Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Bello By Sandro Nardone

31 Reviews

$$$

1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Food the Way It's Made in Italy. Made by Our Italian Born and Trained Chef.

Website

Location

1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Directions

Gallery
Bello by Sandro Nardone image
Bello by Sandro Nardone image
Bello by Sandro Nardone image
Bello by Sandro Nardone image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Rosa - Newport Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2632 San Miguel Rd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Mutt's
orange star3.6 • 77
2531 Eastbluff Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Rothschild's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 1,522
2407 E Coast Hwy Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
Habana - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Boscoso Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
17951 Sky Park Cir F Irvine, CA 92614
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newport Beach

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
orange star4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach
orange star4.1 • 6,253
151 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
orange star4.2 • 4,455
800 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
orange star4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Billy's at the Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,275
2751 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport Beach
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston