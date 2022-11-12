Restaurant header imageView gallery

Belly Buster's Food Truck and Catering 921 Maple St

review star

No reviews yet

921 Maple St

williamsburg, PA 16693

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Burger
Cheezy Buster
Belly Busters Fried Pierogies

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$7.50

Bacon and American

Cheezy Buster

$7.50

American and Swiss

Spicybacon

$7.50

Japs,Bacon and Liquid Cheddar

Mushroon Burger

$7.50

Mushrooms and Swiss

Chili Burger

$8.50

Homemade Chilli and Liquid Cheddar

Mozz Burger

$8.50

Mozz Sticks, Mozz Cheese,Marinara

Patty Melt

$8.50

Texas Toast,Caramelized onion,Swiss

Pizza Burger

$9.50

Pepperoni,Marinara,Mozz Cheese

Hangover Burger

$9.50

Egg,onions,peppers,mushrooms,bacon,American

Cowboy Burger

$9.50

Onion Straws,BBQ,pepper Jack

Double Bacan Burger

$13.50

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Hamburger

$7.50

1/4 Slider Burger

$5.00

Sandwiches

Lajos Happy valley sausage

$10.00

Sausage,onions,peppers

Supreme Chicken Buster

$10.00

Grilled Chicken,cooked onion,pepper,mushrooms,american

Grilled Bacon BBQ Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Chicken,Bacon,Cheffy BBQ,Mixed Cheese

Gut Buster

$10.00Out of stock

Sirloin Steak,onions,peppers,Nacho cheese

Chicken Cheese Gut Buster

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken,onions,peppers,Liquid Cheese

Fire Cracker Chicken

$10.00

Fried Chicken,Firecracker sauce,corn Salsa

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders,Red Sauce, Mozz Cheese

Pizza Steak

$11.00Out of stock

Sirloin Steak,Pepperoni,Marinara,Mozz Cheese

Lajos Mild sausage

$9.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

fries

Fresh Cut Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fries,liquid cheese

Fresh Cut Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Fries,cheese,chili

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

6 mozz sticks

Belly Busters Fried Pierogies

$8.00

Caramelized onion,7 pierogies,cheffy sauce

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms,Cheffy Sauce,Pierogie Sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Tenders

$9.00

Queso

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

mixed cheese,chicken w/Lettuce,corn salsa,cheffy sauce

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

mixed cheese,Steak w/Lettuce,corn salsa,cheffy sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Mixed Cheese w/Lettuce,Corn Salsa,Cheffy Sauce

Salads

Steak Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Garden Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Saled

$14.00Out of stock

Wings

Dozen

$14.00

Half dozen

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger Combo

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken Tender Combo

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Combo

$8.00Out of stock

Tender Combo

$10.00Out of stock

Breakfast Menu

Egg n Cheese Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Sausage , Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Steak

$7.00Out of stock

Hashbrowns

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Dr.Pepper

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Kids Drink

$1.00Out of stock
Sunday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Fresh Food, Marinated Hand Patted Burgers, Variety of Different Foods... Always Come Hungry and Leave Belly Busted...

921 Maple St, williamsburg, PA 16693

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

