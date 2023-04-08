Belly Fish
3060 Southwest 37th Avenue
Bay 2
Miami, FL 33133
Combos
Premium Combo: 10 Nigiri Pieces + Spicy Salmon Roll
nigiri: 2 faroe islands salmon, 1 torched faroe islands salmon belly, 1 torched faroe islands salmon belly with truffle oil, 3 tuna, 1 hamachi, 1 torched hamachi, 1 torched hamachi belly with truffle oil * substitutions politely declined on combos
Belly Combo: 6 Nigiri Pieces + Spicy Salmon Roll
nigiri: faroe islands salmon, torched faroe islands salmon, torched faroe islands salmon belly, tuna, hamachi, torched hamachi * substitutions politely declined on combos
Large Salmon Lovers Combo: 10 Nigiri Pieces + Spicy Salmon Roll
nigiri: 3 faroe islands salmon, 2 torched faroe islands salmon, 3 faroe islands salmon belly, 2 torched faroe islands salmon belly with truffle oil * substitutions politely declined on combos
Salmon Lovers Combo: 6 Nigiri Pieces + Spicy Salmon Roll
nigiri: 2 faroe islands salmon, 1 torched faroe islands salmon, 2 faroe islands salmon belly, 1 torched faroe islands salmon belly * substitutions politely declined on combos
Omakase Combo: 10 Nigiri Pieces + Torched Salmon & Avocado Roll
nigiri: torched japanese A5 wagyu, eel, torched hamachi belly with truffle oil , hamachi, faroe islands salmon, faroe islands salmon belly, torched faroe islands salmon belly with truffle oil, otoro, chutoro, akami * substitutions politely declined on combos
3 Roll Combo
spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy hamachi * substitutions politely declined on combos
2 Roll Combo
spicy salmon, spicy tuna * substitutions politely declined on combos
Handroll Combo
4 hand rolls: spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy hamachi & avocado served with side sauce of choice, ginger & wasabi packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh * substitutions politely declined on combos
Luxe Hand Roll Combo
4 hand rolls: torched japanese A5 wagyu, ikura, snow crab, negitoro (fatty bluefin tuna & scallions) served with side sauce of choice, ginger & wasabi packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh * substitutions politely declined on combos
Nigiri
Faroe Islands Salmon - Nigiri (1 per order)
Faroe Islands Salmon Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)
Torched Faroe Islands Salmon Belly with Truffle Oil - Nigiri (1 per order)
Yellowfin / Big Eye Tuna - Nigiri (1 per order)
Hamachi - Nigiri (1 per order)
Hamachi Belly - Nigiri (1 per order)
Torched Hamachi Belly with Truffle Oil - Nigiri (1 per order)
Eel - Nigiri (1 per order)
Bluefin Tuna Akami - Nigiri (1 per order)
Bluefin Tuna Chutoro - Nigiri (1 per order)
Bluefin Tuna Otoro - Nigiri (1 per order)
Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu - Nigiri (1 per order)
Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu + Foie Gras - Nigiri (1 per order)
Sashimi Plates
Crispy Rice
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (2 per order)
serrano, cilantro (contains sesame oil) - served room temperature with a side of house soy
Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice (2 per order)
crispy leeks (contains sesame oil) - served room temperature with a side of house soy
Spicy Hamachi Crispy Rice (2 per order)
serrano & cilantro - served room temperature with a side of house soy
Hand Rolls
Cucumber Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Avocado Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Faroe Islands Salmon Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Faroe Islands Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Yellowfin / Big Eye Tuna Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Negitoro Hand Roll
fatty bluefin tuna & scallions served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Bluefin Tuna Akami Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Bluefin Tuna Chutoro Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Hamachi & Scallions Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Spicy Hamachi Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Snow Crab Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Eel Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Scallops Hand Roll
nantucket bay scallops offer the perfect combination of texture and sweetness - season runs through end of march - enjoy them while they last! served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Spicy Scallops Hand Roll
nantucket bay scallops & yuzu kosho aioli these scallops offer the perfect combination of texture and sweetness season runs through end of march - enjoy them while they last! served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Ikura Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu Hand Roll
served with side house soy, ginger and wasabi - packaged perfectly for delivery in a plant based wrapper so our premium nori arrives crispy fresh
Makis (Rolls)
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Faroe Islands Salmon Roll
Faroe Islands Spicy Salmon Roll
*contains sesame oil
Torched Faroe Islands Salmon & Avocado Roll
torched faroe islands salmon on top - avocado & sweet miso inside
Salmon Lovers Roll
faroe islands salmon inside - torched faroe islands salmon on top
Tuna Roll
yellowfin tuna
Spicy Tuna Roll
*contains sesame oil
Negitoro Roll
fatty bluefin tuna & scallions
Bluefin Tuna Akami & Avocado Roll
bluefin tuna akami, scallions & avocado
Hamachi & Scallions Roll
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Eel Roll
Avocado Rainbow Roll
avocado topped with faroe islands salmon, yellowfin tuna and japanese hamachi
Real Crab California Roll
snow crab, avocado, cucumber
Real Crab California Rainbow Roll
snow crab, avocado & cucumber inside - topped with faroe islands salmon, yellowfin tuna & japanese hamachi
Scallops Roll
nantucket bay scallops offer the perfect combination of texture and sweetness - season runs through end of march - enjoy them while they last!
Spicy Scallops Roll
nantucket bay scallops, yuzu-kosho aioli these scallops offer the perfect combination of texture and sweetness - season runs through end of march - enjoy them while they last!
Australian Dragon Roll
medium-rare australian wagyu, cilantro & maldon salt - topped with avocado - served with a side of house wagyu jus
Torched Japanese A5 Wagyu & Avocado Roll
Tostadas
Avocado Tostada
corn tostada, chipotle aioli, french feta, pickled red onions, cilantro, crispy leeks (contains sesame)
Tuna Tostada
corn tostada, soy-lime marinated tuna, chipotle aioli, avocado, cilantro, crispy leeks (contains sesame)
Salmon Tostada
corn tostada, chipotle aioli, faroe islands salmon, french feta, avocado, cilantro, crispy capers, lime zest
Spicy Hamachi Tostada
corn tostada, yuzu-soy marinated hamachi, yuzu-kosho aioli, avocado, serrano, scallions, cilantro, crispy leeks
Spicy Scallops Tostada
corn tostada, yuzu-kosho aioli, yuzu-soy marinated nantucket bay scallops, avocado, serrano peppers, scallions, crispy leeks, cilantro
Ceviches
Belly Bowls (Cold)
Salmon Zuke Don
marinated salmon, avocado and choice of toppings over warm sushi rice or organic mixed greens
Tuna Zuke Don
marinated tuna, avocado and choice of toppings over warm sushi rice or organic mixed greens
Ikura Don
ikura, avocado and choice of toppings over warm sushi rice or organic mixed greens
Belly Bowls (Warm)
Perfect Broiled Salmon
faroe islands salmon broiled to golden perfection, with your choice of umami sweet miso sauce, tangy-smoky chipotle ponzu glaze, or classic teriyaki - served with yuzu-soy charred broccoli & choice of toppings over warm sushi rice
Sweet Miso Glazed Eggplant
yuzu-soy charred broccoli and choice of toppings over warm sushi rice
Grilled Chicken
with your choice of umami sweet miso sauce, tangy-smoky chipotle ponzu glaze, or classic teriyaki - served with yuzu-soy charred broccoli & choice of toppings over warm sushi rice
Grilled Eel
eel sauce, avocado and choice of toppings over warm sushi rice
Australian Wagyu Steak
beautifully marbled & perfectly seared australian wagyu with your choice house wagyu jus (chef's recommendation), umami sweet miso sauce, or classic teriyaki - served yuzu-soy charred broccoli & choice of toppings over warm sushi rice
Salads
Perfect Salmon Salad
faroe islands salmon broiled to golden perfection, with your choice of umami sweet miso sauce, tangy-smoky chipotle ponzu glaze, or classic teriyaki - served with organic spring mixed greens, grape tomato halves & crunchy jicama - choice of lime-miso (chef’s recommendation) or ginger-lime dressing
Perfect Grilled Chicken Salad
chicken breast grilled to golden perfection, with your choice of umami sweet miso sauce, tangy-smoky chipotle ponzu glaze, or classic teriyaki - served with organic spring mixed greens, grape tomato halves & crunchy jicama - choice of lime-miso (chef’s recommendation) or ginger-lime dressing
Australian Wagyu Steak Salad
beautifully marbled & perfectly seared australian wagyu with your choice house wagyu jus (chef's recommendation), umami sweet miso sauce, or classic teriyaki - served with organic spring mixed greens, grape tomato halves & crunchy jicama - choice of lime-miso (chef’s recommendation) or ginger-lime dressing
Sides (Warm)
Edamame
sea salt or house salt (slightly spicy)
Yuzu-Soy Charred Broccoli
*contains sesame oil
Sweet Miso Glazed Eggplant
scallions, sesame seeds
Warm Sushi Rice
Side Ikura Rice Bowl
ikura (50g) over a bed of warm sushi rice seasoned with furikake and choice side sauce: house soy, ponzu, or spicy smoky soy
Sides (Cold)
Alcoholic Drinks
Sapporo Premium 12 oz bottle (5% ABV)
Singha Premium Lager 11.2 oz. bottle (5% ABV)
Asahi Super Dry Lager 11.2 oz. bottle (5.2% ABV)
Hakutsuru Chika Sake Cup 200 ml cup (13.5% ABV)
smooth and refreshing from start to finish - light bodied and slightly dry with light aromas of honey and sugarcane, layered with roasted almond and cashews on the nose
Soto Premium Junmai Sake Cup 180 ml cup (14% ABV)
soft and light on the palate, flavor of apples, soft rice, cashews
Hakutsuru Sho-Une Junmai Dai Ginjo Sake 300 ml bottle (15.5% ABV)
sho-une, meaning "soaring clouds", is a very well balanced, high quality sake - the nose is filled with peach and apple aromas - the palate has a delicate texture and hints of pear flavor - deeply complex, yet smooth, absolutely phenomenal!
Soto Super Premium Junmai Daiginjo Sake 300 ml bottle (15.5% ABV)
smooth, clean, crisp with hints of cucumber and melon
Drinks
Desserts
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Fast casual sushi, tostadas, bowls and more. Voted best sushi on Uber Eats Top Eats for over 20 months. For most restaurants, delivery and take-out are an afterthought. For us, providing exceptional cuisine in the comfort of your own home or wherever you may be is what makes us tick.
