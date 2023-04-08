Restaurant header imageView gallery

Belly Fish

3060 Southwest 37th Avenue

Bay 2

Miami, FL 33133

Add chopsticks and cutlery

Add chopsticks and cutlery

Combos

Premium Combo: 10 Nigiri Pieces + Spicy Salmon Roll

Premium Combo: 10 Nigiri Pieces + Spicy Salmon Roll

$35.95

nigiri: 2 faroe islands salmon, 1 torched faroe islands salmon belly, 1 torched faroe islands salmon belly with truffle oil, 3 tuna, 1 hamachi, 1 torched hamachi, 1 torched hamachi belly with truffle oil * substitutions politely declined on combos

Belly Combo: 6 Nigiri Pieces + Spicy Salmon Roll

Belly Combo: 6 Nigiri Pieces + Spicy Salmon Roll

$26.95

nigiri: faroe islands salmon, torched faroe islands salmon, torched faroe islands salmon belly, tuna, hamachi, torched hamachi * substitutions politely declined on combos

Large Salmon Lovers Combo: 10 Nigiri Pieces + Spicy Salmon Roll

Large Salmon Lovers Combo: 10 Nigiri Pieces + Spicy Salmon Roll

$35.95

nigiri: 3 faroe islands salmon, 2 torched faroe islands salmon, 3 faroe islands salmon belly, 2 torched faroe islands salmon belly with truffle oil * substitutions politely declined on combos

Salmon Lovers Combo: 6 Nigiri Pieces + Spicy Salmon Roll

Salmon Lovers Combo: 6 Nigiri Pieces + Spicy Salmon Roll

$26.95

nigiri: 2 faroe islands salmon, 1 torched faroe islands salmon, 2 faroe islands salmon belly, 1 torched faroe islands salmon belly * substitutions politely declined on combos

Omakase Combo: 10 Nigiri Pieces + Torched Salmon & Avocado Roll

Omakase Combo: 10 Nigiri Pieces + Torched Salmon & Avocado Roll

$49.95

nigiri: torched japanese A5 wagyu, eel, torched hamachi belly with truffle oil , hamachi, faroe islands salmon, faroe islands salmon belly, torched faroe islands salmon belly with truffle oil, otoro, chutoro, akami * substitutions politely declined on combos

3 Roll Combo

3 Roll Combo

$26.95

spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy hamachi * substitutions politely declined on combos

2 Roll Combo

2 Roll Combo

$18.95

spicy salmon, spicy tuna * substitutions politely declined on combos

Handroll Combo

Handroll Combo

$17.95

4 hand rolls: spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy hamachi & avocado served with side sauce of choice, ginger & wasabi packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh * substitutions politely declined on combos

Luxe Hand Roll Combo

Luxe Hand Roll Combo

$33.95

4 hand rolls: torched japanese A5 wagyu, ikura, snow crab, negitoro (fatty bluefin tuna & scallions) served with side sauce of choice, ginger & wasabi packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh * substitutions politely declined on combos

Nigiri

Faroe Islands Salmon - Nigiri (1 per order)

Faroe Islands Salmon - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.25
Faroe Islands Salmon Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)

Faroe Islands Salmon Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.50
Torched Faroe Islands Salmon Belly with Truffle Oil - Nigiri (1 per order)

Torched Faroe Islands Salmon Belly with Truffle Oil - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.75
Yellowfin / Big Eye Tuna - Nigiri (1 per order)

Yellowfin / Big Eye Tuna - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.95
Hamachi - Nigiri (1 per order)

Hamachi - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.75
Hamachi Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)

Hamachi Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.95
Torched Hamachi Belly with Truffle Oil - Nigiri (1 per order)

Torched Hamachi Belly with Truffle Oil - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.95
Eel - Nigiri (1 per order)

Eel - Nigiri (1 per order)

$3.95
Bluefin Tuna Akami - Nigiri (1 per order)

Bluefin Tuna Akami - Nigiri (1 per order)

$4.95
Bluefin Tuna Chutoro - Nigiri (1 per order)

Bluefin Tuna Chutoro - Nigiri (1 per order)

$5.95
Bluefin Tuna Otoro - Nigiri (1 per order)

Bluefin Tuna Otoro - Nigiri (1 per order)

$6.95
Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu - Nigiri (1 per order)

Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu - Nigiri (1 per order)

$6.95
Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu + Foie Gras - Nigiri (1 per order)

Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu + Foie Gras - Nigiri (1 per order)

$9.90

Sashimi Plates

Faroe Islands Salmon Sashimi

Faroe Islands Salmon Sashimi

$11.95

avocado, cilantro, crispy capers - chipotle-ponzu

Yellowfin / Big Eye Tuna Tataki

Yellowfin / Big Eye Tuna Tataki

$11.95

scallions, sesame seeds, crispy leeks - house ponzu

Hamachi Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$11.95

yuzu-kosho, truffle oil - yuzu-soy

Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (2 per order)

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (2 per order)

$5.50

serrano, cilantro (contains sesame oil) - served room temperature with a side of house soy

Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice (2 per order)

Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice (2 per order)

$5.50

crispy leeks (contains sesame oil) - served room temperature with a side of house soy

Spicy Hamachi Crispy Rice (2 per order)

Spicy Hamachi Crispy Rice (2 per order)

$5.50

serrano & cilantro - served room temperature with a side of house soy

Hand Rolls

all hand rolls are served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi
Cucumber Hand Roll

Cucumber Hand Roll

$3.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Avocado Hand Roll

Avocado Hand Roll

$3.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Faroe Islands Salmon Hand Roll

Faroe Islands Salmon Hand Roll

$4.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Faroe Islands Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

Faroe Islands Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$4.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Yellowfin / Big Eye Tuna Hand Roll

Yellowfin / Big Eye Tuna Hand Roll

$5.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$5.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Negitoro Hand Roll

Negitoro Hand Roll

$8.95

fatty bluefin tuna & scallions served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Bluefin Tuna Akami Hand Roll

Bluefin Tuna Akami Hand Roll

$8.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Bluefin Tuna Chutoro Hand Roll

Bluefin Tuna Chutoro Hand Roll

$9.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Hamachi & Scallions Hand Roll

Hamachi & Scallions Hand Roll

$6.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Spicy Hamachi Hand Roll

Spicy Hamachi Hand Roll

$6.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Snow Crab Hand Roll

Snow Crab Hand Roll

$6.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Eel Hand Roll

Eel Hand Roll

$5.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Scallops Hand Roll

Scallops Hand Roll

$8.95

nantucket bay scallops offer the perfect combination of texture and sweetness - season runs through end of march - enjoy them while they last! served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Spicy Scallops Hand Roll

Spicy Scallops Hand Roll

$8.95

nantucket bay scallops & yuzu kosho aioli these scallops offer the perfect combination of texture and sweetness season runs through end of march - enjoy them while they last! served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Ikura Hand Roll

Ikura Hand Roll

$9.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu Hand Roll

Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu Hand Roll

$11.95

served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh

Makis (Rolls)

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.95
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.95
Faroe Islands Salmon Roll

Faroe Islands Salmon Roll

$10.95
Faroe Islands Spicy Salmon Roll

Faroe Islands Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.95

*contains sesame oil

Torched Faroe Islands Salmon & Avocado Roll

Torched Faroe Islands Salmon & Avocado Roll

$10.95

torched faroe islands salmon on top - avocado & sweet miso inside

Salmon Lovers Roll

Salmon Lovers Roll

$11.95

faroe islands salmon inside - torched faroe islands salmon on top

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$10.95

yellowfin tuna

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.95

*contains sesame oil

Negitoro Roll

Negitoro Roll

$13.95

fatty bluefin tuna & scallions

Bluefin Tuna Akami & Avocado Roll

Bluefin Tuna Akami & Avocado Roll

$15.95

bluefin tuna akami, scallions & avocado

Hamachi & Scallions Roll

Hamachi & Scallions Roll

$10.95
Spicy Hamachi Roll

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$10.95
Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$10.95
Avocado Rainbow Roll

Avocado Rainbow Roll

$11.95

avocado topped with faroe islands salmon, yellowfin tuna and japanese hamachi

Real Crab California Roll

Real Crab California Roll

$12.95

snow crab, avocado, cucumber

Real Crab California Rainbow Roll

Real Crab California Rainbow Roll

$15.95

snow crab, avocado & cucumber inside - topped with faroe islands salmon, yellowfin tuna & japanese hamachi

Scallops Roll

Scallops Roll

$15.95

nantucket bay scallops offer the perfect combination of texture and sweetness - season runs through end of march - enjoy them while they last!

Spicy Scallops Roll

Spicy Scallops Roll

$15.95

nantucket bay scallops, yuzu-kosho aioli these scallops offer the perfect combination of texture and sweetness - season runs through end of march - enjoy them while they last!

Australian Dragon Roll

Australian Dragon Roll

$14.95

medium-rare australian wagyu, cilantro & maldon salt - topped with avocado - served with a side of house wagyu jus

Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu & Avocado Roll

Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu & Avocado Roll

$21.95

Tostadas

Avocado Tostada

Avocado Tostada

$7.95

corn tostada, chipotle aioli, french feta, pickled red onions, cilantro, crispy leeks (contains sesame)

Tuna Tostada

Tuna Tostada

$8.95

corn tostada, soy-lime marinated tuna, chipotle aioli, avocado, cilantro, crispy leeks (contains sesame)

Salmon Tostada

Salmon Tostada

$8.95

corn tostada, chipotle aioli, faroe islands salmon, french feta, avocado, cilantro, crispy capers, lime zest

Spicy Hamachi Tostada

Spicy Hamachi Tostada

$8.95

corn tostada, yuzu-soy marinated hamachi, yuzu-kosho aioli, avocado, serrano, scallions, cilantro, crispy leeks

Spicy Scallops Tostada

Spicy Scallops Tostada

$9.95

corn tostada, yuzu-kosho aioli, yuzu-soy marinated nantucket bay scallops, avocado, serrano peppers, scallions, crispy leeks, cilantro

Ceviches

Tuna Nikkei Ceviche

Tuna Nikkei Ceviche

$18.95

yellowfin tuna, avocado, sesame-ginger ponzu, black quinoa pop

Coconut Aji Amarillo Ceviche

Coconut Aji Amarillo Ceviche

$18.95

golden corvina, lime, avocado, red onion, crispy leeks

Belly Bowls (Cold)

Salmon Zuke Don

Salmon Zuke Don

$19.95

marinated salmon, avocado and choice of toppings over warm sushi rice or organic mixed greens

Tuna Zuke Don

Tuna Zuke Don

$19.95

marinated tuna, avocado and choice of toppings over warm sushi rice or organic mixed greens

Ikura Don

Ikura Don

$35.95

ikura, avocado and choice of toppings over warm sushi rice or organic mixed greens

Belly Bowls (Warm)

Perfect Broiled Salmon

Perfect Broiled Salmon

$22.95

faroe islands salmon broiled to golden perfection, with your choice of umami sweet miso sauce, tangy-smoky chipotle ponzu glaze, or classic teriyaki - served with yuzu-soy charred broccoli & choice of toppings over warm sushi rice

Sweet Miso Glazed Eggplant

Sweet Miso Glazed Eggplant

$15.95

yuzu-soy charred broccoli and choice of toppings over warm sushi rice

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$15.95

with your choice of umami sweet miso sauce, tangy-smoky chipotle ponzu glaze, or classic teriyaki - served with yuzu-soy charred broccoli & choice of toppings over warm sushi rice

Grilled Eel

Grilled Eel

$20.95

eel sauce, avocado and choice of toppings over warm sushi rice

Australian Wagyu Steak

Australian Wagyu Steak

$39.95

beautifully marbled & perfectly seared australian wagyu with your choice house wagyu jus (chef's recommendation), umami sweet miso sauce, or classic teriyaki - served yuzu-soy charred broccoli & choice of toppings over warm sushi rice

Salads

Perfect Salmon Salad

Perfect Salmon Salad

$22.95

faroe islands salmon broiled to golden perfection, with your choice of umami sweet miso sauce, tangy-smoky chipotle ponzu glaze, or classic teriyaki - served with organic spring mixed greens, grape tomato halves & crunchy jicama - choice of lime-miso (chef’s recommendation) or ginger-lime dressing

Perfect Grilled Chicken Salad

Perfect Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95

chicken breast grilled to golden perfection, with your choice of umami sweet miso sauce, tangy-smoky chipotle ponzu glaze, or classic teriyaki - served with organic spring mixed greens, grape tomato halves & crunchy jicama - choice of lime-miso (chef’s recommendation) or ginger-lime dressing

Australian Wagyu Steak Salad

Australian Wagyu Steak Salad

$39.95

beautifully marbled & perfectly seared australian wagyu with your choice house wagyu jus (chef's recommendation), umami sweet miso sauce, or classic teriyaki - served with organic spring mixed greens, grape tomato halves & crunchy jicama - choice of lime-miso (chef’s recommendation) or ginger-lime dressing

Sides (Warm)

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

sea salt or house salt (slightly spicy)

Yuzu-Soy Charred Broccoli

Yuzu-Soy Charred Broccoli

$5.95

*contains sesame oil

Sweet Miso Glazed Eggplant

Sweet Miso Glazed Eggplant

$5.95

scallions, sesame seeds

Warm Sushi Rice

Warm Sushi Rice

$3.95
Side Ikura Rice Bowl

Side Ikura Rice Bowl

$14.95

ikura (50g) over a bed of warm sushi rice seasoned with furikake and choice side sauce: house soy, ponzu, or spicy smoky soy

Sides (Cold)

House Salad

House Salad

$5.95

organic spring mixed greens, grape tomato halves & crunchy jicama - choice of lime-miso (chef’s recommendation) or ginger-lime dressing

Wakame (Seaweed) Salad

Wakame (Seaweed) Salad

$4.95
Ikura (50g)

Ikura (50g)

$12.95

add a side of ikura to the party

Ikura (25g)

Ikura (25g)

$7.95

add a side of ikura to the party

Alcoholic Drinks

Sapporo Premium 12 oz bottle (5% ABV)

Sapporo Premium 12 oz bottle (5% ABV)

$4.95
Singha Premium Lager 11.2 oz. bottle (5% ABV)

Singha Premium Lager 11.2 oz. bottle (5% ABV)

$4.95
Asahi Super Dry Lager 11.2 oz. bottle (5.2% ABV)

Asahi Super Dry Lager 11.2 oz. bottle (5.2% ABV)

$4.95
Hakutsuru Chika Sake Cup 200 ml cup (13.5% ABV)

Hakutsuru Chika Sake Cup 200 ml cup (13.5% ABV)

$9.95

smooth and refreshing from start to finish - light bodied and slightly dry with light aromas of honey and sugarcane, layered with roasted almond and cashews on the nose

Soto Premium Junmai Sake Cup 180 ml cup (14% ABV)

Soto Premium Junmai Sake Cup 180 ml cup (14% ABV)

$11.95

soft and light on the palate, flavor of apples, soft rice, cashews

Hakutsuru Sho-Une Junmai Dai Ginjo Sake 300 ml bottle (15.5% ABV)

Hakutsuru Sho-Une Junmai Dai Ginjo Sake 300 ml bottle (15.5% ABV)

$24.95

sho-une, meaning "soaring clouds", is a very well balanced, high quality sake - the nose is filled with peach and apple aromas - the palate has a delicate texture and hints of pear flavor - deeply complex, yet smooth, absolutely phenomenal!

Soto Super Premium Junmai Daiginjo Sake 300 ml bottle (15.5% ABV)

Soto Super Premium Junmai Daiginjo Sake 300 ml bottle (15.5% ABV)

$34.95

smooth, clean, crisp with hints of cucumber and melon

Drinks

Homemade Coconut Limeade (12 oz)

Homemade Coconut Limeade (12 oz)

$4.95
Homemade Limeade (12 oz)

Homemade Limeade (12 oz)

$4.95
Bottled Water (16 oz)

Bottled Water (16 oz)

$1.50
Perrier Sparkling Water (16.9 oz)

Perrier Sparkling Water (16.9 oz)

$3.00
Coke (12 oz can)

Coke (12 oz can)

$2.50
Diet Coke (12 oz can)

Diet Coke (12 oz can)

$2.50

Desserts

Nutella & Banana Croissant Pudding

Nutella & Banana Croissant Pudding

$5.95

warm up for 30 seconds in microwave

Mascarpone Cheesecake - Original (Hint of Lime)

Mascarpone Cheesecake - Original (Hint of Lime)

$6.95

served with 100% natural raspberry sauce on the side *contains almonds

Side Sauces & Garnishes

House Soy

House Soy

$0.50
House Ponzu

House Ponzu

$0.50
Spicy Smoky Soy

Spicy Smoky Soy

$0.50

* contains sesame oil

Yuzu Soy

Yuzu Soy

$0.50
Chipotle Ponzu

Chipotle Ponzu

$0.50
Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$0.50
Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

* contains sesame oil

Ginger

Ginger

$0.50
Wasabi

Wasabi

$0.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fast casual sushi, tostadas, bowls and more. Voted best sushi on Uber Eats Top Eats for over 20 months. For most restaurants, delivery and take-out are an afterthought. For us, providing exceptional cuisine in the comfort of your own home or wherever you may be is what makes us tick.

Website

Location

3060 Southwest 37th Avenue, Bay 2, Miami, FL 33133

Directions

