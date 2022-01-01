  • Home
Belly Kitchen & Bar - PHX 4971 N. 7TH AVENUE

No reviews yet

4971 North 7th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85013

Popular Items

Handmade Crispy Spring Rolls
Two Wash Ranch Pho Ga (Chicken soup)
Pork & Mustard Greens Fried Rice

SNACKS/SALADS/VEGETABLES

griddled rice paper stuffed with local pork, shrimp, scrambled egg, scallions, thai basil, banana ketchup & coconut cream.
Handmade Crispy Spring Rolls

Handmade Crispy Spring Rolls

$12.00

local pork, woodear mushrooms, mung bean noodles. 2 rolls with fresh lettuce for wrapping & nuoc cham for dipping

Sauteed Broccolini

Sauteed Broccolini

$14.00

sauteed broccolini with garlic & Shaoxing wine. VEGAN & GF

Fiery Braised Jackfruit

Fiery Braised Jackfruit

$14.00

fiery braised jackfruit with hoisin, sambal, cilantro, onions & jalepeño. Rice very much recommended to soak up this delicious sauce! VEGAN!

Mam Kho Quet

Mam Kho Quet

$11.00

deep, aromatic, funky & perfectly sweet dipping sauce with a side of chilled steamed vegetables. contains shrimp.

Wok Fried Green Beans w/ Bonito

Wok Fried Green Beans w/ Bonito

$14.00

On high high heat, we wok fry these beans with soy sauce, black vinegar, sesame oil, sesame seeds & garlic. Topped with shaved bonito to order. For a vegan option, we can omit the bonito.

Wok Fried Green Beans

$12.00

On high high heat, we wok fry these beans with soy sauce, black vinegar, sesame oil, sesame seeds & garlic. VEGAN

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$12.00

green papaya salad +add soft shell crab pickled carrots & daikon, mint, cilantro, baby tomatoes, peanuts & fried shallots. with nuoc cham or vegan dressing. (vegan option) | add crispy soft shell crab $10.

Pan Seared & Scored King Trumpet Mushrooms

Pan Seared & Scored King Trumpet Mushrooms

$21.00

with cilantro, scallions, chopped tofu, black bean & Sichuan peppercorn sauce. Rice very much recommended to soak up the sauce.

Chow Saung Choy

Chow Saung Choy

$11.00

Wok fried garlic, ginger and romaine hearts tossed with a house made, umami rich, oyster and sesame sauce. Topped with sesame seed, fried shallots and our house favorite Szechuan pepper powder.

Chicken Thigh Skewer

$12.00

crying tiger marinade w/ sesame seed and scallions

Hanger Steak Skewer

$15.00

crying tiger marinade w/ sesame seeds & scallions

SEAFOOD

Crispy Soft Shell Bao Buns

Crispy Soft Shell Bao Buns

$18.00

stuffed with fresh papaya salad & spicy mayo. 2 buns.

Crispy White Fish in Turmeric Dill Marinade

Crispy White Fish in Turmeric Dill Marinade

$28.00

Local fish purveyor, Nelson's white fish marinated in turmeric, ginger, garlic, shrimp paste, fish sauce & yogurt. Topped with a dill, scallion & butter pan sauce & topped with peanuts (gluten free but shares fryer). DEFINITELY recommend with a side of rice .

Crab Banh Xeo

Crab Banh Xeo

$31.00

Crispy rice flour & all purpose flour crepe stuff with Kewpie mayo & Old Bay-spiked lump crab, mung bean sprouts & scallions. Served with fresh lettuce & herbs for wrapping & nuoc cham for dipping.

Pei Mussels in Lemongrass & Coconut Broth

Pei Mussels in Lemongrass & Coconut Broth

$28.00

with shallots, garlic, fresh herbs & bird’s eye chili. Order a side of Noble bread or white rice to soak up this delicious broth. You know you want to...

Head On Prawns

$17.00Out of stock

SPECIALTIES

Jackfruit & Mustard Green Fried Rice

Jackfruit & Mustard Green Fried Rice

$17.00

minced tofu, fermented mustard greens, onions, scallions, spiced vinegar, maggi, and bird's eye chili. VEGAN

Pork & Mustard Greens Fried Rice

Pork & Mustard Greens Fried Rice

$17.00

Local ground pork from the Meat Shop, onions, garlic, fried eggs, scallions, fish sauce, spiced vinegar, & birds' eye chilis.

Two Wash Ranch Pho Ga (Chicken soup)

Two Wash Ranch Pho Ga (Chicken soup)

$19.00

Housemade 12-hour broth, Two-Wash Ranch chicken breast, vermicelli noodles, scallions, fried shallots. served with fresh bean sprouts, holy basil, cilantro, lime & jalepeño. (gluten free)

Cup o' Pho Ga Broth

$6.00

Housemade 12-hour broth, topped with scallions & cilantro.

Pork Belly & Egg Claypot

Pork Belly & Egg Claypot

$18.00

Pork belly & pork shoulder simmered until fork tender in coconut juice, garlic & fish sauce. With cilantro, bird's eye chilis, scallions & pickled mustard greens. Get a side of rice to soak this sauce up!

Two Wash Ranch Twice Fried Chicken

Two Wash Ranch Twice Fried Chicken

$16.00

Whole wing, drum & thigh tossed in a sweet & funky garlic sauce & served with pickles, mint & fresh cucumber. Fried twice for that extra crisp goodness.

VEGAN THAI CURRY

$16.00

DESSERTS

Coconut Sticky Rice w/ Seasonal Rotating Fruit Topping

Coconut Sticky Rice w/ Seasonal Rotating Fruit Topping

$8.00

Check instagram for this season's fruit topping! VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE

Japanese Sweet Potato Donuts

Japanese Sweet Potato Donuts

$8.00

Japanese sweet potato & flour. Fried until crispy & atop a slightly sweet coconut & pandan sauce. VEGAN

SIDES

SIDE RICE

$3.00

SIDE BREAD

$3.00

NA Beverages

LIME LEAF LEMONADE

$7.00

HORCHATA

$6.00

SPRING BOTTLE

$6.00

SPARKLING BOTTLE

$6.00

COKE BTLS

$4.00Out of stock

COKE CANS

$2.00Out of stock

DIET COKE CANS

$2.00

SPRITE BTLS

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

SMALL SPARKLING

$4.00

COFFEE

$5.00

ICED TEA

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A confluence of Vietnamese, Thai, & Japanese eating & drinking culture. Natural wine & cocktails.

4971 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

