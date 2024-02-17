Bello Wood Fired Neapolitan Pizza Studio 31 W High St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We're the only woodfired Neapolitan pizza restaurant in the area. our walls are covered in art and our pizzas are little edible artworks.
Location
31 W High St, Oxford, OH 45056
Gallery