Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Bellos

236 Reviews

$$

1712 E Franklin St

Richmond, VA 23223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:05 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:05 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:05 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:05 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:05 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

African, Caribbean Cuisine

Website

Location

1712 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23223

Directions

Gallery
Bellos Lounge image
Bellos Lounge image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hard Shell - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 2,324
1411 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
LuLu’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
21 N 17th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Station 2
orange star4.3 • 1,245
2016 East Main St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Richmond Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
orange star4.4 • 716
2300 E Broad Street Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Manchester's Table
orange starNo Reviews
201 W 7th St Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Millie's Diner - 2603 East Main St
orange star4.7 • 2,381
2603 East Main St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Station 2
orange star4.3 • 1,245
2016 East Main St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Hot Chick
orange star4.5 • 732
7 N. 17th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
C'est le Vin Wine Bar - Shockoe Bottom
orange star4.5 • 349
15 N 17th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
The Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston