Bell Market Catering & Events
101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100
Holmdel, NJ 07733
Brews & Bites, POSTPONED!
With Alternate Ending Beer Co.
Brews & Bites is our newest Bell Market Tap Takeover series! Featuring a rotating local brewery each month, we'll be pouring a mix of signature and seasonal brews to sip and enjoy along with some delicious bites + small plates. Your ticket includes 4 generous beer samples and a couple of tasty bites to compliment the beer being poured that night! 5PM-8PM
Pizza Special!
Breakfast Platters
Honeybell Breakfast Pastries, Small
Housemade Assorted Pastries: Muffins, Scones, Seasonal Offerings. Serves 12
Honeybell Breakfast Pastries, Large
Housemade Assorted Pastries: Muffins, Scones, Seasonal Offerings. Serves 24
Assorted Danishes, Small
Chef's selection of Seasonal Danishes, baked fresh daily. Serves 12
Assorted Danishes, Large
Chef's selection of Seasonal Danishes, baked fresh daily. Serves 24
Seasonal Fruit Platter, Small
Chef's Selection of Sliced Seasonal Fruit. Serves 12
Seasonal Fruit Platter, Large
Chef's Selection of Sliced Seasonal Fruit. Serves 24
Yogurt Parfait Platter, Small
Individual Yogurt Parfaits, Seasonal Preserves, and Housemade Granola. Serves 12
Yogurt Parfait Platter, Large
Individual Yogurt Parfaits, Seasonal Preserves, and Housemade Granola. Serves 24
Overnight Oat Cups, Small
Individual Chilled Vegan Oat Cups, made with Almond Milk, Seasonal Dried Fruits, and Accompaniments. Serves 12
Overnight Oat Cups, Large
Individual Chilled Vegan Oat Cups, made with Almond Milk, Seasonal Dried Fruits, and Accompaniments. Serves 24
Herb and Cheese Frittata, Small
Individual Frittata Cups, baked with cheddar cheese and fresh herbs. Serves 12
Herb and Cheese Frittata, Large
Individual Frittata Cups, baked with cheddar cheese and fresh herbs. Serves 24
Breakfast Sandwiches or Wraps, Small
Choice of Sandwiches or Wraps. Choice of Egg and Cheese, and Add Bacon or Pork Roll. Serves 6
Breakfast Sandwiches or Wraps, Large
Choice of Sandwiches or Wraps. Choice of Egg and Cheese, and Add Bacon or Pork Roll. Serves 12
Lunch Platters
Assorted Sandwich Platter, Small
Choice of Hoagie Rolls or Wraps, Choice of Two Sandwiches, and Choice of Add-On Toppings. Serves 12
Assorted Sandwich Platter, Large
Choice of Hoagie Rolls or Wraps, Choice of Three Sandwiches, and Choice of Add-On Toppings. Serves 24
Green Salad, Small
Baby Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Radish, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Serves 12
Green Salad, Large
Baby Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Radish, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Serves 24
Harvest Salad, Small
Baby Kale, Squash, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, Walnuts, Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette. Serves 12
Harvest Salad, Large
Baby Kale, Squash, Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, Walnuts, Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette. Serves 24
Grain Bowl, Small
Quinoa, Spiced Carrots, Roasted Cauliflower, Herb Yogurt Dressing. Serves 12
Grain Bowl, Large
Quinoa, Spiced Carrots, Roasted Cauliflower, Herb Yogurt Dressing. Serves 24
Caesar Salad, Small
Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Housemade Croutons, Caesar Dressing. Serves 12
Caesar Salad, Large
Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Housemade Croutons, Caesar Dressing. Serves 24
Pesto Pasta Salad, Small
Seasonal Vegetables, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Pesto Vinaigrette. Serves 12
Pesto Pasta Salad, Large
Seasonal Vegetables, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Pesto Vinaigrette. Serves 24
Antipasto Salad, Small
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Giardiniera, Salame, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette. Serves 12
Antipasto Salad, Large
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Giardiniera, Salame, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette. Serves 24
Jozu Poke Platter, Small
Choice of Base, Choice of Proteins, Choice of Sauce, Served with Edamame and Seaweed Salad. Serves 12
Jozu Poke Platter, Large
Choice of Base, Choice of Proteins, Choice of Sauce, Served with Edamame and Seaweed Salad. Serves 24
Cookie Platter, Small
Seasonal Selections of Cookies. Serves 15
Cookie Platter, Large
Seasonal Selections of Cookies. Serves 30
Hot Lunch Platters
Pasta Bolognese, Small
Serves 12
Pasta Bolognese, Large
Serves 24
Pasta Alfredo with Mushrooms, Bacon, Peas, Small
Serves 12
Pasta Alfredo with Mushrooms, Bacon, Peas, Large
Serves 24
Pasta Pomodoro with Basil, Small
Serves 12
Pasta Pomodoro with Basil, Large
Serves 24
Pasta with Tito's Vodka Sauce, Small
Serves 12
Pasta with Tito's Vodka Sauce, Large
Serves 24
Pasta with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe, Small
Serves 12
Pasta with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe, Large
Serves 24
Sausage & Peppers, Small
Serves 12
Sausage & Peppers, Large
Serves 24
Meatballs, Small
Tomato Braised Meatballs, Herbs, Parmesan Cheese. Serves 12
Meatballs, Large
Tomato Braised Meatballs, Herbs, Parmesan Cheese. Serves 24
Jozu Chicken with Rice, Small
Roasted Chicken, Choice of Rice, Choice of Sauce. Serves 12
Jozu Chicken with Rice, Large
Roasted Chicken, Choice of Rice, Choice of Sauce. Serves 24
Jozu Salmon with Rice, Small
Roasted Salmon, Choice of Rice, Choice of Sauce. Serves 12
Jozu Salmon with Rice, Large
Roasted Salmon, Choice of Rice, Choice of Sauce. Serves 24
Chicken Marsala, Small
Served over Salt Baked Potatoes. Serves 12
Chicken Marsala, Large
Served over Salt Baked Potatoes. Serves 24
Herb Lemon Chicken with Potatoes, Small
Served over Salt Baked Potatoes. Serves 12
Herb Lemon Chicken with Potatoes, Large
Served over Salt Baked Potatoes. Serves 24
Roasted Salmon over Couscous, Small
Served with Israeli Couscous, Seasonal Vegetables, Herb Yogurt. Serves 12
Roasted Salmon over Couscous, Large
Served with Israeli Couscous, Seasonal Vegetables, Herb Yogurt. Serves 24
Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Small
Selection of Seasonal Vegetables. Serves 12
Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Large
Selection of Seasonal Vegetables. Serves 24
PM Platters
Hummus and Flatbread, Small
Serves 12
Hummus and Flatbread, Large
Serves 24
Artisanal Cheese Board, Small
Served with Fresh Fruit, Dried Fruit, Toasted Nuts
Artisanal Cheese Board, Large
Served with Fresh Fruit, Dried Fruit, Toasted Nuts
Charcuterie Board, Small
Assorted Cured Meats, Assorted Pickles
Charcuterie Board, Large
Assorted Cured Meats, Assorted Pickles
Market Crudité Platter, Small
Seasonal Vegetables served with Buttermilk Ranch
Market Crudité Platter, Large
Seasonal Vegetables served with Buttermilk Ranch
Pizza
Plain Cheese, Large
Choice of Toppings, Cut into 8 Slices
Margherita, Large
Cut into 8 Slices
Marinara & Basil, Large
Cut into 8 Slices
White Rosemary Ricotta, Large
Cut into 8 Slices
White, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes & Basil Large
Cut into 8 Slices
Mediterranean Veggie, Large
Cut into 8 Slices
Firehouse Pepperoni, Large
Cut into 8 Slices
Sausage, Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Large
Cut into 8 Slices
Ham & Ricotta with Capers, Large
Cut into 8 Slices
Sausage Parm, Large
Cut into 8 Slices
Beverages
Box of Coffee, By the Gallon
AM Complete Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum
Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments Orange Juice Bottled Fiji Water *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
PM Complete Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum
Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments, Selection of Cold Beverages: Fiji Water, Assorted Sodas, and Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Cold Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum
Assorted Bottled Beverages including Water, Iced Teas, and Sodas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Hot Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum
Coffee, Decaffeinated Coffee, Assorted Hot Teas, and Bottled Water *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Breakfast Buffets and Packages
The Morning Basics: 20ppl minimum
Assortment of Seasonal Pastries Fresh Fruit Cups Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments Infused Water Carafe *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
The Bell Market Continental: 20ppl minimum
Assortment of House Baked Breakfast Pastries Individual Greek Yogurt Parfaits with Granola Sliced Fresh Fruit Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments Orange Juice Infused Water Carafe *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
The Deluxe Continental: 20ppl minimum
Assortment of House Baked Breakfast Pastries Individual Greek Yogurt Parfaits with Granola Sliced Fresh Fruit KIND Bars Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments Orange Juice Infused Water Carafe *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Classic Hot Breakfast: 20ppl minimum
Choice of Eggs Choice of Bacon or Sausage Roasted Breakfast Potatoes Sliced Fresh Fruit Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments Orange Juice Infused Water Carafe *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
AM Complete Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum
Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments Orange Juice Bottled Fiji Water *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
AM Break One: 20ppl minimum
Whole Fruit: Seasonal Assortment Assorted KIND or CLIF Bars Roasted Salted Nuts *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
AM Break Two: 20ppl minimum
Sliced Banana Bread with Whipped Maple Butter Fresh Fruit Cups Trail Mix *Contains Nuts *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Yogurt Parfait Bar: 20ppl minimum
"Build Your Own Style" Style Presentation: Greek Yogurt Housemade Granola Seasonal Preserves *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Cold Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum
Assorted Bottled Beverages including Water, Iced Teas, and Sodas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Hot Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum
Coffee, Decaffeinated Coffee, Assorted Hot Teas, and Bottled Water *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Breakfast Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum
Coffee, Decaffeinated Coffee, Assorted Hot Teas, Orange Juice, and Bottled Water *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Lunch Buffets and Packages
Individual Bagged Sandwich Salad Lunch: 12ppl minimum
Starts at 12 guests. Please place in the notes each person's name and their choices to be individually bagged. Per person selections included: Choice of Wrap Choice of Salad Choice of Drink Includes Chocolate Chip Cookie, Utensils, and Labeled Bag
Bell Market Sandwich & Salad Lunch: 20ppl minimum
Choice of One Salad Choice of Three Sandwiches Assorted Cookies & Brownies Zapps Chips Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Bell Market Pasta & Salad Lunch: 20ppl minimum
Choice of Two Salads Choice of One Pasta Assorted Cookies Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Iced Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Bell Market Pizza "Plus" Lunch: 20ppl minimum
Choice of Two Salads Assortment of Pizzas Assorted Cookies Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Teas. Assortment of Pizzas can include Plain Cheese, Pepperoni, White Ricotta, Vegetable, and/or Italian Sausage. *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Bell Market Executive Hot Lunch: 20ppl minimum
Choice of Two Salads Choice of One Pasta Choice of One Entree Assorted Cookies Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Iced Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Jozu Poke Station: 20ppl minimum
Choice of One Protein Choice of Sauce Choice of Rice Includes Seaweed Salad and Edamame. Assorted Cookies Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Jozu Hot Lunch: 20ppl minimum
Choice of Protein Choice of Sauce Choice of Base Broccoli with Lemon Miso Assorted Cookies Cold Beverage Service of Bottled Fiji Water, Sodas, and Iced Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
PM Complete Beverage Service: 20ppl minimum
Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments, Selection of Cold Beverages: Fiji Water, Assorted Sodas, and Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
PM Break One: 20ppl minimum
KIND or CLIF Bars Roasted Salted Nuts Fiji Waters and Iced Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
PM Break Two: 20ppl minimum
Seasonal Vegetable Crudité with Herb Ranch Dipping Sauce & Hummus Fiji Waters and Assorted Iced Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Sweet Break: 20ppl minimum
Assorted Cookies & Brownies Coffee and Tea with Accompaniments *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Zapps Kettle Chips Break: 20ppl minimum
Assorted Zapps Chips Assorted Iced Teas *Minimum of 20 guests required for all per person buffets and packages.
Service Fee: Per Person
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
HEALTHY + DELICIOUS MEALS, STRAIGHT TO YOU For in-office catering, our team can provide setup + delivery in Bell Works, and also the simple option of picking up our beautifully arranged platters from the Bell Market Provisions counter inside the food hall. 72 Business Hours are required for any selections on the Catering Menu.
101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100, Holmdel, NJ 07733