BELLY FISH

7 Reviews

$$

901 Federal Highway

Pegasus & Dragon Statue

Hallandale, FL 33009

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (2 per order)
Faroe Islands Salmon - Nigiri (1 per order)
Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice (2 per order)

Combos

Belly Premium Box: 10 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll

Belly Premium Box: 10 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll

$34.95

Nigiri: (2) Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly with Truffle Oil, (3) Tuna, (1) Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi Belly with Truffle Oil * Substitutions politely declined on combos

Belly Box: 6 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll

Belly Box: 6 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll

$26.95

Nigiris: (1) Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly (1) Tuna, (1) Hamachi, (1) Torched Hamachi * Substitutions politely declined on combos

Premium Salmon Lovers Combo: 10 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll

Premium Salmon Lovers Combo: 10 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll

$34.95

Nigiri: (3) Faroe Island Salmon, (2) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly, (3) Faroe Island Salmon Belly, (2) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly with Truffle * Substitutions politely declined on combos

Salmon Lovers Combo: 6 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll

Salmon Lovers Combo: 6 Piece Nigiri + Spicy Salmon Roll

$26.95

Nigiri: (2) Faroe Island Salmon, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon, (2) Faroe Island Salmon Belly, (1) Torched Faroe Island Salmon Belly

3 Roll Combo

3 Roll Combo

$26.95

(1) Spicy Salmon Roll, (1) Spicy Tuna Roll, (1) Spicy Hamachi (substitutions politely declined on combos)

2 Roll Combo

2 Roll Combo

$17.95

(1) Spicy Salmon Roll & (1) Spicy Tuna Roll (substitutions politely declined on combos)

Handroll Combo

Handroll Combo

$17.95

4 Hand Rolls: Spicy Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Hamachi, Avocado Served with side sauce of choice, ginger & wasabi. Packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh.

Luxe Hand Roll Combo

Luxe Hand Roll Combo

$33.95

4 Hand Rolls: Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu, Ikura, Snow Crab, Negi-Toro (Bluefin Toro & Scallions). Served with side sauce of choice, ginger & wasabi. Packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh. Packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh.

Lunch Special: Roll & Bowl

Lunch Special: Roll & Bowl

$17.95Out of stock

(1) Tuna or Salmon Zuke Don (3 oz lunch portion) + 1 salmon or spicy salmon roll

Lunch Special: Ceviche & Tostada

Lunch Special: Ceviche & Tostada

$19.95Out of stock

1 ceviche and 1 tostada of your choice

Nigiri

Faroe Islands Salmon - Nigiri (1 per order)

Faroe Islands Salmon - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.25
Faroe Islands Salmon Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)

Faroe Islands Salmon Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.50
Torched Faroe Islands Salmon Belly with Truffle Oil - Nigiri (1 per order)

Torched Faroe Islands Salmon Belly with Truffle Oil - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.75
Yellowfin / Big Eye Tuna - Nigiri (1 per order)

Yellowfin / Big Eye Tuna - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.95
Hamachi - Nigiri (1 per order)

Hamachi - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.75
Hamachi Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)

Hamachi Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.95
Torched Hamachi Belly with Truffle Oil - Nigiri (1 per order)

Torched Hamachi Belly with Truffle Oil - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.95
Eel - Nigiri (1 per order)

Eel - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.75
Bluefin Tuna Akami - Nigiri (1 per order)

Bluefin Tuna Akami - Nigiri (1 per order)

$4.95
Bluefin Tuna Chu-Toro - Nigiri (1 per order)

Bluefin Tuna Chu-Toro - Nigiri (1 per order)

$5.95Out of stock
Bluefin Tuna O-Toro - Nigiri (1 per order)

Bluefin Tuna O-Toro - Nigiri (1 per order)

$6.95
Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu (1 per order)

Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu (1 per order)

$6.95
Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu + Foie Gras (1 per order)

Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu + Foie Gras (1 per order)

$10.95

Sashimi Plates

Faroe Islands Salmon Sashimi

Faroe Islands Salmon Sashimi

$11.95

avocado, cilantro, crispy capers - chipotle-ponzu

Yellowfin / Big Eye Tuna Tataki

Yellowfin / Big Eye Tuna Tataki

$11.95

scallions, sesame seeds, crispy leeks - house ponzu