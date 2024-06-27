This restaurant does not have any images
Bellissima Italian Mediterranean Restaurant
8300 North FM 620
Bldg K, Suite 200
Austin, TX 78726
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Bread
Starters
- Calamari
bell peppers, arugula, house sun-dried tomato ranch, marinara$16.00
- Burrata Caprese
heirloom tomatoes, basil, arugula, olive oil, balsamic glaze$16.00
- Mozzarella Frita
house sun-dried tomato ranch, marinara$12.00
- Crab Cakes
spring mix, tangy remoulade$17.00
- Bruschetta
ciabatta, pesto, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, feta$13.00
- Bruschetta Short Rib
ciabatta, mozzarella, feta, sliced tomatoes, short rib$17.00
Salads
- Salmon Salad
romaine, mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, black olives, capers, olive oil, balsamic$20.00
- Farrow Shrimp Salad
farrow, sauteed shrimp, cherry tomato, onion, fresh basil, cucumbers, lemon vinaigrette$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Greek Salad
romaine, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, oregano, olive-feta dressing$16.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing$11.00
- Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing$5.00
- Garden Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, onions, tomato, croutons, choice of dressing$10.00
- Side Garden Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, onions, tomato, croutons, choice of dressing$5.00
- 2 oz Dressing$0.50
Pasta
- Carbonara Spaghetti
fresh spaghetti, pencetta, cream, egg yolk, parmesean$17.00
- Shrimp Fettuccine$16.00
- Pesto Fettuccine
fresh fettuccine, pesto$17.00
- Scampi
spaghetti, shrimp, garlic, calabrian chili peppers, cherry tomato, lemon$22.00
- Puttanesca Penne
penne, garlic, calabrian chili peppers, olives, capers, anchovies, marinara$18.00
- Burrata Pappardella
fresh pappardella, garlic, cherry tomatoes, basil, burrata.$18.00
- Spicy Italian Sausage
penne, spicy sausage, onion, garlic, cream cheese, basil, marinara$19.00
- Bolognese
fresh spaghetti, meat sauce$16.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
fresh fettuccine, alfredo$16.00
- Eggplant Parmesan
breaded eggplant, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, fettuccine$18.00
- Lasagna
fresh pasta, beef ragu, cheese sauce, marinara$21.00
- Manicotti
baked fresh pasta tubes, ricotta filling, marinara, mozzarella$19.00
- Spaghetti Marinara
fresh spaghetti, marinara sauce$14.00
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza
mozzarella, tomato sauce$14.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce$16.00
- Verdura Pizza
bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives, calabrian chili peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce$18.00
- Burrata Pizza
burrata, cherry tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, tomato sauce$18.00
- Bresaola Pizza
pepper crusted bresaola, onions, calabrian chili peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce, crema$19.00
- Bianca Pizza
chicken, roasted bell peppers, onions, mozzarella, white sauce$17.00
- Margarita Pizza
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, tomato sauce$16.00
Chicken
- Chicken Marsala
chicken breast, fettuccine, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce$19.00
- Chicken Parmesean
breaded chicken breast, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, fettuccine$18.00
- Chicken Piccata
chicken breast, capers, creamy lemon wine sauce$21.00
- Chicken Involtini
chicken breast, stuffed, spinach, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, tomatoes, mushrooms, sweet marsala sauce$24.00
Meat
Seafood
- Salmon Grigliato
grilled, capers, lemon butter sauce$24.00
- Seafood Pappardelle
shrimp, scallops, calamari, lemon, pappardelle, marinara$32.00
- Salmon Affumicato
smoked salmon, fettuccine, capers, cherry tomatoes, lemon, cream dill sauce$28.00
- Lobster Ravioli
fresh pasta, stuffed, lobster, ricotta, parmesan, parsley, lemon red sauce, basil$25.00
- Red Snapper
8oz red snapper, sauteed served with cold potato salad with chard, onion, lemon$27.00OUT OF STOCK
Risotto
- Shrimp and Scallop Risotto
saffron risotto, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, shrimp, scallops$38.00
- Chicken Risotto
saffron risotto, red bell peppers, green bell pepper, tomato, spinach, calabrian chili peppers, lemon zest$27.00
- Funghi Risotto
saffron risotto, wild mushrooms, tomatoes, balsamic glaze$25.00
- Shank of Lamb Risotto
braised, seasonal vegetables, saffron risotto$30.00
Kids
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Have Bellissima day!!!
8300 North FM 620, Bldg K, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78726