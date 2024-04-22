Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria Bellport
117 South Country Road
Bellport, NY 11713
Famous Pizza
- Giuseppe Cheese$12.00+
Signature Cheese Pie that's made pizzaiolo Joe Sciara a Long Island legend since 1968.
- Giuseppe Pepperoni$14.50+
Signature Cheese Pie with Pepperoni
- Long Island Grandma$20.00
The pizza your Nonna made....
- Sicilian's Sicilian$20.00
Soft, thick crust baked in traditional seasoned pans
- Alla Vodka$17.00+
Uncle Joe's Famous Alla Vodka sauce, ham, caramelized onion
- Pizza Margherita$14.00+
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Pecorino-Romano
- Diavola$17.00+
Sopressata, calabrian chiles, parmigiana, olive oil
- Hamptons White$17.00+
Olive oil & roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, spinach, crushed red pepper, Pecorino-Romano
- Hot Honey Prosciutto$17.00+
Prosciutto, arugula, hot honey
- Spicy Buffalo$17.00+
Buffalo fried chicken, blue cheese swirl
- Sweet BBQ$17.00+
BBQ sauce, crispy chicken, cilantro, shaved red onion
- Hampton Bays Hawaiian$17.00+
Ham, pineapple, calabrian chiles
- La Carne Suda$18.00+
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon
- Parmigiana$17.00+
Breaded eggplant or chicken, mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano
- Chicken Roll$8.00
- Pepperoni Pinwheel$4.50
- spinach pinwheel$4.50
Crust Dippers
The Parms
- Chicken Parm Hero$14.00
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Chicken Parm Platter$19.00
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Eggplant Parm Hero$14.00
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Eggplant Parm Platter$18.00
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese
- Veal Parm Hero$17.00
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmigiana cheese