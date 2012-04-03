Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio 525 S Highland St

279 Reviews

$

525 S Highland St

Memphis, TN 38111

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

525 S Highland St, Memphis, TN 38111

Directions

