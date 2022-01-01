  • Home
Belly Kitchen & Bar - Gilbert 3150 East Ray Road

3150 East Ray Road

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Order Again

SNACKS

Crispy Spring Rolls

$10.00

2 Rolls. Lettuce wrap. Mint. Nuoc Chom Dipping Sauce. Pork, onions, wood ear mushrooms, mung bean noodles.

Mam Kho Quét

$9.00

Chicken Skewer

$10.00

Hangar Steak Skewer

$13.00

Pork Satay Skewer

$10.00

Meat Flight

$33.00

VEGETABLES/SALADS

Green Papaya Salad

$10.00

Romaine 'Caesar"

$10.00

Sautéed Broccolini

$12.00

Fiery Braised Jackfruit

$12.00

Pan Seared King Oyster Mushrooms

$19.00Out of stock

Green Beans w/ Bonito

$12.00

Green Beans NO BONITO

$10.00

Grilled Street Corn

$4.00

Yellow Thai Curry

$16.00Out of stock

Shishitos

$12.00Out of stock

Mushroom Nugs

$14.00

SEAFOOD

Soft Shell Bao Buns

$18.00

Crispy White Fish

$28.00

Vietnamese Crab Crepe

$31.00

Pei Mussels

$28.00

Grilled Oysters

$25.00

Pan Seared Ocean Trout

$26.00

SPECIALTIES

Jackfruit Fried Rice

$17.00

Pork Fried Rice

$17.00

Pork Belly & Egg Claypot

$18.00

Braised Shortrib

$25.00

Fried Chicken

$28.00+

Sunday Supper

$45.00Out of stock

Short Rib Pho

$20.00

STARCHES

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Noble Soft Roll

$3.00

Hot Vermicelli Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Bao Buns (2)

$5.00

DESSERTS

Sticky Rice

$8.00

Lemongrass Tres Leche

$8.00

NA Beverages

COFFEE

$5.00

COKE

$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

HORCHATA

$6.00

ICED TEA

$5.00

LEMONADE

$7.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$6.00

SPARKLING BOTTLE

$6.00

SPRING BOTTLE

$6.00

SPRITE

$5.00

NEXT OF KIN

$13.00

HYDRA MOCKTAIL

$11.00

TBT MOCKTAIL

$11.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

A confluence of Vietnamese, Thai, & Japanese eating & drinking culture. Natural wine & cocktails.

Location

3150 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Directions

