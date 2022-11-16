A map showing the location of Belly Left Coast 523 4th stView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Belly Left Coast 523 4th st

1,421 Reviews

$$

523 4th st

Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Artichoke
Margarita
Cauliflower Wings

Salads and Soup

Belly Salad

$8.50

Beet Kale Salad

$14.50

Chicken Kale Caesar Salad

$14.50

sourdough croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made caesar dressing

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$14.50

Heirloom tomato salad with fresh pesto, basil, burrata, balsamic and a local Harvest Moon Olive Oil to top!

Wedge Salad

$13.50

avocado, applewood bacon, tomatoes, house-made bleu cheese crumbles & dressing. (add chicken $3)

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Soup - Bowl

$6.50

Soup - Cup

$3.00

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.50

Bavarian Salted Pretzels

$11.00

served with HenHouse beer cheese

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

parmesan cheese, spanish chorizo

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$17.00

served with our house-made bleu cheese dressing, carrots and celery

Ceviche

$17.00

served with tortilla chips

Drunken Prawns

$15.00

poblano peppers, carmelized onios, cream, IPA, served with side of flatbread

Dynamite Shrimp

$14.00

French Fries

$8.00

Grilled Artichoke

$13.00

served with lemon ancho aioli, harvest moon olive oil

Papas Bravas Fingerlings

$12.00

parmesan cheese, kale, with side sriracha ketchup

Pork Nachos

$15.00

jalapeno sour cream, BBQ sauce, pico de gallo

Pork Sqewers

$15.00

served in carolina bbq sauce

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

served with our house-made lemon ancho aioli

Spanish Style Tuna Poke

$16.00

Harvest Moon Olive Oil, Capers, Red Onion, Serrano Peppers, Lemon.

Small Side Fries

$3.00

Cauliflower Wings

$14.50

Empty Spot

$14.00Out of stock

Thai Chicken Wraps

$17.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced smoked salmon served with capers, red onions, scallions, parsley drizzled with olive oil

Elota Skillet

$11.00

Calamari

$14.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, sriracha aioli. served on a brioche bun. side salad or potato chips.

Belly BLTA

$14.00

applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño mayo. served with chips or side salad.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Pork Belly Banh-Mi

$15.00

pork belly, hoisin BBQ sauce, pickled slaw, fresh herbs, served on a french roll. side salad or potato chips.

Fish Sandwich

$16.50

Veggie Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Belly Cheese steak

$16.00

Tacos

Dynamite Shrimp Tacos (2)

$15.00

2 Panko Breaded Fried Shrimp Tacos, Dynamite Sauce

Hawaiian Kalua Pork Tacos (2)

$15.00

smoked pork, house-made slaw, sriracha aioli with side of salsa verde

Surf & Turf Fish Tacos (2)

$16.00

atlantic grilled cod, smoked applewood bacon, house-made slaw, side of salsa verde

Salmon Tacos (2)

$16.00

Baja Fish tacos

$16.50

Mac and Cheese

Garden Truffle Mac & Cheese

$15.00

white truffle oil, roasted roma tomatoes, spinach

Three Hog Mac & Cheese

$16.00

smoked applewood bacon, mexican chorizo, spanish chorizo

Entrees

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.50

bacon, caramelized onions, american cheese, jalapeño mayo, lettuce & tomato. served with chips or house side salad. Add Avocado $2 Add Egg $2

Ny Steak

$30.00

Fish And Chips

$19.50

Salmon And Risotto

$26.50Out of stock

Pizzas

Big Joe's Pork Belly Pizza

$19.00

sliced pork belly, hoisin sauce, fresh mozzarella, red onions, cilantro

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza

$19.00

pesto, applewood bacon, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella

Fig & Proscuitto Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

white truffle oil, bleu cheese crumbles, honey, arugula

Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

pulled pork, applewood smoked bacon, pineapple

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

house made red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni

Wild Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$19.00

white truffle oil, roasted garlic, cremini mushrooms, arugula, maple honey, fresh mozzarella

Italian Combo Pizza

$19.00

Diablo Pizza

$19.00

Sunday Morning Pizza

$19.00

Sweets

Chocolate Mousse

$10.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$10.50

Tiramisu

$10.50Out of stock

Churros

$10.50

Creme Brulee

$10.50Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Sauces/sides

Ancho Aioli

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbs

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Flatbread

$2.00

Jalapeno Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Regular Mayo

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sriracha Ketchup

$0.50

Small Side Fries

$3.00

Chips and Salsa

$2.00

Mango Salsa

$0.50

Hoisin

$0.50

Beer

Firestone Merlin 12 Oz

$7.00

New Glory 12oz

$7.00

Altamont - Maui Waui

$7.00

BEER FLIGHT

$10.00

Boont Amber 16 Oz

$7.00

Booch Craft

$7.00

Ace Cider 16 Oz

$7.00

Sonoma Springs Subliminal Gold 16oz

$7.00

North Coast Stout 12 Oz

$7.00

Pizza Port 16 Oz

$7.00

3rd Street Stallion Pils 16 Oz

$7.00

Del Cielo Ipa 16oz

$7.00

Hatchet Cider 12oz

$7.00

Mighty Dry

$7.00

Barrel House Juicy 16 Oz

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Dankful 16 Oz

$7.00

Trade 5-Tool 16 Oz

$7.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$7.00

CuVer 16 Oz

$7.00

Barrel Bros Sour 10 Oz

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Somoma Springs Ipa

$7.00

Pitcher

$28.00

Headlands Point Break 16 Oz

$7.00

Lagunitas Disorerly Tea 16 Oz

$7.00

Slo-brew

$7.00

Fogbelt Guardian16oz

$7.00

Seismic IPA

$7.00

Lagunitas Ipa 16 Oz

$7.00

TASTER

Thursday Pitcher

$20.00

Trumer Pils 16 Oz

$7.00

Del Cielo Hold My Beer Lager 16 Oz

$7.00

Cooperage

$7.00

Henhouse

$7.00

Fogbelt Federation 12 Oz

$7.00

Cali Squeese

$7.00

Mare Island Stout 12 Oz

$7.00

Headlands

$7.00

Parliament Hazy

$7.00

Golden Road Oktoberfest16 Oz

$7.00

Trade 220V

$7.00

Blurberry

$7.00

Lagunitas Content Under Fresher 16 Oz

$7.00Out of stock

Speakeasy Prohibition 16oz

$7.00

Original Pattern Get Dead

$7.00

Death and Taxes

$7.00

805

$7.00

Laughing Monk Irreverent 16 Oz

$7.00

Old Caz Hard Seltzer 16oz

$7.00

Original Patter Easy Bird 16 Oz

$7.00

Parliment Sour

$7.00Out of stock

10 Barrel - Cucumber Crush

$6.00Out of stock

Boochcraft Hibiscus Can

$7.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer - Black Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

Corona - Extra

$4.00

Guiness - Nitro

$6.00

Lagunitas IP N/A

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon - Blue Ribbon Beer

$4.00

Revision Reno AF

$8.00

Tecate

$4.00Out of stock

White Claw Random

$6.00

Hoppy Refresher

$5.00

Cocktails

Aperol Sprits

$12.00

Belly-Vardier

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Carafe House Margarita

$40.00

Carafe Purple Hair

$44.00

Carafe Specialty Margarita

$48.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark And Stormy

$12.00

Dirty Peach

$12.00

Dirty Pink Lemonade

$12.00

Grey Hound

$12.00

Hard Peach Cider

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mango Lemon Drop

$13.00

Mango-tini

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, fresh mango puree, triple, and a little sweetness! Perfect for a pre-summer party!

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Margarita - Diablo

$13.00

Margarita - Mango

$13.00

Margarita - Marion Berry

$13.00

Margarita - Passionfruit

$13.00

Margarita - Strawberry

$13.00

Margarita - Watermelon Mint

$13.00

Margarita Flight

$20.00Out of stock

Martini

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mojito - Cucumber

$12.00

Mojito - Strawberry

$12.00

Mojito - Watermelon

$12.00

Moscow Donkey

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Old Fasion

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Passion Fruit Mule

$12.00

Purple Hair of the Dog

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Salty Dog Mule

$12.00

Sonoma 75

$12.00

Fords Gin, fresh dill, fresh lime, Benvolio Prosecco, and a lil' sweetness! Let's tip our hats to Sonoma County!

Strawberry Mango Marg

$12.00

Trader Dave Coffee

$12.00

Cocnut Grove

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lemon Do-si-dos

$12.00

Pink Panther

$12.00

Passionate Mariner

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Liquor

Seagram's Vodka

$9.00

Tito's Vodka

$10.00

Deep Eddys Lemon Vodka

$10.00

Gray Goose

$12.00

Absolut

$10.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Beluga

$12.00

DBL Seagram's Vodka

$18.00

DBL Tito's Vodka

$20.00

DBL Deep Eddys Lemon Vodka

$20.00

DBL Gray Goose

$24.00

DBL Beluga

$24.00

DBL Kettle One

$24.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Burnett's

$9.00

Fords

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Cane Run White Rum

$9.00

Foursquare Rum

$13.00

Malibu Original

$10.00

Plantation 3 Star White Rum

$10.00

Redrum Caribbean Rum

$10.00

Capt Morgan

$8.00

DBL Cane Run White Rum

$18.00

DBL Plantation 3 Star White Rum

$20.00

DBL Malibu Original

$20.00

DBL Redrum Caribbean Rum

$20.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$14.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$15.00

Cassamigos Blanco

$12.00

Cassamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio - 1942

$28.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Elvelo Reprosado

$12.00

Tequila Corralejo

$15.00

Herradura Legend

$25.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Milagro Select Barrel

$12.00

Coramino

$22.00

DBL Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$16.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$20.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$20.00

DBL Patron Silver

$24.00

DBL Cassamigos Blanco

$24.00

DBL Cassamigos Reposado

$28.00

DBL El Tesoro Paradiso

$36.00

DBL Don Julio - 1942

$46.00

DBL Milagro silver

$20.00

DBL Milagro Select Barrel

$24.00

Coramino

$44.00

Basil Hyden

$13.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Benchmark

$8.00

Glenlevit

$17.00

High N' Wicked

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Slane

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Lost Republic

$12.00

DBL Evan Williams

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jameson Irish Whisky

$20.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$24.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$24.00

DBL Blanton's Single Barrel

$28.00

DBL Slane

$20.00

Korbel Brandy

$12.00

Chateau Arton Armagnac

$28.00

Hennessy

$17.00

La Luna Cupreata

$14.00

Jager

$9.00

Fernet

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Underberg

$5.00

Wine

Benvolio Prosecco

$12.00

La Crema Split

$15.00

Hartford Court Chard

$14.00

Copain Pinot Noir

$16.00Out of stock

La Crema Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Hartford Chard

$14.00

Murphy Goode Red Blend

$8.00

Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Prose Blanc

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Cab

$12.00

Warre's Optima 3 oz port

$12.00

Copain Rose

$13.00

Terra Bella

$16.25

BTL Copain Rose

$40.00

BTL Copain Pino Noir

$64.00Out of stock

BTL Murphy Goode Red Blend

$20.00

BTL Hartford Chard

$52.00

BTL Benvolio

$30.00

BTL Prose

$28.00

BTL Murphy Good Sauv Blanc

$20.00

BTL La Crema Sauv

$36.00

BTL Caston Rose

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Leonhardt

$60.00Out of stock

Corkage

$15.00

BTL KJ CAB

$42.00

BTL Terra Bella

$65.00

Wed Benvolioi BTL

$15.00

Wed Copain BTL

$20.00

Wed Cipain BTL

$32.00Out of stock

Wed Murphy Goode Red Blend BTL

$10.00

Wed Opera Prima BTL

$14.00

Wed Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc BTL

$10.00

Wed La Crema Sauv BTL

$18.00

Wed Root & Rubble BTL

$26.00Out of stock

Wed Hartford Chard BTL

$22.00

Wed Daou Cab BTL

$30.00Out of stock

WW KJ Cab

$21.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cran

$3.50

Cran and Soda

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Roy Rodgers

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Kids pizza

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Pepperoni pizza

$10.00

Cheese pizza

$10.00

Chicken Fingers And Fries

$10.00

DRINKS

TT Tequila

$5.00

TT Modelo

$5.00

TT carafe Margarita

$30.00

TT carafe Specialty Marg

$35.00

FOOD

TT Special Taco

$5.00

Hats

Hat

$30.00

Shirts

Mens

$28.00

Womans

$28.00

Sweatshirts

Zip Up Hoodie

$50.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

523 4th st, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

