Bellini's Counter - Latham (C) - 624 New Loudon Road

Build Your Own

Start from scratch and build your perfect wrap, pasta, or salad!
Small Bowl

Small Bowl

$7.95

Start from scratch and build your perfect small salad or pasta bowl! (Limit 3 toppings)

Large Bowl

Large Bowl

$9.95

Start from scratch and build your perfect pasta, or salad!

Wrap

Wrap

$8.95

Start from scratch and build your perfect wrap!

Counter Classics

Meditteranean

Meditteranean

$16.95

Salmon, spinach and kale, tomatoes, artichokes, cucumbers and dried cranberries. Recommended with citrus vinaigrette.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, spring mix, olives, red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, pepperoncini, and shaved Parmesan. Recommended with balsamic vinaigrette.

Big C

Big C

$11.95

Grilled chicken, Romaine, sun-dried tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and grated Romano. Recommended with Caesar dressing.

1/2 and 1/2

1/2 and 1/2

$12.95

Meatballs, Sausage, Romano and Vodka Sauce.

Fredo

Fredo

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Grated Romano, Basil Pesto and Alfredo Sauce.

Wise Guy

Wise Guy

$14.95

Grilled steak, linguini, onions and peppers with Mozzarella and Alfredo sauce.

1959

1959

$11.95

Chicken cutlet, Italian rice, Mozzarella and marinara sauce.

Counter Fit

Marathon

Marathon

$11.95

Grilled chicken, whole wheat pasta, artichokes and vodka sauce.

Lean & Green

Lean & Green

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Spinach and Kale, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Chickpeas, Cucumber Yogurt Dressing

Mother Bowl

Mother Bowl

$10.95

Quinoa, Chickpeas, Seasonal Vegetables, Cucumbers, Dried Cranberries, Carrots, Peppadews, Basil Pesto Dressing

Throwback

Throwback

$16.95

Grilled salmon, spinach and kale, carrots, roasted vegetables, cucumbers and citrus vinaigrette.

Omega

Omega

$16.95

Grilled salmon, Italian rice, onions, cucumbers and basil pesto.

Protein Pack

Protein Pack

$17.95

Grilled chicken, grilled steak, greens and beans, peppadews and marinara sauce.

Simple Bowl

Simple Pasta

Simple Pasta

$7.25

A simple pasta bowl. Pick your pasta, your sauce, and your cheese. Available in Small and Large.

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$7.25

Vegetarian, gluten free. One base, three toppings and one dressing of your choice. Available in Small and Large.

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo

Kids Alfredo

$7.75
Kids Meatballs

Kids Meatballs

$7.75
Kids Caesar

Kids Caesar

$7.75

Sides

Plain Breadstick

Plain Breadstick

$0.99
One Stick w/Sauce

One Stick w/Sauce

$2.25

One breadstick with your choice of sauce

Three Sticks w/ Sauce

Three Sticks w/ Sauce

$4.25

Three breadsticks with your choice of sauce

Six Sticks w/ Sauce

Six Sticks w/ Sauce

$7.95

Six breadsticks with your choice of two sauces

Dozen Sticks w/ Sauce

Dozen Sticks w/ Sauce

$10.95

Go all out with a dozen breadsticks and your choice of three sauces!

Meatballs

Meatballs

$6.95
Greens & Beans

Greens & Beans

$5.95
Rice

Rice

$4.95
Sausage

Sausage

$4.00
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$4.00
Chicken Cutlets

Chicken Cutlets

$5.00

Salmon

$7.00
Steak

Steak

$7.00
Roasted Veggies

Roasted Veggies

$3.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99
Sauce (3oz)

Sauce (3oz)

$0.75
Chips

Chips

$1.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.45
Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

Sauce

Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$8.95

Love our Marinara sauce? Take home a 24oz bottle with your delivery or pickup order today!

Dessert

Cannoli Chips

Cannoli Chips

$5.75
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Italian Restaurant blending traditional recipes with a modern atmosphere.

Location

624 New Loudon Road, Latham, NY 12110

Directions

Gallery
Bellini's Counter - Latham image
Bellini's Counter - Latham image
Bellini's Counter - Latham image
Bellini's Counter - Latham image

