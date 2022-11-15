A map showing the location of Belly Acres - MidtownView gallery
Burgers
Vegan
Salad

Belly Acres - Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

2102 Trimble Place

Memphis, TN 38104

Order Again

Popular Items

4ct Chicken Tenders

Start Your Tractor

Buffalo Bites

Buffalo Bites

$9.75

A plentiful helping of our free-range fried chicken nuggets tossed in our delicious homemade Buffalo sauce and served with our very own Ranch!

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.75

Our famous hand-cut fries taken to the next level with melted cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with our homemade ranch!

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.75

Our seasoned Hand cut Fries topped with melted Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Pickled Jalapenos. Served with our homemade Ranch for dipping.

Fried Green Tomato

Fried Green Tomato

$7.50
Fried Onion Strings

Fried Onion Strings

$6.25
Fried Pickles with Spicy Ranch

Fried Pickles with Spicy Ranch

$8.50

From The Garden

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$11.00

Select 4 of our veggie or side options to create your own veggie plate!

The Acre Salad

The Acre Salad

$12.75

A bed of spring mix lettuce topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, shaved red onions, roasted pecans, croutons, and sliced avocado. Served with your choice of dressing!

Spin,Spun,Arug

Spin,Spun,Arug

$17.50

A bed of fresh spinach leaves and arugula topped with feta cheese, dates, seared tuna, and roasted pecans. Served with our honey creole vinaigrette!

Caesar

Caesar

$14.99

A bed of Romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons. Your choice of grilled or fried nuggets. Served with our Caesar dressing!

Fried Chicken Garden Salad

Fried Chicken Garden Salad

$14.99

Fried free-range chicken nuggets on a bed of Romaine lettuce with shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber, diced tomatoes, shaved red onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing! *Can substitute grilled nuggets upon request.

Grilled Nugget Salad

Grilled Nugget Salad

$14.99

Side Salad

$4.99

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.75

On The Free Range

The Piper

The Piper

$11.75

Free-range hand-breaded chicken breast fried and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Duke's mayo on a lightly toasted potato bun

Angry Piper

$12.50
Oven Roasted Chicken Breast

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast

$12.99

Free-range oven roasted chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, fresh spinach, pickled red onions, and Duke's Mayo on a lightly toasted wheat bun.

4ct Chicken Tenders

4ct Chicken Tenders

$11.00

A four count of our tender free-range chicken hand-breaded and fried to perfection! served with your choice of dipping sauce!

6ct Chicken Tenders

6ct Chicken Tenders

$15.50

A six count of our tender free-range chicken hand-breaded and fried to perfection! Served with your choice of dipping sauce!

12ct Chicken Tenders

12ct Chicken Tenders

$28.00

A twelve count of our tender free-range chicken hand-breaded and fried to perfection! served with your choice of dipping sauce!

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$11.00

Three of our delicious hand-breaded fried chicken served on our sweet waffles with a side of maple syrup

Wings

Wings

$13.99

Midtown Munchies

$12.99

Signature Burgers

Belly Acre

Belly Acre

$12.50

Chorizo and grass-fed beef blended patty topped with charred jalapeno and habanero peppers, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha aioli on a lightly toasted sourdough bun.

Cowboy

Cowboy

$13.99

Grass-fed beef patty topped with yellow cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, pickled jalapenos, BBQ sauce, and fried onion strings on a lightly toasted wheat bun.

Dare Ya

Dare Ya

$12.50

Grass-fed beef patty topped with crisp bacon, yellow Cheddar cheese, spring mix lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and our signature Acre sauce on a lightly toasted sourdough bun.

Double Dare Ya

Double Dare Ya

$17.50

Double grass-fed beef patty, double crispy bacon, double yellow Cheddar cheese, spring mix lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and our signature Acre sauce on a lightly toasted sourdough bun.

Triple Dare Ya

$21.99
Early Riser

Early Riser

$13.99

Grass-fed beef patty topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, Leaf lettuce, and garlic aioli. Served on our sweet waffles as your bun!

Hot Pow

Hot Pow

$12.50

Chorizo and grass-fed beef blended patty topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh spinach, caramelized onions, and garlic aioli on a lightly toasted sourdough bun.

La Vaca

La Vaca

$12.50

Grass-fed beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh spinach, guacamole, and tomato on a lightly toasted wheat bun.

The Cure

The Cure

$13.99

Grass-fed beef patty topped with crisp bacon, smoked gouda, braised tomatoes, sautéed onions, and our signature Acre sauce on a lightly toasted brioche bun.

Voodoo Moo-Moo

Voodoo Moo-Moo

$12.75

Grass-fed beef patty topped with bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, sautéed onions, and sriracha aioli on a lightly toasted sourdough bun.

Southern Belle

$13.50

Dilly Dally

$12.50

BYO

Feeling Creative? Build your own burger! Select you patty and bun and dress it your way!

Build Your Own (Patty)

$11.50

Build Your Own (Chicken)

$11.99

Beyond the Beef

$11.50

Sides

1/2 Basket Fries

$4.75

1/2 Basket Sweet Fries

$5.25

1/2 Basket Chips

$4.25

1/2 Basket TOTS

$5.50

Full Basket Fries

$8.50

Full Basket Sweet Fries

$9.50

Full Basket Chips

$7.50

Full Basket TOTS

$9.50
Black Eye Pea Side

Black Eye Pea Side

$3.00
Braised Greens

Braised Greens

$3.50
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00
Cabbage

Cabbage

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.75

Cornbread

$1.56
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.00

a mix of pineapple, cantelope, and grapes

Lima Beans

$3.75

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Pinto Beans

$3.75
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.50
Side Green Tomatoes

Side Green Tomatoes

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.99
Yams

Yams

$3.50
Pan Mac & Chz

Pan Mac & Chz

$37.50

Pan Veggie

$31.25

Quart Mac & Chz

$21.88
Quart Veggie

Quart Veggie

$18.75

Beefless Burgers

Magic Mushroom

Magic Mushroom

$12.99

Portabella mushroom cap topped with melted goat cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed onions, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Served on your choice of bun!

Black Eye Pea Burger

Black Eye Pea Burger

$11.25

Black Eyed Pea patty topped with spinach, tomato, and sriracha aioli on a lightly toasted wheat bun.

Turkey

Turkey

$11.99

Ground turkey patty topped with yellow cheddar cheese, fresh spinach, red onion, and our signature Acre sauce on a lightly toasted wheat bun.

YellowFin Tuna

$15.50

8oz seared tuna filet topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on a lightly toasted wheat bun

Little Bellies

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$8.00

Grass fed Beef patty dressed your way and served with fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Classic grilled cheese on sourdough bread. Served with fries

Kid Chicken Nuggets

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

Fried free-range chicken nuggets. Served with Fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Kid Pb&J

$6.50

Classic Peanut butter and Jelly on sourdough bread. Served with fries

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Yummy four cheese Mac & Cheese served with fries

Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$8.50

Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$3.13

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull COSMIC INFUSION

$5.00

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Tea (Half & Half)

$2.99

Tea (Sweet)

$2.99

Tea (Unsweet)

$2.99

Water

Protein

On-side Black Eye Pea Patty

$6.25

On-side Chicken Breast

$8.75

On-side Fried Nuggets

$8.75

On-side Grass-Fed Beef Patty

$7.50

On-side Grilled Nuggets

$8.75

On-side Tuna Patty

$8.75

On-side Turkey Patty

$7.50

U OF M PLATE

$16.88

Catering

BYO Burger Bar

$12.99

Served buffet style. Your choice of Grass-fed Beef, Turkey, or Beyond the Beef and your choice of Wheat, Brioche, or Gluten Free bun. Served with provolone and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo, mustard, ketchup, and our house 'Acre' sauce.

Catering Nuggets

Caesar Side Salad Tray

$25.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons. Served 5 people.

Acre Side Salad Tray

$32.99

Spring mix lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, roasted pecans, feta cheese, and house-made croutons. Serves 5 people.

Garden Side Salad Tray

$27.99

Fresh cut romaine lettuce, red onions, organic grape tomatoes, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and house-made croutons, Serves 5 people.

Veggies & Sides (Quart)

$11.99

Choose from these veggie/side options! Jalapeno Slaw, Potato Salad, Braised Collard Greens, and Fresh Cut Fruit

Veggies & Sides (Pan)

$21.99

Choose from these veggies/side options! House-Made Potato Chips, Jalapeno Slaw, Potato Salad, or Braised Collard Greens

Gallon Drink

$6.99

Catering Sliders

Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray

$13.99

One dozen of our delicious chocolate chip cookies baked fresh daily right here in the store!

Box Lunch

Best Breakfast Sandwich Box

$7.99

Toasted flatbread or buttermilk biscuit with home cooked bacon, pork sausage, or a fried chicken patty with melted cheddar. Served with a side of fresh fruit.

Best Breakfast Dandy Dozen

$39.99

4 bacon, 4 pork sausage, and 4 fried chicken patties with melted provolone cheese on our toasted flatbread or buttermilk biscuit

Fruit Tray

$33.99

Delicious Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Strawberries, and Grapes cut fresh daily and served together on a tray. Serves 10-12 people.

Mac & Cheese (Pan)

$26.99

A fan favorite! A full pan of our 5 cheese mac and cheese!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
