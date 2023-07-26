Bellyful Restaurant 2102 Utica Ave
2102 Utica Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11234
Dinner
soups and salads
appetizers
yard corn
Brushed With Jerk Aioli Coconut
codfish fritters
Saltfish,Flour,Spices
ackee & salfish dip
Saltfish,Ackee,Green Plantain Chip
crab cakes
Crab Cakes Lightly breaded
island mussels
Fresh Mussels,Creamy Tomatoes Coconut Sauce
apple bbq wings
buffalo,cajun,fry,honey garlic,jerk&lemon pepper
jerk shrimp skewers
Jumbo Shrimps,Hand Seasoned,Bambo Stick
tortilla wrap
Hand Rolled,Lettuce;Tomatoes,Cheese
party wings platter
Hand Season,16 pieces,& Flavors
seafood platter
Codfish,Fritters,Crab Cakes,Shrimps,Yard Corn,Fillet Snapper Strips,Fries
Entree
curry chunks roti
Soy Beans, Curry,Herbs and Spices,Dhal,Puri
calabash ital stew
Carrots,Pumpkin,Peas,Spinners,Potatoes,Coconut Milk
dub plates combo
2 Choices of Meats
red stripe drum pan jerk chicken
Jerk Season Chicken Splash with Red Stripe Beer
reggae fest pasta
Tri Color Pasta,Heavy Cream,Parsley,Garlic,Peppers
curry goat
Bellyful Curry Powder,Herbs and Spices
Dragon Battered Coconut Shrimps
Coconut battered shrimps,Fried Golden,Chilli Sauce
Seafood Stir Fry Rice
Squid Rings,Octopus,Shrimps,Clam Meat,Mussels
Honey Garlic Salmon
Wild catch Pan seared in Chili Sauce
Braised Oxtail
Hand seasoned stewed in authentic Jamaican seasoning
Port Royal Snapper
Wild catch well done to choice of style
Herbed Grill Lobster Tail
Wild catch Grill over open fire
Grilled Steak
Hand seasoned grilled Ribeye Steak
Sides
Ripe Plantain
Yellow Plantains Fried
Sautéed Vegetables
Cabbage,Carrots,Broccoli
Green Plantain
Pressed Green Plantain Fried
Mash Yam
White Yam.Potatoes,Garlic,
Festival
Flour,Vanilla,Sugar
Bammy
Cassava
White Rice
Rice,Butter,salt
French Fries
Potatoes
Garlic Buttered Broccoli
Broccoli,Garlic,Buteer
Rice and Peas
Broccoli,Garlic,Buteer
mac and cheese
rich and creamy
Deserts
Brunch
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Jerk chicken splash with red stripe beer topped with lettuce and Tomatoes, stacked on toasted hard dough bread
BREAKFAST CLUB
EGGS,2STRIPS TURKEY BACON,
Haile Veggie Burger & Fries
Avocado,Lettuce,Carrots,Tomatoes,Veggie Patty,Veggie cheese served on a buttery Brioche Bun with Bellyful special house sauce
Salmon Burger
Lettuce,Tomatoes handmade Salmon Patty served with Chili Sauce on a buttery Brioche Bun
Fish and Chips
Fillet Red snapper fried golden and served with Pepper Aioli Sauce
Tortizza
A mending of the Italian Pizza and Mexican Tortilla topped with house made tomato sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers and Carrots freshly baked
Island Breakfast
Ackee and saltfish served with festivals or Hard Dough bread and ripe plantain (optional callaloo)
Curry Chicken & Roti
Better Pack curry and grated turmeric seasoned chicken served with authentic hand rolled Dhal Puri(optional curry shrimp)
lobster & red velvet Waffle
fried golden CHICKEN paired with Red Velvet Waffle, served with fresh Coconut Caramel & Spike Mapel Syrup
Steak & Eggs
Hand seasoned grilled steak served with any two style Farm fresh Eggs,Home fries and Bellyful Steak Sauce
Honey Garlic Salmon
Pan seared Garlic Salmon served with Home Fries
Cocktails
Bellyful Rum Punch
Ocean View
Coconut Mojito
Daiquiris
Coconut Rum Punch
Riddim & Blues
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Twisted Feelings
Bedroom Bully
BAHAMA MAMA
Pineapple Fantasy
Instagram Iced Tea
B.M.W
Jamaican Crawler
Bellyful Magarita
Rock Steady
Bull Dog Magarita
Rednose Margarita
avalanche
bellini
Red Wines
Happy Hour
Wine
NA Beverages
Coke
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Sparkling water
Sparkling Grapefruit
Fruit Punch Frozen
Fruit Punch
Sorrel (alcohol)
Gingernade Frozen
Guava Gingernade
Mango Gingernade
Passion Gingernade
Pineapple Gingernade
Strawberry Gingernade
Water
Bellyful Coffee
Ginger Tea
Peppermint Tea
cranberry juice
orange juice
pineapple juice
shots
bottle service
Hennessy
red alize
Appleton
baileys
campari
captain Morgan
Ciraq
don julio blanc
dusse
grand mariner
grey goose
Hennessy vsop
hypnotic
wray & nephew
jack Daniel
patron
casamigo
don julio 1942
clase azul
dusse
couvorsier
don julio reposado
casamigo reposado
Champagne & Sparkling
Takeout
Chicken Soup small
Chicken Soup Large
Vegetable Soup small
Vegetable Soup Large
Fish Soup small
Fish Soup Large
Beef Soup Small
Beef Soup Large
Seafood Soup Small
Seafood Soup Large
Bellyful Salad
garden of eden salad
Romaine Lettuce,Apple,Avocado,Pineapple,Potatoes,Carrots,Cucumber,
