Restaurant info

Great ideas often occur in the most comfortable of settings, and Bellini's is no exception. With that in mind, in 2008, after discussing ideas over a bottle (or 2) of wine, the concept of Bellinis was formed by Doug Hovanec. Come relax, enjoy your own glass of wine among friends, and see where your discussions take you. Bellinis is Birmingham’s only Italian Infused Steakhouse featuring the highest quality steaks hand-cut for perfection and grilled over our wood burning grill, house made pastas, veal, seafood, and classic Tuscan Italian dishes. Bellinis maintains an extensive wine selection and weekly dessert specials.