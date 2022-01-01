Belly Deli imageView gallery

Belly Deli

376 Reviews

$

1317 S University Ave

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Order Again

Sandwiches

Bulgogi Beef Sammy

$8.50

Spicy Chicken Sammy

$8.50

Char-su Pork Sammy

$8.50

Soy Garlic Tofu Sammy

$8.50

Spicy Tofu Sammy

$8.50

Spicy Pork Sammy

$9.00

Cheese Steak Sammy

$10.00

Combo

$2.50

Salads

Noodle Salad

$10.50

Szechwan Stir Fry Salad

$9.50

Combo

$2.50

Sides

Pork Egg Rolls

$3.50

Kimchi fries

$9.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Coke

$2.00

perrier

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh salads and sandwiches with an Asian flair

Website

Location

1317 S University Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

Belly Deli image

