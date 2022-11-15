Belly Acres - Midtown
2102 Trimble Place
Memphis, TN 38104
Popular Items
Start Your Tractor
Buffalo Bites
A plentiful helping of our free-range fried chicken nuggets tossed in our delicious homemade Buffalo sauce and served with our very own Ranch!
Cheese Fries
Our famous hand-cut fries taken to the next level with melted cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with our homemade ranch!
Loaded Cheese Fries
Our seasoned Hand cut Fries topped with melted Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Pickled Jalapenos. Served with our homemade Ranch for dipping.
Fried Green Tomato
Fried Onion Strings
Fried Pickles with Spicy Ranch
From The Garden
Veggie Plate
Select 4 of our veggie or side options to create your own veggie plate!
The Acre Salad
A bed of spring mix lettuce topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, shaved red onions, roasted pecans, croutons, and sliced avocado. Served with your choice of dressing!
Spin,Spun,Arug
A bed of fresh spinach leaves and arugula topped with feta cheese, dates, seared tuna, and roasted pecans. Served with our honey creole vinaigrette!
Caesar
A bed of Romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons. Your choice of grilled or fried nuggets. Served with our Caesar dressing!
Fried Chicken Garden Salad
Fried free-range chicken nuggets on a bed of Romaine lettuce with shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber, diced tomatoes, shaved red onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing! *Can substitute grilled nuggets upon request.
Grilled Nugget Salad
Side Salad
EXTRA DRESSING
On The Free Range
The Piper
Free-range hand-breaded chicken breast fried and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Duke's mayo on a lightly toasted potato bun
Angry Piper
Oven Roasted Chicken Breast
Free-range oven roasted chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, fresh spinach, pickled red onions, and Duke's Mayo on a lightly toasted wheat bun.
4ct Chicken Tenders
A four count of our tender free-range chicken hand-breaded and fried to perfection! served with your choice of dipping sauce!
6ct Chicken Tenders
A six count of our tender free-range chicken hand-breaded and fried to perfection! Served with your choice of dipping sauce!
12ct Chicken Tenders
A twelve count of our tender free-range chicken hand-breaded and fried to perfection! served with your choice of dipping sauce!
Chicken & Waffles
Three of our delicious hand-breaded fried chicken served on our sweet waffles with a side of maple syrup
Wings
Midtown Munchies
Signature Burgers
Belly Acre
Chorizo and grass-fed beef blended patty topped with charred jalapeno and habanero peppers, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha aioli on a lightly toasted sourdough bun.
Cowboy
Grass-fed beef patty topped with yellow cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, pickled jalapenos, BBQ sauce, and fried onion strings on a lightly toasted wheat bun.
Dare Ya
Grass-fed beef patty topped with crisp bacon, yellow Cheddar cheese, spring mix lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and our signature Acre sauce on a lightly toasted sourdough bun.
Double Dare Ya
Double grass-fed beef patty, double crispy bacon, double yellow Cheddar cheese, spring mix lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and our signature Acre sauce on a lightly toasted sourdough bun.
Triple Dare Ya
Early Riser
Grass-fed beef patty topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, Leaf lettuce, and garlic aioli. Served on our sweet waffles as your bun!
Hot Pow
Chorizo and grass-fed beef blended patty topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh spinach, caramelized onions, and garlic aioli on a lightly toasted sourdough bun.
La Vaca
Grass-fed beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh spinach, guacamole, and tomato on a lightly toasted wheat bun.
The Cure
Grass-fed beef patty topped with crisp bacon, smoked gouda, braised tomatoes, sautéed onions, and our signature Acre sauce on a lightly toasted brioche bun.
Voodoo Moo-Moo
Grass-fed beef patty topped with bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, sautéed onions, and sriracha aioli on a lightly toasted sourdough bun.
Southern Belle
Dilly Dally
BYO
Sides
1/2 Basket Fries
1/2 Basket Sweet Fries
1/2 Basket Chips
1/2 Basket TOTS
Full Basket Fries
Full Basket Sweet Fries
Full Basket Chips
Full Basket TOTS
Black Eye Pea Side
Braised Greens
Brussel Sprouts
Cabbage
Cole Slaw
Cornbread
Fried Okra
Fruit Cup
a mix of pineapple, cantelope, and grapes
Lima Beans
Mac & Cheese
Pinto Beans
Potato Salad
Side Green Tomatoes
Side Salad
Yams
Pan Mac & Chz
Pan Veggie
Quart Mac & Chz
Quart Veggie
Beefless Burgers
Magic Mushroom
Portabella mushroom cap topped with melted goat cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed onions, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Served on your choice of bun!
Black Eye Pea Burger
Black Eyed Pea patty topped with spinach, tomato, and sriracha aioli on a lightly toasted wheat bun.
Turkey
Ground turkey patty topped with yellow cheddar cheese, fresh spinach, red onion, and our signature Acre sauce on a lightly toasted wheat bun.
YellowFin Tuna
8oz seared tuna filet topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on a lightly toasted wheat bun
Little Bellies
Kid Burger
Grass fed Beef patty dressed your way and served with fries
Kid Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese on sourdough bread. Served with fries
Kid Chicken Nuggets
Fried free-range chicken nuggets. Served with Fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Kid Pb&J
Classic Peanut butter and Jelly on sourdough bread. Served with fries
Kid Mac & Cheese
Yummy four cheese Mac & Cheese served with fries
Kid Hot Dog
ADULT UPCHARGE
Drinks
Protein
Catering
BYO Burger Bar
Served buffet style. Your choice of Grass-fed Beef, Turkey, or Beyond the Beef and your choice of Wheat, Brioche, or Gluten Free bun. Served with provolone and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo, mustard, ketchup, and our house 'Acre' sauce.
Catering Nuggets
Caesar Side Salad Tray
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons. Served 5 people.
Acre Side Salad Tray
Spring mix lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, roasted pecans, feta cheese, and house-made croutons. Serves 5 people.
Garden Side Salad Tray
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, red onions, organic grape tomatoes, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and house-made croutons, Serves 5 people.
Veggies & Sides (Quart)
Choose from these veggie/side options! Jalapeno Slaw, Potato Salad, Braised Collard Greens, and Fresh Cut Fruit
Veggies & Sides (Pan)
Choose from these veggies/side options! House-Made Potato Chips, Jalapeno Slaw, Potato Salad, or Braised Collard Greens
Gallon Drink
Catering Sliders
Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray
One dozen of our delicious chocolate chip cookies baked fresh daily right here in the store!
Box Lunch
Best Breakfast Sandwich Box
Toasted flatbread or buttermilk biscuit with home cooked bacon, pork sausage, or a fried chicken patty with melted cheddar. Served with a side of fresh fruit.
Best Breakfast Dandy Dozen
4 bacon, 4 pork sausage, and 4 fried chicken patties with melted provolone cheese on our toasted flatbread or buttermilk biscuit
Fruit Tray
Delicious Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Strawberries, and Grapes cut fresh daily and served together on a tray. Serves 10-12 people.
Mac & Cheese (Pan)
A fan favorite! A full pan of our 5 cheese mac and cheese!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2102 Trimble Place, Memphis, TN 38104
Photos coming soon!