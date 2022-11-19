Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Bellini's Slingerlands (R) - 1365 New Scotland Road

1365 New Scotland Road

Slingerlands, NY 12159

Dessert

Cannoli

$3.50+

Our signature homemade cannoli, dipped with pistachio and chocolate chips

Mini Cannoli

$1.50

A miniature version of our signature homemade cannoli, dipped with pistachio and chocolate chips

Chef’s Cheesecake

$8.95

Ricotta and mascarpone cheesecake topped with luxardo cherries

Torta

$9.95

Our homemade, Award-Winning (Times Union) Chocolate cake, hazelnut mousse, and chocolate ganache. **CONTAINS NUTS**

Cannoli Cake

$8.95

Cannoli cream layered cake finished with crushed pistachios, cannoli chips and chocolate. ***CONTAINS NUTS***

Antipasti

Arancini

$13.00

Smoked mozzarella risotto balls, Italian seasoning, marinara cream sauce

Stack

$16.00

Eggplant cutlets, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction

Classic Fritti

$17.00

Fried calamari, onions & cherry peppers

Mozzarella Bread

$11.00

Roasted garlic butter, mozzarella cheese

Bellini’s Meatballs

$15.00

Signature house made meatballs, ricotta cheese

Minestra

$12.00

Greens + beans

Insalata

Di Casa

$9.00+

Greens, tomatoes, dried berries, shaved reggiano, polenta croutons, balsamic vinaigrette; Gluten Free Available; Heart Healthy

Caesar

$9.00+

Romaine hearts, J+A croutons, shaved reggiano; Gluten Free Available

Prodotto

$12.00+

Greens, pear, dried berries, walnuts, carrots, tomatoes, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette; Gluten Free Available

Mediterranean

$10.00+

Iceberg, sopressata, red onion, pepperoncini, sharp provolone, roasted red peppers, red wine vinaigrette; Gluten Free Available

Pizza

Quattro Formaggio Pizza

$15.00+

Italian cheese blend, red sauce

Margherita Pizza

$18.00+

Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella and pesto

Eggplant Pizza

$19.00+

Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction, red sauce

Broccoli & Ricotta Pizza

$18.00+

Broccoli, roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella

Meatball & Ricotta Pizza

$18.00+

Homemade meatball, fresh ricotta, red sauce

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$20.00+

Grilled chicken, fire roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, pesto, mozzarella

Sicilian Pizza

$18.00+

Sausage, meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella

Classico

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Pan fried chicken cutlets, mozzarella, rigatoni with marinara cream sauce

Veal Parmesan

$29.00

Pan fried veal cutlets, mozzarella, rigatoni with marinara cream sauce

Chicken Carciofo

$26.00

Chicken medallions, artichokes, capers, lemon, white wine, spinach, roasted red peppers, ancient grains

Salmon Carciofo

$29.00

Salmon medallions, artichokes, capers, lemon, white wine, spinach, roasted red peppers, ancient grains

Tortellini Carbonara

$21.00

Cheese filled Tortelloni, pancetta, peas, caramelized onions, parmesan-cream sauce

Napolitan

$30.00

Seared chicken, jumbo shrimp, wild mushrooms, roasted tomato garlic sauce, risotto; Gluten Free Available

Salmone

$29.00

seared salmon, Mediterranean vegetables, light Chardonnay butter sauce, risotto; Gluten Free Available; Heart Healthy

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

chicken medallions, mushrooms, Marsala, risotto; Gluten Free Available

Bistecca

$38.00

12 oz center cut strip steak, sauteed spinach and mushrooms, parmesan creme fries; Gluten Free Available

Pappardelle

$26.00

Seared chicken, spinach, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, light cream sauce; Gluten Free Pasta Available

Nino’s Classico

$24.00

Italian sausage, meatballs, pecorino romano, Bellini’s marinara cream sauce, rigatoni

Chicken Alla Vodka TEST

$24.00

Seared chicken, broccoli, caramelized onions, pecorino romano, vodka sauce, rigatoni, Gluten Free Pasta Available

Bolognese

$23.00

Meat sauce of veal, beef + pork, Stanislaus tomatoes, shaved parmigiano, pappardelle; Gluten Free Pasta Available

Shrimp & Pesto

$29.00

Jumbo shrimp, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto cream, linguine; Gluten Free Pasta Available

Scampi

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp, ancient grains, spinach, lemon, white wine butter sauce; Gluten Free Pasta Available

Seasonal Specials

Pork Milanese

$25.00

Ravioli

$21.00

Shrimp Puttenesca

$30.00

Filet Tournedos

$39.00

Family Platters

Half Platters serve 4-6 adults; Full Platters serve 8-12 adults; Please kindly allow 90+ mins advanced notice!

Mediterranean Insalata Platter

$30.00+

Iceberg, sopressata, red onion, pepperoncini, sharp provolone, roasted red peppers, red wine vinaigrette; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Prodotto Insalata Platter

$33.00+

Greens, pear, dried berries, walnuts, carrots, tomatoes, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Mixed Green Insulata Platter

$26.00+

Served with choice of dressing; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Caesar Insalata Platter

$25.00+

Romaine hearts, J+A croutons, shaved reggiano; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Lasagna Bolognese Platter

$60.00+

Meat sauce of veal, beef + pork, Stanislaus tomatoes, shaved parmigiano, pappardelle; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Chicken Carciofo Platter

$52.00+

Chicken medallions, artichokes, capers, lemon, white wine, spinach, roasted red peppers, ancient grains; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Salmon Carciofo Platter

$64.00+

Salmon medallions, artichokes, capers, lemon, white wine, spinach, roasted red peppers, ancient grains; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Nino's Classic Mixed Sauce Platter

$45.00+

Italian sausage, meatballs, pecorino romano, Bellini’s marinara cream sauce, rigatoni; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Chicken Parmesan Platter

$46.00+

Pan fried chicken cutlets, mozzarella, rigatoni with marinara cream sauce; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Veal Parmesan Platter

$55.00+

Pan fried veal cutlets, mozzarella, rigatoni with marinara cream sauce; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Sausage & Peppers Platter

$52.00+

Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Napolitan Platter

$60.00+

Seared chicken, jumbo shrimp, wild mushrooms, roasted tomato garlic sauce, risotto; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Salmone Platter

$64.00+

Seared salmon, Mediterranean vegetables, light Chardonnay butter sauce, risotto; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Eggplant Parmesan Platter

$49.00+

Pan fried eggplant, mozzarella, rigatoni with marinara cream sauce; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Baked Rigatoni Bolognese Platter

$42.00+

Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Rigatoni & Meatballs Platter

$46.00+

Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Chicken Pappardelle Platter

$52.00+

Seared chicken, spinach, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, light cream sauce; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Chicken Marsala Platter

$49.00+

Chicken medallions, mushrooms, Marsala, risotto; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Chicken Vodka Pasta Platter

$46.00+

Seared chicken, broccoli, caramelized onions, pecorino romano, vodka sauce, rigatoni; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Chicken Carbonara Platter

$64.00+

Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Chicken Milanese Platter

$52.00+

Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Shrimp Pesto Platter

$58.00+

Jumbo shrimp, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto cream, linguine; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Shrimp Scampi Platter

$57.00+

Jumbo shrimp, ancient grains, spinach, lemon, white wine butter sauce; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Minestra Platter

$36.00+

Greens + beans; Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Wild Mushrooms Risotto Platter

$39.00+

Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables Platter

$36.00+

Half Platter serves 4-6 adults; Full Platter serves 8-12 adults

Meatballs Platter

$48.00+

Hand Rolled

Monday Special

Available Mondays Only! Orders placed on other days will be voided.

Monday Chicken Parm Special

$10.95

Tuesday Special

Includes Pasta, Italian Bread and option for Salad; Available Tuesdays Only! Orders placed on other days will be voided.

Dinner Table Tuesday Special

$24.95

Includes Pasta, Italian Bread and option for Salad; Available Tuesdays Only! Orders placed on other days will be voided.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$10.95

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$8.75

Kids Pasta + Meatballs

$10.95

Kids Linguine w/ Butter

$8.75
Sunday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
The Bellini’s standard of Italian classics, pasta and pizza honored the original recipes of Anthony Marrello. Since 2002, we have since expanded to the Latham area in 2014. With each location offering unique experiences within a classic yet modern setting. We are always committed to providing the highest quality food and service in each of our current locations and as we expand to other regions.

1365 New Scotland Road, Slingerlands, NY 12159

