggiano

Side of Schiacciata Bread

$2.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Mascarpone cream, espresso soaked Italian cookies

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Vanilla bean panna cotta, lemon curd, mascarpone cream.

Chocolate Cannoli

Chocolate Cannoli

$8.00

Ricotta filling, dark chocolate

Pistachio Cannoli

$8.00

Drinks

Coke Can

Coke Can

$3.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$3.00
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$3.00

Topo Chico w/ Lime

$4.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$4.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.50Out of stock
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCredit Cards
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCooking Classes
check markContactless Delivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Bellina Alimentari image
Bellina Alimentari image

