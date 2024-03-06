Belltower Coffee At Arlington
11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN
Arlington, TN 38002
Seasonals
Seasonal Pastries
Seasonal Drinks
Seasonal Food
Food
Sandwiches
- Breakfast Biscuit$7.00
House-made biscuit, scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese
- Bagel Sandwich$11.00
Everything Bagel, Choice of Cream Cheese or Hummus, Tomato, Cucumber, Mixed Greens
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$11.00
Baguette, Grilled Chicken, Peppers & Onions, Chipotle Seasoning, Swiss, Mayo
- Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Baguette, Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Choice of Sauce
- Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Choice of Bread, Turkey, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Sauce
- Garlic Gruyere Grilled Cheese$8.00
Herb Buttered Sourdough, Melted Gruyere
- Monte Cristo$16.00
Sourdough, Turkey, Salami, Gruyere, Raspberry Jam, Dijon Mustard, Topped with Powdered Sugar & Maple Syrup
- Toasted BLTA$12.50Out of stock
Toasted Sourdough, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Herb Aioli
Wraps / Bowls
- Breakfast Wrap$9.00+
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Tots, Melted Cheddar Bowls Served Over Quinoa & Brown Rice
- Hummus Wrap$9.00+
Hummus, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Mixed Greens, Feta, Olive Oil, Sumac Bowls Served Over Quinoa & Brown Rice
- Chicken Wrap$11.00+
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Gruyere, Herb Aioli, Mixed Greens, Tomato Bowls Served Over Quinoa & Brown Rice
- Fajita Wrap$11.00+
Grilled Chipotle Chicken, Grilled Onion & Red Pepper, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Herb Aioli, Lime Bowls Served Over Quinoa & Brown Rice
Toasts
- Avocado Toast$7.00
Toast, Avocado, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Everything Seasoning
- Burrata Toast & Jam$8.00
Toast, Raspberry Jam, Burrata, Thyme, Red Pepper Flakes
- Peanut Butter Toast & Seasonal Fruit$6.00
Toast, Peanut Butter, Seasonal Fruit, Honey, Chia Seeds
- French Toast$9.00
Brioche Bread, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar
Other Stuff
Sides
- French Fries$4.00
Golden brown fries tossed in our house seasoning.
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Tots$4.00
Golden brown tots tossed in our house seasoning.
- Chips$1.50
Miss Vickies Kettle Chips (Original)
- Gouda Mac and Cheese$4.00
- Biscuit$3.00
A warm fluffy house made biscuit!
- Eggs (2)$2.50+
Two eggs cooked just the way you like them!
- Toast (2)$2.00
Two slices of brioche toast cut diagonally.
- Bacon (3)$3.00Out of stock
Three slices of bacon!
- Sausage (2)$4.00
Two sausage patties made to order
- Maple Cinnamon Oatmeal$8.00Out of stock
- Spicy Tomato Blue Cheese Soup$4.00+
- Fruit Cup$4.00
Coffee
Espresso & Milk
- Espresso$3.00
2oz of espresso served with sparkling water
- Cortado$4.25
A 4oz hot drink comprised of 2oz of espresso & 2oz steamed milk
- Cappuccino$4.50
A 6oz hot drink comprised of 2oz of espresso & 4oz steamed milk
- Latte$5.00+
2 shots of espresso and steamed milk added to complete the drink Maximum of 3 syrup add ons
- Mocha$5.50+
Chocolate, 2oz of espresso, and iced or steamed milk to complete the drink.
Black Coffees
Signature Drinks
Seasonal Drinks
Non-Coffee Drinks
Fridge Drinks
Smoothies
Smoothies - 16 oz
Specialty Tea
Tea Lattes
- Chai Tea Latte$5.50+
The Chai Box chai concentrate, milk, & cinnamon Does contain caffeine as Chai is a black tea Does contain sugar, for a sugar free option please order Tea Latte and select "Chai"
- Matcha Latte$5.00+
Matcha Powder mixture and milk Hot or Iced
- Specialty Tea Latte$4.00+
- London Fog$4.00+Out of stock
Black Teas
- Earl Grey$3.50+
Traditional earl gray with added high quality bergamot oils from France. This is one of My Cup of Tea's Best Sellers. Try it by itself or in our London Fog Tea Latte.
- Lemon Basil$3.50+Out of stock
Oolong blended with basil, lemon oil, lemon pieces and marigold blossoms. Perfect summery tea!
- Black Currant$3.50+Out of stock
Green Teas
- Sencha$3.50+Out of stock
Traditional Green Tea for the classic green-tea-lover!
- Strawberry$3.50+Out of stock
"Riverboat Queen" from My Cup Of Tea in Memphis. A blend of strawberry and papaya flavors. Wonderful hot or iced!
- Pomegranate$3.50+Out of stock
Lighter than the black pomegranate tea, but just as flavorful! Pomegranate and rose petals for a exotic refreshing green tea!
- Spearmint$3.50+Out of stock
All the benefits of green tea with a minty kick! We love this spearmint tea best served hot. It's the perfect cure for a scratchy throat in the winter as well!
Herbal Teas
White Teas
Bakery
Muffins
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
A perfectly chewy chocolate chip cookie made with love in house.
- Snickerdoodle$2.50
Rolled in cinnamon sugar before baking, this perfectly chewy, sugary snickerdoodle is sure to be your new favorite.
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie$3.25
For our gluten-free friends we offer a peanut butter oatmeal chocolate cookie. It's chewy and delectable, made in house!
Scones
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
