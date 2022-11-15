- Home
- /
- Hallandale
- /
- BELLY FISH
BELLY FISH
7 Reviews
$$
901 Federal Highway
Pegasus & Dragon Statue
Hallandale, FL 33009
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Add chopsticks and cutlery
Combos
Belly Premium Box: 10 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll
Nigiri: (2) Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly with Truffle Oil, (3) Tuna, (1) Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi Belly with Truffle Oil * Substitutions politely declined on combos
Belly Box: 6 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll
Nigiris: (1) Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly (1) Tuna, (1) Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi * Substitutions politely declined on combos
Premium Salmon Lovers Combo: 10 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll
Nigiri: (3) Faroe Island Salmon, (2) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly, (3) Faroe Island Salmon Belly, (2) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly with Truffle * Substitutions politely declined on combos
Salmon Lovers Combo: 6 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll
Nigiri: (2) Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon, (2) Faroe Island Salmon Belly, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly
3 Roll Combo
(1) Spicy Salmon Roll, (1) Spicy Tuna Roll, (1) Spicy Hamachi (substitutions politely declined on combos)
2 Roll Combo
(1) Spicy Salmon Roll & (1) Spicy Tuna Roll (substitutions politely declined on combos)
Handroll Combo
4 Hand Rolls: Spicy Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Hamachi, Avocado Served with side sauce of choice, ginger & wasabi. Packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh.
Luxe Hand Roll Combo
4 Hand Rolls: Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu, Ikura, Snow Crab, Negi-Toro (Bluefin Toro & Scallions). Served with side sauce of choice, ginger & wasabi. Packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh. Packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh.
Lunch Special: Roll & Bowl
(1) Tuna or Salmon Zuke Don (3 oz lunch portion) + 1 salmon or spicy salmon roll
Lunch Special: Ceviche & Tostada
1 ceviche and 1 tostada of your choice