Belly Left Coast 523 4th st
1,421 Reviews
$$
523 4th st
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Popular Items
Salads and Soup
Belly Salad
Beet Kale Salad
Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
sourdough croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made caesar dressing
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Heirloom tomato salad with fresh pesto, basil, burrata, balsamic and a local Harvest Moon Olive Oil to top!
Wedge Salad
avocado, applewood bacon, tomatoes, house-made bleu cheese crumbles & dressing. (add chicken $3)
Small Side Salad
Soup - Bowl
Soup - Cup
Starters
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Bavarian Salted Pretzels
served with HenHouse beer cheese
Brussel Sprouts
parmesan cheese, spanish chorizo
Buffalo Chicken Wings
served with our house-made bleu cheese dressing, carrots and celery
Ceviche
served with tortilla chips
Drunken Prawns
poblano peppers, carmelized onios, cream, IPA, served with side of flatbread
Dynamite Shrimp
French Fries
Grilled Artichoke
served with lemon ancho aioli, harvest moon olive oil
Papas Bravas Fingerlings
parmesan cheese, kale, with side sriracha ketchup
Pork Nachos
jalapeno sour cream, BBQ sauce, pico de gallo
Pork Sqewers
served in carolina bbq sauce
Shishito Peppers
served with our house-made lemon ancho aioli
Spanish Style Tuna Poke
Harvest Moon Olive Oil, Capers, Red Onion, Serrano Peppers, Lemon.
Small Side Fries
Cauliflower Wings
Empty Spot
Thai Chicken Wraps
Thinly sliced smoked salmon served with capers, red onions, scallions, parsley drizzled with olive oil
Elota Skillet
Calamari
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, sriracha aioli. served on a brioche bun. side salad or potato chips.
Belly BLTA
applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño mayo. served with chips or side salad.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Pork Belly Banh-Mi
pork belly, hoisin BBQ sauce, pickled slaw, fresh herbs, served on a french roll. side salad or potato chips.
Fish Sandwich
Veggie Burger
Belly Cheese steak
Tacos
Dynamite Shrimp Tacos (2)
2 Panko Breaded Fried Shrimp Tacos, Dynamite Sauce
Hawaiian Kalua Pork Tacos (2)
smoked pork, house-made slaw, sriracha aioli with side of salsa verde
Surf & Turf Fish Tacos (2)
atlantic grilled cod, smoked applewood bacon, house-made slaw, side of salsa verde
Salmon Tacos (2)
Baja Fish tacos
Mac and Cheese
Entrees
Pizzas
Big Joe's Pork Belly Pizza
sliced pork belly, hoisin sauce, fresh mozzarella, red onions, cilantro
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza
pesto, applewood bacon, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella
Fig & Proscuitto Pizza
white truffle oil, bleu cheese crumbles, honey, arugula
Hawaiian Pizza
pulled pork, applewood smoked bacon, pineapple
Pepperoni Pizza
house made red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni
Wild Mushroom Truffle Pizza
white truffle oil, roasted garlic, cremini mushrooms, arugula, maple honey, fresh mozzarella
Italian Combo Pizza
Diablo Pizza
Sunday Morning Pizza
Sweets
Sauces/sides
Beer
Firestone Merlin 12 Oz
New Glory 12oz
Altamont - Maui Waui
BEER FLIGHT
Boont Amber 16 Oz
Booch Craft
Ace Cider 16 Oz
Sonoma Springs Subliminal Gold 16oz
North Coast Stout 12 Oz
Pizza Port 16 Oz
3rd Street Stallion Pils 16 Oz
Del Cielo Ipa 16oz
Hatchet Cider 12oz
Mighty Dry
Barrel House Juicy 16 Oz
Sierra Nevada Dankful 16 Oz
Trade 5-Tool 16 Oz
Golden Road Mango Cart
CuVer 16 Oz
Barrel Bros Sour 10 Oz
Modelo
Somoma Springs Ipa
Pitcher
Headlands Point Break 16 Oz
Lagunitas Disorerly Tea 16 Oz
Slo-brew
Fogbelt Guardian16oz
Seismic IPA
Lagunitas Ipa 16 Oz
TASTER
Thursday Pitcher
Trumer Pils 16 Oz
Del Cielo Hold My Beer Lager 16 Oz
Cooperage
Henhouse
Fogbelt Federation 12 Oz
Cali Squeese
Mare Island Stout 12 Oz
Headlands
Parliament Hazy
Golden Road Oktoberfest16 Oz
Trade 220V
Blurberry
Lagunitas Content Under Fresher 16 Oz
Speakeasy Prohibition 16oz
Original Pattern Get Dead
Death and Taxes
805
Laughing Monk Irreverent 16 Oz
Old Caz Hard Seltzer 16oz
Original Patter Easy Bird 16 Oz
Parliment Sour
10 Barrel - Cucumber Crush
Boochcraft Hibiscus Can
Bud Light
Bud Light Seltzer - Black Cherry
Corona - Extra
Guiness - Nitro
Lagunitas IP N/A
Pabst Blue Ribbon - Blue Ribbon Beer
Revision Reno AF
Tecate
White Claw Random
Hoppy Refresher
Cocktails
Aperol Sprits
Belly-Vardier
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Carafe House Margarita
Carafe Purple Hair
Carafe Specialty Margarita
Cosmopolitan
Dark And Stormy
Dirty Peach
Dirty Pink Lemonade
Grey Hound
Hard Peach Cider
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Mai Tai
Mango Lemon Drop
Mango-tini
Tito's Vodka, fresh mango puree, triple, and a little sweetness! Perfect for a pre-summer party!
Manhattan
Margarita
Margarita - Diablo
Margarita - Mango
Margarita - Marion Berry
Margarita - Passionfruit
Margarita - Strawberry
Margarita - Watermelon Mint
Margarita Flight
Martini
Mexican Coffee
Michelada
Mimosa
Mojito
Mojito - Cucumber
Mojito - Strawberry
Mojito - Watermelon
Moscow Donkey
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashion
Old Fasion
Paloma
Passion Fruit Mule
Purple Hair of the Dog
Red Sangria
Salty Dog Mule
Sonoma 75
Fords Gin, fresh dill, fresh lime, Benvolio Prosecco, and a lil' sweetness! Let's tip our hats to Sonoma County!
Strawberry Mango Marg
Trader Dave Coffee
Cocnut Grove
Espresso Martini
Lemon Do-si-dos
Pink Panther
Passionate Mariner
Whiskey Sour
Liquor
Seagram's Vodka
Tito's Vodka
Deep Eddys Lemon Vodka
Gray Goose
Absolut
Kettle One
Beluga
DBL Seagram's Vodka
DBL Tito's Vodka
DBL Deep Eddys Lemon Vodka
DBL Gray Goose
DBL Beluga
DBL Kettle One
Bombay Sapphire
Burnett's
Fords
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Cane Run White Rum
Foursquare Rum
Malibu Original
Plantation 3 Star White Rum
Redrum Caribbean Rum
Capt Morgan
DBL Cane Run White Rum
DBL Plantation 3 Star White Rum
DBL Malibu Original
DBL Redrum Caribbean Rum
Casa Noble Blanco
Casa Noble Reposado
Cassamigos Blanco
Cassamigos Reposado
Clase Azul
Don Julio - 1942
Don Julio Reposado
Elvelo Reprosado
Tequila Corralejo
Herradura Legend
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Patron Silver
Pueblo Viejo Blanco
Milagro Silver
Milagro Select Barrel
Coramino
DBL Pueblo Viejo Blanco
DBL Herradura Silver
DBL Herradura Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Cassamigos Blanco
DBL Cassamigos Reposado
DBL El Tesoro Paradiso
DBL Don Julio - 1942
DBL Milagro silver
DBL Milagro Select Barrel
Coramino
Basil Hyden
Blanton's Single Barrel
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Benchmark
Glenlevit
High N' Wicked
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Johnny Walker Black
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey
Slane
Buffalo Trace
Crown Royal
Lost Republic
DBL Evan Williams
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson Irish Whisky
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Blanton's Single Barrel
DBL Slane
Korbel Brandy
Chateau Arton Armagnac
Hennessy
La Luna Cupreata
Jager
Fernet
Fireball
Underberg
Wine
Benvolio Prosecco
La Crema Split
Hartford Court Chard
Copain Pinot Noir
La Crema Sauv Blanc
Mimosa
Hartford Chard
Murphy Goode Red Blend
Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc
Prose Blanc
Kendall Jackson Cab
Warre's Optima 3 oz port
Copain Rose
Terra Bella
BTL Copain Rose
BTL Copain Pino Noir
BTL Murphy Goode Red Blend
BTL Hartford Chard
BTL Benvolio
BTL Prose
BTL Murphy Good Sauv Blanc
BTL La Crema Sauv
BTL Caston Rose
BTL Leonhardt
Corkage
BTL KJ CAB
BTL Terra Bella
Wed Benvolioi BTL
Wed Copain BTL
Wed Cipain BTL
Wed Murphy Goode Red Blend BTL
Wed Opera Prima BTL
Wed Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc BTL
Wed La Crema Sauv BTL
Wed Root & Rubble BTL
Wed Hartford Chard BTL
Wed Daou Cab BTL
WW KJ Cab
N/A Beverages
Hats
Shirts
Sweatshirts
Come in and enjoy!
523 4th st, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Photos coming soon!