  • Bellini's Counter Clifton Park - (C) - 19 Clifton Country Road
Bellini's Counter Clifton Park (C) - 19 Clifton Country Road

No reviews yet

19 Clifton Country Road

Clifton Park, NY 12065

Order Again

Appetizers

Bavarian Soft Pretzels

$12.00

BBQ Wings

$18.00

Buffalo Wings

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Thai Chili Wings

$18.00

Bellini’s Meatballs

$14.00

Mozzarella Bread

$9.00

Pan Fried Pork Dumplings

$11.00

4 Cheese Flat Bread

$12.00

Salads

Caesar

$8.00

Market

$8.00

Pear and Walnut

$16.00

Sandwiches

Clubhouse Burger

$16.00

J&A Burger

$18.00

Steakhouse Burger

$19.00

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$19.00

High Rock Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Balsamic Wrap

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Take Home Entrees

Prodotto

$17.00

Mixed Green

$13.00

Caesar

$13.00

Carciofo

$25.00

Nino's Classic Mixed Sauce

$22.00

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$20.00

Chicken Pappardelle

$25.00

Chicken Vodka

$23.00

Pasta/ Sauce

$12.00

Take Home Platters

Platter Prodotto

$33.00

Platter Mixed Green

$26.00

Platter Caesar

$26.00

Platter Carciofo

$52.00

Platter Nino's Classic

$46.00

Platter Chicken Parm

$48.00

Platter Rigatoni Bolognese

$42.00

Platter Chicken Pappardelle

$52.00

Platter Chicken Vodka

$48.00

Classics

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Nino’s Classic

$17.00

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Bolognese

$16.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fast Casual Italian Restaurant blending traditional recipes with a modern atmosphere.

19 Clifton Country Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065

