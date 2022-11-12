Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bell Market Catering & Events

No reviews yet

101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100

Holmdel, NJ 07733

Popular Items

Harvest Salad, Small
Mediterranean Veggie, Large
Plain Cheese, Large

Brews & Bites, POSTPONED!

With Alternate Ending Beer Co.

$45.00Out of stock

Brews & Bites is our newest Bell Market Tap Takeover series! Featuring a rotating local brewery each month, we'll be pouring a mix of signature and seasonal brews to sip and enjoy along with some delicious bites + small plates. Your ticket includes 4 generous beer samples and a couple of tasty bites to compliment the beer being poured that night! 5PM-8PM

Pizza Special!

This Pizza Package includes: -3 Large Pizzas, choice of one topping per pie -1 Salad, choice of Garden with Balsamic or Classic Caesar -1 Cookie Tray Serves 10-12ppl, no modifications, pickup only, and add-ons

Pizza Package Special!

$80.00

This Pizza Package includes: -3 Large Pizzas, choice of one topping per pie -1 Salad, choice of Garden with Balsamic or Classic Caesar -1 Cookie Tray Serves 10-12ppl, no modifications, pickup only.

Breakfast Platters

Honeybell Breakfast Pastries, Small

$36.00

Housemade Assorted Pastries: Muffins, Scones, Seasonal Offerings. Serves 12

Honeybell Breakfast Pastries, Large

$72.00

Housemade Assorted Pastries: Muffins, Scones, Seasonal Offerings. Serves 24

Assorted Danishes, Small

$30.00

Chef's selection of Seasonal Danishes, baked fresh daily. Serves 12

Assorted Danishes, Large

$54.00

Chef's selection of Seasonal Danishes, baked fresh daily. Serves 24

Seasonal Fruit Platter, Small

$48.00

Chef's Selection of Sliced Seasonal Fruit. Serves 12

Seasonal Fruit Platter, Large

$92.00

Chef's Selection of Sliced Seasonal Fruit. Serves 24

Yogurt Parfait Platter, Small

$42.00

Individual Yogurt Parfaits, Seasonal Preserves, and Housemade Granola. Serves 12

Yogurt Parfait Platter, Large

$80.00

Individual Yogurt Parfaits, Seasonal Preserves, and Housemade Granola. Serves 24

Overnight Oat Cups, Small

$42.00

Individual Chilled Vegan Oat Cups, made with Almond Milk, Seasonal Dried Fruits, and Accompaniments. Serves 12

Overnight Oat Cups, Large

$80.00

Individual Chilled Vegan Oat Cups, made with Almond Milk, Seasonal Dried Fruits, and Accompaniments. Serves 24

Herb and Cheese Frittata, Small

$52.00

Individual Frittata Cups, baked with cheddar cheese and fresh herbs. Serves 12

Herb and Cheese Frittata, Large

$98.00

Individual Frittata Cups, baked with cheddar cheese and fresh herbs. Serves 24

Breakfast Sandwiches or Wraps, Small

$36.00

Choice of Sandwiches or Wraps. Choice of Egg and Cheese, and Add Bacon or Pork Roll. Serves 6

Breakfast Sandwiches or Wraps, Large

$72.00

Choice of Sandwiches or Wraps. Choice of Egg and Cheese, and Add Bacon or Pork Roll. Serves 12

Lunch Platters

Assorted Sandwich Platter, Small

$74.00

Choice of Hoagie Rolls or Wraps, Choice of Two Sandwiches, and Choice of Add-On Toppings. Serves 12

Assorted Sandwich Platter, Large

$140.00

Choice of Hoagie Rolls or Wraps, Choice of Three Sandwiches, and Choice of Add-On Toppings. Serves 24

Green Salad, Small

$36.00

Baby Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Radish, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Serves 12

Green Salad, Large

$70.00

Baby Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Radish, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Serves 24

Harvest Salad, Small

$48.00

Baby Kale, Squash, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, Walnuts, Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette. Serves 12

Harvest Salad, Large

$92.00

Baby Kale, Squash, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, Walnuts, Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette. Serves 24

Grain Bowl, Small

$48.00

Quinoa, Spiced Carrots, Roasted Cauliflower, Herb Yogurt Dressing. Serves 12

Grain Bowl, Large

$92.00

Quinoa, Spiced Carrots, Roasted Cauliflower, Herb Yogurt Dressing. Serves 24

Caesar Salad, Small

$42.00

Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Housemade Croutons, Caesar Dressing. Serves 12

Caesar Salad, Large

$80.00

Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Housemade Croutons, Caesar Dressing. Serves 24

Pesto Pasta Salad, Small

$48.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Pesto Vinaigrette. Serves 12

Pesto Pasta Salad, Large

$92.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Pesto Vinaigrette. Serves 24

Antipasto Salad, Small

$60.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Giardiniera, Salame, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette. Serves 12

Antipasto Salad, Large

$112.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Giardiniera, Salame, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette. Serves 24

Jozu Poke Platter, Small

$150.00

Choice of Base, Choice of Proteins, Choice of Sauce, Served with Edamame and Seaweed Salad. Serves 12

Jozu Poke Platter, Large

$300.00

Choice of Base, Choice of Proteins, Choice of Sauce, Served with Edamame and Seaweed Salad. Serves 24

Cookie Platter, Small

$35.00

Seasonal Selections of Cookies. Serves 15

Cookie Platter, Large

$65.00

Seasonal Selections of Cookies. Serves 30

Hot Lunch Platters

Pasta Bolognese, Small

$72.00

Serves 12

Pasta Bolognese, Large

$138.00

Serves 24

Pasta Alfredo with Mushrooms, Bacon, Peas, Small

$72.00

Serves 12

Pasta Alfredo with Mushrooms, Bacon, Peas, Large

$138.00

Serves 24

Pasta Pomodoro with Basil, Small

$60.00

Serves 12

Pasta Pomodoro with Basil, Large

$114.00

Serves 24

Pasta with Tito's Vodka Sauce, Small

$72.00

Serves 12

Pasta with Tito's Vodka Sauce, Large

$138.00

Serves 24

Pasta with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe, Small

$78.00

Serves 12

Pasta with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe, Large

$150.00

Serves 24

Sausage & Peppers, Small

$60.00

Serves 12

Sausage & Peppers, Large

$120.00

Serves 24

Meatballs, Small

$60.00

Tomato Braised Meatballs, Herbs, Parmesan Cheese. Serves 12

Meatballs, Large

$120.00

Tomato Braised Meatballs, Herbs, Parmesan Cheese. Serves 24

Jozu Chicken with Rice, Small

$72.00

Roasted Chicken, Choice of Rice, Choice of Sauce. Serves 12

Jozu Chicken with Rice, Large

$138.00

Roasted Chicken, Choice of Rice, Choice of Sauce. Serves 24

Jozu Salmon with Rice, Small

$84.00

Roasted Salmon, Choice of Rice, Choice of Sauce. Serves 12

Jozu Salmon with Rice, Large

$160.00

Roasted Salmon, Choice of Rice, Choice of Sauce. Serves 24

Chicken Marsala, Small

$72.00

Served over Salt Baked Potatoes. Serves 12

Chicken Marsala, Large

$138.00

Served over Salt Baked Potatoes. Serves 24

Herb Lemon Chicken with Potatoes, Small

$72.00

Served over Salt Baked Potatoes. Serves 12

Herb Lemon Chicken with Potatoes, Large

$138.00

Served over Salt Baked Potatoes. Serves 24

Roasted Salmon over Couscous, Small

$90.00

Served with Israeli Couscous, Seasonal Vegetables, Herb Yogurt. Serves 12

Roasted Salmon over Couscous, Large

$174.00

Served with Israeli Couscous, Seasonal Vegetables, Herb Yogurt. Serves 24

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Small

$48.00

Selection of Seasonal Vegetables. Serves 12

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Large

$90.00

Selection of Seasonal Vegetables. Serves 24

PM Platters

Hummus and Flatbread, Small

$40.00

Serves 12

Hummus and Flatbread, Large

$75.00

Serves 24

Artisanal Cheese Board, Small

$75.00

Served with Fresh Fruit, Dried Fruit, Toasted Nuts

Artisanal Cheese Board, Large

$144.00

Served with Fresh Fruit, Dried Fruit, Toasted Nuts

Charcuterie Board, Small

$85.00

Assorted Cured Meats, Assorted Pickles

Charcuterie Board, Large

$160.00

Assorted Cured Meats, Assorted Pickles

Market Crudité Platter, Small

$48.00

Seasonal Vegetables served with Buttermilk Ranch

Market Crudité Platter, Large

$90.00

Seasonal Vegetables served with Buttermilk Ranch

Cookie Platter, Small

$35.00

Seasonal Selections of Cookies. Serves 15

Cookie Platter, Large

$65.00

Seasonal Selections of Cookies. Serves 30

Pizza

Plain Cheese, Large

$18.00

Choice of Toppings, Cut into 8 Slices

Margherita, Large

$19.00

Cut into 8 Slices

Marinara & Basil, Large

$20.00

Cut into 8 Slices

White Rosemary Ricotta, Large

$21.00

Cut into 8 Slices

White, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes & Basil Large

$21.00

Cut into 8 Slices

Mediterranean Veggie, Large

$22.50

Cut into 8 Slices

Firehouse Pepperoni, Large

$22.50

Cut into 8 Slices

Sausage, Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Large

$22.00

Cut into 8 Slices

Ham & Ricotta with Capers, Large

$21.00

Cut into 8 Slices

Sausage Parm, Large

$24.00

Cut into 8 Slices

Beverages

Box of Coffee, By the Gallon

$25.00

AM Complete Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum

$120.00

Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments Orange Juice Bottled Fiji Water *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

PM Complete Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum

$120.00

Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments, Selection of Cold Beverages: Fiji Water, Assorted Sodas, and Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Cold Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum

$80.00

Assorted Bottled Beverages including Water, Iced Teas, and Sodas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Hot Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum

$80.00

Coffee, Decaffeinated Coffee, Assorted Hot Teas, and Bottled Water *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Breakfast Buffets and Packages

The Morning Basics: 20ppl minimum

$220.00

Assortment of Seasonal Pastries Fresh Fruit Cups Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments Infused Water Carafe *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

The Bell Market Continental: 20ppl minimum

$280.00

Assortment of House Baked Breakfast Pastries Individual Greek Yogurt Parfaits with Granola Sliced Fresh Fruit Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments Orange Juice Infused Water Carafe *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

The Deluxe Continental: 20ppl minimum

$320.00

Assortment of House Baked Breakfast Pastries Individual Greek Yogurt Parfaits with Granola Sliced Fresh Fruit KIND Bars Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments Orange Juice Infused Water Carafe *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Classic Hot Breakfast: 20ppl minimum

$400.00

Choice of Eggs Choice of Bacon or Sausage Roasted Breakfast Potatoes Sliced Fresh Fruit Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments Orange Juice Infused Water Carafe *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

AM Complete Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum

$120.00

Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments Orange Juice Bottled Fiji Water *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

AM Break One: 20ppl minimum

$90.00

Whole Fruit: Seasonal Assortment Assorted KIND or CLIF Bars Roasted Salted Nuts *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

AM Break Two: 20ppl minimum

$120.00

Sliced Banana Bread with Whipped Maple Butter Fresh Fruit Cups Trail Mix *Contains Nuts *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Yogurt Parfait Bar: 20ppl minimum

$90.00

"Build Your Own Style" Style Presentation: Greek Yogurt Housemade Granola Seasonal Preserves *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Cold Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum

$80.00

Assorted Bottled Beverages including Water, Iced Teas, and Sodas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Hot Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum

$80.00

Coffee, Decaffeinated Coffee, Assorted Hot Teas, and Bottled Water *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Breakfast Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum

$100.00

Coffee, Decaffeinated Coffee, Assorted Hot Teas, Orange Juice, and Bottled Water *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Lunch Buffets and Packages

Individual Bagged Sandwich Salad Lunch: 12ppl minimum

$216.00

Starts at 12 guests. Please place in the notes each person's name and their choices to be individually bagged. Per person selections included: Choice of Wrap Choice of Salad Choice of Drink Includes Chocolate Chip Cookie, Utensils, and Labeled Bag

Bell Market Sandwich & Salad Lunch: 20ppl minimum

$360.00

Choice of One Salad Choice of Three Sandwiches Assorted Cookies & Brownies Zapps Chips Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Bell Market Pasta & Salad Lunch: 20ppl minimum

$480.00

Choice of Two Salads Choice of One Pasta Assorted Cookies Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Iced Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Bell Market Pizza "Plus" Lunch: 20ppl minimum

$360.00

Choice of Two Salads Assortment of Pizzas Assorted Cookies Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Teas. Assortment of Pizzas can include Plain Cheese, Pepperoni, White Ricotta, Vegetable, and/or Italian Sausage. *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Bell Market Executive Hot Lunch: 20ppl minimum

$560.00

Choice of Two Salads Choice of One Pasta Choice of One Entree Assorted Cookies Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Iced Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Jozu Poke Station: 20ppl minimum

$400.00

Choice of One Protein Choice of Sauce Choice of Rice Includes Seaweed Salad and Edamame. Assorted Cookies Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Jozu Hot Lunch: 20ppl minimum

$480.00

Choice of Protein Choice of Sauce Choice of Base Broccoli with Lemon Miso Assorted Cookies Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Iced Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

PM Complete Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum

$120.00

Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments, Selection of Cold Beverages: Fiji Water, Assorted Sodas, and Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

PM Break One: 20ppl minimum

$180.00

KIND or CLIF Bars Roasted Salted Nuts Fiji Waters and Iced Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

PM Break Two: 20ppl minimum

$200.00

Seasonal Vegetable Crudité with Herb Ranch Dipping Sauce & Hummus Fiji Waters and Assorted Iced Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Sweet Break: 20ppl minimum

$120.00

Assorted Cookies & Brownies Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Zapps Kettle Chips Break: 20ppl minimum

$80.00

Assorted Zapps Chips Assorted Iced Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.

Service Fee: Per Person

Service Fee, Per Person: Includes disposable plates, utensils, napkins, and serving utensils.

$2.00

10% Service Fee on the final total order will include delivery, disposables, and setup within Bell Works. Please write your suite number or conference room within the special instructions.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

HEALTHY + DELICIOUS MEALS, STRAIGHT TO YOU For in-office catering, our team can provide setup + delivery in Bell Works, and also the simple option of picking up our beautifully arranged platters from the Bell Market Provisions counter inside the food hall. 72 Business Hours are required for any selections on the Catering Menu.

Website

Location

101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100, Holmdel, NJ 07733

Directions

Bell Market Catering & Events image
Bell Market Catering & Events image

